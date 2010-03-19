13 Mar 2018
50 Wedding Guest Outfits for Under £50
-
1. Wedding, Flute one-shoulder dress
Flute one-shoulder dress, £45, Topshop
Lemon dresses are ideal for soft summer style; try this one-shouldered number from Topshop.
-
2. wedding butterfly shorts
Butterfly print shorts, £30, Topshop
Style these butterfly print shorts with a sweet vest and strappy shoes for bohemian beauty.
-
3. wedding guest blue shrug
Cobalt bolero, £36, Monsoon
Layer this bright blue bolero over wedding guest dresses to ensure you’re suitably snug (we all know how long the wedding photographs can take!)
-
4. wedding topshop bow top
Bow front shirt, £30, Topshop
Wedding outfits don’t have to be confined to dresses; inject your personal style by teaming pretty separates such as this dusty pink blouse with tailored trousers and statement shoes.
-
5. wedding house of hollad
H! by Henry Holland yellow gingham & floral dress, £28, Debenhams
Gingham is a huge trend for summer – get the look with this super-cute frock from H! by Henry Holland.
-
6. Wedding, Red Herring white pansy print dress
Red Herring white pansy print dress, £28, Debenhams
This pretty pansy print Red Herring is perfect for summer weddings.
-
7. wedding cardigan
Pearl trim cardigan, £45, Lipsy
This cropped cardi with cute love-heart buttons and pearl trimmings is the perfect wedding guest cover-up.
-
8. Wedding, Metallic knitted dress
Metallic knitted dress, £50, Lipsy
This metallic knit dress in oyster pink combines luxury with sophistication for the perfect wedding guest dress.
-
9. wedding gold sandal
Leather beaded sandals, £25, New Look
Team these ethnic flats with maxidresses and stacked bangles for summer weddings in the sun.
-
10. wedding guest miss selfridge
Fancy tuck waistcoat, £25, Miss Selfridge
If you’re bohemian by nature then why not throw this fancy waistcoat over a simple cami-dress for a hippy-esque wedding guest look – don’t forget the flowers in your hair!
-
11. wedding wedge
Canvas knotted espadrilles, £30, Accessorize
Espadrilles are the perfect footwear choice for garden weddings – not only will you remain firmly balanced they also invoke a sweet summer spirit.
-
12. Wedding, Basket case bag
Basket case bag, £22, Accessorize
Lantern skirt by Rare, £30, Topshop
This pinky nude lantern skirt by Rare is sure to add some va-va-voom to your wedding guest outifts.
-
13. wedding white pump
Virtue jewel ballet pumps, £20, Topshop
If you’re a flats girl all the way, then these bejewelled ballet pumps from Topshop are for you; team with flirty frocks and fuzz-free pins for a winning wedding guest look.
-
14. Wedding, Layered faux pearl necklace
Layered faux pearl necklace, £12, Monsoon
Layer this multi-chain pearl necklace over sophisticated shift dresses for a classic wedding guest look.
-
15. Wedding, Sandy silk shorts
Sandy silk shorts, £30, Monsoon
These silk shorts would look effortlessly sleek teamed with a tucked in bib-front blouse and statement wedges for a wedding guest outfit with a difference.
-
16. Wedding, Planet Panama style hat
Planet Panama style hat, £49, Debenhams
If you’ve got a country wedding to attend this year bring a touch of country girl charm with this cool Panama topper.
-
17. wedding guest gold hoops
Hoop earrings, £2.50, Peacocks
Add a pair of hoop earrings to your wedding guest ensembles for instant glamour!
-
18. Wedding, Star by Julien Macdonald red fascinator
Star by Julien Macdonald red fascinator, £25, Debenhams
Top all-black wedding guest outfits with this ravishing red fascinator.
-
19. wedding gold bag
Red Herring gold faux snake across body bag, £22, Debenhams
Go for gold with this metallic chain-strap bag complete with bow finish - how very Chanel!
-
20. wedding guest monsson necklace
Loren necklace, £35, Monsoon
This romantic necklace with crystal finish is the perfect wedding guest accessory.
-
21. wedding flower clutch
Glitter front floral clutch bag, £30, Topshop
Add a touch of floral charm to your wedding guest outfits with this cute glitter front clutch.
-
22. wedding guest headbad
Helena corsage headband, £5, Boohoo.com
Finish your wedding guest looks with this playful corsage headband.
-
23. wedding box bag
Basket case bag, £22, Accessorize
Basket bags are sure to add classic country-girl charm to your wedding guest looks.
-
24. wedding bow pink yop
Chiffon bow top, £14, Peacocks
Team this pleated nude top with a pair of tailored trousers and killer heels for a stylish and sophisticated wedding guest look.
-
25. wedding bow belt
Bow waist belt, £8, Boohoo.com
Low on cash but got an important wedding to attend? Then wrap this super-sweet belt around a faithful LBD for an instant outfit update.
-
26. wedding guest boden sunglasses
Giant sunglasses, £49, Boden
Get the A-list look with the addition of these giant sunnies with square frames – they’re sure to flatter all face shapes!
-
27. wedding guest bird ring
Vintage bird ring, £16, Miss Selfridge
Fly away with this crystal effect bird ring, the perfect quirk to finish off your wedding guest outfits.
-
28. wedding guest uniqlo animal print
Leopard print stole, £6.99, Uniqlo
Wrap this animal print stole from Uniqlo around your wedding guest dresses to keep the chill away.
