13 Mar 2018
ASOS 70% Off Sale!
1. Gathered shoulder soft drape dress, was £45, now £27, ASOS
If you’ve got a wedding this weekend and don’t want to break the bank, then this is the answer to your prayers, just choose express delivery!
2. Blocking mesh panel bodycon dress, was £35, now £12, ASOS
This sheer detail dress has a touch of Christopher Kane about it, so you can rival his biggest fan, Emma Watson, in the style stakes.
3. Panel batwing jumpsuit, was £35, now £15, ASOS
Two-in-one dressing is this season’s ultimate trend, and in a feminine blush tone this jumpsuit will make a stunning alternative to your boring LBD for a big night out.
4. Premium raw edge organza rose bandeau dress, was £60, now £28, ASOS
ASOS premium range revs up the glam factor, so you’ll feel the luxury despite the cut price in this corsage number.
5. Denim shorts playsuit, was £85, now £43, ASOS
This cutesy dark denim plasuit will look great teamed with a lighter denim long-line shirt, for a fresh take on the head-to-toe denim look.
6. Ruched blocking bandeau dress, was £55, now £31, ASOS
This sexy asymmetric dress is the perfect focal point for a dressy ensemble thanks to its ruffle action.
7. Anchor print reversible sweat dress, was £28, now £22, ASOS
This cute anchor dress is reversible, so you’ll be getting two dresses in one, and all for just £22!
8. Geo printed sweat dress, was £26, now £18, ASOS
Digital prints are a huge trend for summer and this sweat dress will make the perfect throw-on number for summer festival frolics.
9. Prom dress tunic, was £35, now £25, Oasis at ASOS
Trompe L'oeil gives this basic tunic a dressy twist. Team with brogues and a boyfriend blazer for a great daytime look.
10. Stripe fitted jersey dress, was £24, now £17, ASOS
Owing to the likes of coolster, Alexa Chung, the Breton dress is a must-have staple for your wardrobe, so get yours at a fraction of the original cost.
11. Pansy print sweat dress, was £28, now £8, ASOS
This cosy sweater dress proves that florals don’t have to be twee.
12. Chiffon printed spot waist dress, was £34, now £24, ASOS
If you want a formal but feminine workwear number then this sheer, chiffon dress is a great alternative to your standard shift.
13. Washed rose button-through dress, was £30, now £10, ASOS
This washed-out dress hints at the current denim look and brings the blossoms, so it’s the perfect summer trend checker.
14. Crew neck doll dress, was £105, now £35, Louise Markay at ASOS
This sweet frock by Louise Markay gives the T-shirt dress the ultimate girly make-over with a full skirt and drop-waist.
15. Bodycon boned playsuit, was £35, now £20, ASOS
Wear with some colour pop strappy heels and lashings of gold jewellery to rival Ginnifer Goodwin’s latest look.
16. Cloud print zip through dress, was £30, now £10, ASOS
Oh my! We couldn’t believe this stunner was just £10. It’s elegantly edgy thanks to the visible zip and will make the perfect work-to-weekend number.
17. Bead embellished jumper dress, was £40, now £25, Motel at ASOS
Motel brings a little girly glamour to this sweater dress with vintage-style bead detailing, but keeps things contemporary with the thigh-skimming length.
18. Stud Aztec bodycon dress, was £36, now £26, ASOS
Bring on the razzle dazzle in this sexy bodycon number.
19. Cut-out back dress, was £38, now £18, ASOS
The 80s power dressing vibe is given a feminine touch by the sexy cut-out detail on the back of this figure-hugging dress.
20. Ruffle one-shoulder playsuit, was £35, now £12, ASOS
Girly, glamorous and just £12 - we can’t see a good reason not to snap up this fab onesie.
21. Ruched bust sheer panel dress, was £38, now £18, ASOS
This bust-flattering, chiffon dress is the perfect colour pop number for your formalwear collection.
22. PU biker jacket, was £40, now £22, ASOS
Get your hands on this super-soft biker jacket while you can – perfect as a transseasonal warmer.
23. Layered fold skirt, was £22, now £14, ASOS
Team this blush-coloured skirt with opaque tights and a shirt for office chic, or get girly weekend glamour by working it with some sky-high cage heels for a night out.
24. Wide stripe top, was £16, now £4, ASOS
This striped tee takes a funky twist on the classic Breton top, with its coral and cream stripes and colour block back.
25. La Mode word across body bag, was £12, now £10, ASOS
The X-body bag is the perfect stowaway for when you want to travel light, and we’re sure you’ll find it hard to resist this bold, totally a la mode number.
26. Multi stud leather clutch, was £50, now £22, ASOS
Get fierce glamour with this super-studded clutch. And when it's £22, and real leather who could resist?
27. Bow platform sandal, was £30, now £10, ASOS
In sexy satin and with a daring platform heel, these are the perfect signature shoes for your new-season wardrobe,
28. Peaches suede platform court shoe, was £30, now £10, ASOS
There’s always room in your wardrobe for some sky-high heels, especially when they’re just £10!
29. Seychelles ankle sandals, was £80, now £51, ASOS
Strappy sandals are a summer essential, and this pair give a commendable nod to the tribal trend.
30. Denim headband, was £5, now £2, ASOS
Get a new season update for just £2 with this adorable plaited bow headband.
