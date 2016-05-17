12 Chic Carry-Everything Beach Bags For That Summer Vacay

From cool straw baskets to classic cotton totes, we've rounded up the top 12...

Beach bags are a must for those summer vacays, but they needn't be those flammable totes which are purely for lugging towels around anymore.

There's some seriously chic designs, from straw baskets to classic cotton shoppers for every budget. We're loving St Tropez's colourful designs and Figue's embroidery detailing, but the high street have some fun bargain buys too. If you're looking for a beach bag on a budget, Mango's palm tree design is a real favourite, as is Zara's fringed tote.

Nautical stripes are not only big for RN, but they'll always be perfect for the beach so that seems like a timeless choice, as does printed Bohemian-look fabric and raffia styles.

We've rounded up the best beach bags for 2016...