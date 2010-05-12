13 Mar 2018
ASOS Black - The Looking Glass Collection
1. Tribal metal work shift dress, £120, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
2. Ruffle roses dress, £75, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
3. Organza circle petal dress, £85, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
4. Lace customised t-shirt dress, £95, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
5. Corsage petal top, £50, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
6. Cluster sequin bandeau dress, £150, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
7. Ruffle shoulder playsuit, £75, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
8. Assymetric ruffle bandeau, £38, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
9. One shoulder jumpsuit, £75, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
10. All over mixed ruffle dress, £120, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
11. Black boom, £120, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
12. Multi row chain bracelet with jewelled medallion, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
13. Statement crochet and lace bib with chains, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
14. Multi row pearl mega necklace with vintage style, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
15. Multi row chain necklace with jewelled medallion, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
16. Oversized crystal ball necklace with tassles, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
17. Ostrich feather vintage chain clutch, £45, Asos Black
Drop: May 7th 2010
18. Ruffle frill skirt, £60, Asos Black
Drop: June 4th 2010
19. Ruffle one shoulder dress, £95, Asos Black
Drop: June 4th 2010
20. Piped ruffle hip bandeau dress, £120, Asos Black
Drop: June 4th 2010
21. Petal detail skirt, £60, Asos Black
Drop: June 4th 2010
22. Lace overlay crini, £120, Asos Black
Drop: June 4th 2010
23. Dress, £120, Asos Black
Drop: June 4th 2010
24. Petal detail shrug, £70, Asos Black
Drop: June 4th 2010
25. Cropped feather sleeve jacket, Asos Black
Drop: June 4th 2010
26. Twist detail short, £45, Asos Black
Drop: June 4th 2010
27. Pearl shoulder waterfall blazer, £75, Asos Black
Drop: June 4th 2010
28. Black blush shoe, £130, Asos Black
Drop: June 4th 2010
29. Black barracuda shoe, £120, Asos Black
Launch: June 4th, 2010
30. Black leather keyhole cluch, £60, Asos Black
Drop: June 4th 2010
31. Perchskin frame across body bag, £65, Asos Black
Drop: June 4th 2010