-
29. wedding guest corsage
Mini corsage, £18, Coast
Attach this pretty corsage to dresses, jackets, shawls and hats to give your wedding guest outfits extra fashion factor!
-
30. wedding guest all saints cuffs
Antique cuff, £50, All Saints
Add this multi-strand, wide cuff from All Saints to your wedding guest ensembles for an eclectic edge.
-
31. Wedding, Maternity wrap chiffon dress
Maternity wrap chiffon dress, £45, Topshop
For the blooming wedding guests in the house this lilac wrap dress is the perfect buy – romantic ruffles and comfortable chiffon – perfect!
Peacock printed tea dress, £50, Lipsy
This sweet tea dress from Lipsy’s ‘Little Miss Perfect’ range is too cute! Team with black courts and clutch for a chic wedding guest look.
-
32. wedding feather headband
Floral headband, £14, Topshop
Get into the wedding spirit with this floral headband from Topshop - team with 50's style prom-frocks for a fabulous retro look.
-
33. Weddind, Ruffle gillet by Boutique
Ruffle gillet by Boutique, £40, Topshop
Add some romantic styling to your wedding guest looks with this ruffle gillet in soft lilac.
-
34. wedding gold headband
Metal flower headband, £12, Topshop
Set-off your wedding guest outfits in style with this goregous flower headband from high street saviour, Topshop.
-
35. Wedding, Blue suede platform peep-toe
Blue suede platform peep-toe, £40, Miss Selfridge
Put on your blue suede shoes and anchor your wedding guest outfits to perfection.
-
36. Wedding, Cream chiffon corsage headband
Cream chiffon corsage headband, £6, Miss Selfridge
Play with polka dots and top your wedding guest outfits off to girlie perfection with this cute headband.
-
37. Wedding, Pleated halter dress
Pleated halter dress, £50, Lipsy
This halterneck dress with nipped in waist provides a great cover-up for busty ladies, while the crimson hue is deeply seductive.
-
38. Wedding, Pink leather ruched gloves
Pink leather ruched gloves, £16, Oliver Bonas
A pair of bold gloves will add an air of regal femininity to your wedding guest outfits.
Wedding,
Glitter front floral clutch bag, £30, Topshop
Add a touch of country charm to your wedding guest outfits with this cute floral clutch.
-
39. Wedding, Wide strap heels
Wide strap heels, £22, peacocks
Flash your pins ins style with these monochrome Mary-Janes.
-
40. Broderie cup sundress, £35, Topshop
Broderie cup sundress, £35, Topshop
Go girly in this broderie lace frock from Topshop. The exposed zip gives this pretty dress an edgy finish and we love the cool minty hue.
-
41. Yumi floral lace dress, £50, USC
Yumi floral lace dress, £50, USC
Black has to be treated carefully at weddings… But worked into this pretty lacy floral dress you can't go wrong. Very romantic!
-
42. Cornflower dress, £50, Great Plains
Cornflower dress, £50, Great Plains
This hot botanical print is on-trend for S/S 2010 and hits just the right note of cheerful colour for a wedding guest outfit.
-
43. Lipsy heart neckline dress, £48, Oli
Lipsy heart neckline dress, £48, Oli
Try this adorable outsized polka dot number by Lipsy for a cute monochrome wedding guest look. We love the heart cut-out… Very wedding appropriate! Team with black peep-toes and a fascinator for stylish perfection.
-
44. Renewal lace collar dress, £50, Urban Outfitters
Renewal lace collar dress, £50, Urban Outfitters
Go for a pop of colour in this cherry-red frock by Renewal at Urban Outfitters for summery wedding guest style.
-
45. St Martin's Epha dress, £44.99, Oliver Bonas
St Martin's Epha dress, £44.99, Oliver Bonas
We love the strong, purple/red print on this stand-out dress from Oliver Bonas. It has a tie waist and pretty keyhole detail at the neckline.
-
46. Oasis scattered leaf and stripe dress, £40, House of Fraser
Oasis scattered leaf and stripe dress, £40, House of Fraser
Go for 40s chic in this puff-sleeved frock by Oasis. The navy colour and white stripes nod towards the nautical trend… Team with red lips and nails for a glamorous finish.
-
47. Orange tile border shift dress, £32, Dorothy Perkins
Orange tile border shift dress, £32, Dorothy Perkins
A shift dress will hide a multitude of body gripes and this beautifully decorated peachy pink dress from Dorothy Perkins will look sophisticated teamed with black accessories.
-
48. Petite purple floral dress, £45, Wallis
Petite purple floral dress, £45, Wallis
This purple print dress from Wallis is traditional wedding guest dress style. Just add a large-brimmed hat for spring/summer wedding perfection.
-
49. Nude beaded lace bubble dress, £35, Dorothy Perkins
Nude beaded lace bubble dress, £35, Dorothy Perkins
Work the nude trend in this lace bubble hem dress from Dorothy Perkins. Wear with a beehive updo for 60s glamour.
-
50. Jintz short skirt, £89, Ted Baker
Jintz short skirt, £89, Ted Baker
This scallop-edged skirt from Ted Baker makes for romantic springtime style.
1 of 50
Wedding, Flute one-shoulder dress
Flute one-shoulder dress, £45, Topshop
Lemon dresses are ideal for soft summer style; try this one-shouldered number from Topshop.