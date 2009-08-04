13 Mar 2018
Autumn/Winter Fashion Buys
-
1. editor's picks 310709 Matches YSL 1
Brown leather 'Downtown' bag, £980, Yves Saint Laurent at Matches
This classic YSL tote is the ultimate designer 'It' handbag, loved by A-list celebrities from Jessica Biel to Kate Moss. It's both timeless and on-trend and will complement your new season wardrobe perfectly. The croc print plays reference to safari chic and its generous size with external zip pockets means it's the ideal bag to fit all those on-the-go necessities. Carry it with you everywhere.
Buy online at Matches
-
2. editor's picks 310709 Matches Sonia
Black double-breasted coat, £458, Sonia by Sonia Rykiel at Matches
This smart double-breasted pea coat is truly a classic for any autumn/winter ensemble. Wear over tailored separates for that weekly office look or top a jeans-and-jumper combo for the weekend. With its blend of virgin wool and cashmere, this number from Sonia Rykiel's diffusion line is bound to keep you warm, too.
Buy online at Matches
-
3. editor's picks 310709 Matches preen
Cream chunky knit cardigan, £468, Preen at Matches
Stylish and comfortable, this cosy cream knit long zip-up cardi by British fashion label Preen will look great teamed with some classic black leggings and biker boots for that Sienna Miller cool rock chick look. Or alternatively, throw it over your favourite summer floral dress for those tricky in-between-season days. Whatever the temperature, this transseasonal luxury knit will solve all those fashion weather-related dilemmas!
Buy online at Matches
-
4. editor's picks 310709 Matches Monica V
Aqua stone ring, £148, Monica Vinader at Matches
Monica Vinader, a favourite among fashion connoisseurs, has once again produced exceptional jewellery line this season. This aqua semi-precious stone cocktail ring will add the ultimate finishing touch to any outfit. Wear it with anything, from your favourite pair of jeans to that pretty cocktail dress.
Buy online at Matches
-
5. editor's picks 310709 Matches made in heaven
'London' blue straight-leg jeans, £140, MIH Jeans at Matches
Trying to find that ultimate classic blue jean is a conundrum we all face. Established in 1960, MiH Jeans has extended their collection, so there's a style and shape guaranteed to suit all. We particularly love these indigo straight-leg jeans thanks to their leg-lengthening and figure flattering powers. Dress them up with wedges and a floaty blouse for that modern retro feel.
Buy online at Matches
-
6. editor's picks 310709 Matches Lanvin
Burgundy sleeveless dress, £1,105, Lanvin at Matches
This show-stopping elegant draped dress by luxury French label Lanvin is oh-so chic. The deep burgundy hue and pretty black satin bow sash pay compliment to your waist area and the vertical draping create that dream figure silhoutte. Team with sky high heels and sparkly accessories and you'll be the belle of the ball!
Buy online at Matches
-
7. editor's picks 310709 Matches Camilla S
Black chain-link sandals, £328, Camilla Skovgaard at Matches
Our fetish with tough girl shoes continues this winter with this pair of fierce chain sandals. Slip into these babies to bring your tired old LBD back to life or rock them out with jeans and a leather jacket.
Buy online at Matches
-
8. editor's picks 310709 Matches Boudicca
Lilac blouse with gathered neckline, £538, Boudicca at Matches
This lilac blouse, with gathered neckline detailing and rouched sleeves, is a gorgeous day-to-evening piece that will take you effortlessly from conference to dinner date. Simply add some statement accessories for some serious night time glamour.
Buy online at Matches
-
9. editor's picks 310709 Matches bodas
Classic white under vest, £45, Bodas at Matches
Good quality underwear might seem like a luxury but we at InStyle believe it's a basic essential to make you look and feel good in your clothes. This classic white vest is ideal to wear under those see-through blouses or simply on its own with some on-trend denim cut off shorts or over a bikini on the beach.
Buy online at Matches
-
10. editor's picks 310709 Matches, Burberry
Purple cashmere coat £1,495, Burberry Prorsum at Matches
The belted coat will always be in style so this is definitely a piece to invest in. Your winter coat is the most expensive, most used piece of your entire new season wardrobe, so opt for a warm fabric in a hue that's classic but more extraordinary than black. With its purple colour and cosy cashmere wool, this Burberry number fits the bill perfectly.
Buy online at Matches
Buy online at Matches
1 of 10
editor's picks 310709 Matches YSL 1
Brown leather 'Downtown' bag, £980, Yves Saint Laurent at Matches
This classic YSL tote is the ultimate designer 'It' handbag, loved by A-list celebrities from Jessica Biel to Kate Moss. It's both timeless and on-trend and will complement your new season wardrobe perfectly. The croc print plays reference to safari chic and its generous size with external zip pockets means it's the ideal bag to fit all those on-the-go necessities. Carry it with you everywhere.
Buy online at Matches