13 Mar 2018
ASOS Christmas Accessories Collection
-
1. Statement perspex and stone necklace with box chain, £25, ASOS
Statement perspex and stone necklace with box chain, £25, ASOS
-
2. Statement bead and pearl cluster necklace, £35, ASOS
Statement bead and pearl cluster necklace, £35, ASOS
-
3. Suede studded clutch, £28, ASOS
Suede studded clutch, £28, ASOS
-
4. Statement domed bangle with large opaque stone, £18, ASOS
Statement domed bangle with large opaque stone, £18, ASOS
-
5. Statement beaded cuff, £15, ASOS
Statement beaded cuff, £15, ASOS
-
6. Statement mixed shape glass stone stretch bracelet. £18, ASOS
Statement mixed shape glass stone stretch bracelet. £18, ASOS
-
7. SPECIAL suede triple studded bow shoe, £65, ASOS
SPECIAL suede triple studded bow shoe, £65, ASOS
-
8. Statement threaded metal magnectic clasp bracelet, £25, ASOS
Statement threaded metal magnectic clasp bracelet, £25, ASOS
-
9. Mixed shape metal cascade necklace, £15, ASOS
Mixed shape metal cascade necklace, £15, ASOS
-
10. Long statement structured metal necklace, £22, ASOS
Long statement structured metal necklace, £22, ASOS
-
11. Oversized pearl cocktail ring with rhinestone surround, ASOS
Oversized pearl cocktail ring with rhinestone surround, ASOS
-
12. Double caged hoop earring, £6, ASOS
Double caged hoop earring, £6, ASOS
-
13. Statement oval cocktail ring, £12, ASOS
Statement oval cocktail ring, £12, ASOS
-
14. Leather oversize bright zigzag sequin clutch, £45, ASOS
Leather oversize bright zigzag sequin clutch, £45, ASOS
-
15. Vintage style metal necklace with cut out, £18, ASOS
Vintage style metal necklace with cut out, £18, ASOS
-
16. Vintage style frog on leather ring, £12, ASOS
Vintage style frog on leather ring, £12, ASOS
-
17. Vintage style frog on leather clip on earrings, £15, ASOS
Vintage style frog on leather clip on earrings, £15, ASOS
-
18. Statement perspex and set stone earrings with box chain, ASOS
Statement perspex and set stone earrings with box chain, ASOS
-
19. Statement multi row bead necklace with hanging teardrop, ASOS
Statement multi row bead necklace with hanging teardrop, ASOS
-
20. Premium trapped treasure bangle, £40, ASOS
Premium trapped treasure bangle, £40, ASOS
-
21. Rainbow torq, £10, ASOS
Rainbow torq, £10, ASOS
-
22. Statement rhinestone set earrings with metal fringe, £15, ASOS
Statement rhinestone set earrings with metal fringe, £15, ASOS
-
23. Suede chain detail x-body, £35, ASOS
Suede chain detail x-body, £35, ASOS
-
24. Suede duffle studded x- body, £35, ASOS
Suede duffle studded x- body, £35, ASOS
-
25. Multi snake print fan detail across body, £25, ASOS
Multi snake print fan detail across body, £25, ASOS
-
26. Statement multi row bead necklace with hanging teardrop, ASOS
Statement multi row bead necklace with hanging teardrop, ASOS
-
27. SLICE lace pointed cut out shoe, £50, ASOS
SLICE lace pointed cut out shoe, £50, ASOS
-
28. SARAH high vamp court shoe – gold, £40, ASOS
SARAH high vamp court shoe - gold, £40, ASOS
-
29. SARAH high vamp court shoe, £40, ASOS
SARAH high vamp court shoe, £40, ASOS
-
30. REFLEX stitched peeptoe cuff sandal, £50, ASOS
REFLEX stitched peeptoe cuff sandal, £50, ASOS
-
31. PRETTY grosgain diamante heeled shoe, £60, ASOS
PRETTY grosgain diamante heeled shoe, £60, ASOS
-
32. LOLLIPOP bow glitter ballerina – red, £18, ASOS
LOLLIPOP bow glitter ballerina - red, £18, ASOS
-
33. CARRIE suede pin studded over the knee boot, £130, ASOS
CARRIE suede pin studded over the knee boot, £130, ASOS
-
34. LOLLIPOP bow glitter ballerina – gold, £18, ASOS
LOLLIPOP bow glitter ballerina - gold, £18, ASOS
-
35. LAZER metallic pointed studded pump, £20, ASOS
LAZER metallic pointed studded pump, £20, ASOS
-
36. Suede cage t-bar shoes, £50, ASOS
Suede cage t-bar shoes, £50, ASOS
-
37. HURRY snake effect double platform slingback, £45, ASOS
HURRY snake effect double platform slingback, £45, ASOS
-
38. HOT leather platform studded sandal, £65, ASOS
HOT leather platform studded sandal, £65, ASOS
-
39. Suede swirl across body bag, £45, ASOS
Suede swirl across body bag, £45, ASOS
-
40. HIP suede glitter heel sexy mule, £45, ASOS
HIP suede glitter heel sexy mule, £45, ASOS
-
41. Statement metal stud stretch bracelet, £14, ASOS
Statement metal stud stretch bracelet, £14, ASOS
1 of 41
Statement perspex and stone necklace with box chain, £25, ASOS
Statement perspex and stone necklace with box chain, £25, ASOS