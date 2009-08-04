Purple cashmere coat £1,495, Burberry Prorsum at Matches

The belted coat will always be in style so this is definitely a piece to invest in. Your winter coat is the most expensive, most used piece of your entire new season wardrobe, so opt for a warm fabric in a hue that's classic but more extraordinary than black. With its purple colour and cosy cashmere wool, this Burberry number fits the bill perfectly.

Buy online at Matches

