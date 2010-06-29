13 Mar 2018
50 Wedding Guest Dresses Under £50
1. Wedding Guest Dresses
Alice blue dress, £45, Coggles
Tea dresses are perfect for outdoor weddings. If you really want to go for the kitsch 50s look, then top it off with plenty of pearls and a ribbon or two in your hair.
2. Wedding Guest Dresses
Purple one-shoulder, £45, Wallis
Jewel colours are a summer wedding favourite for this season, and this floaty chiffon number is uber-elegant too.
3. Wedding Guest Dresses
Japanese border dress, £45, Wallis
This pretty Japanese flower-print frock won't date in a hurry and with just subtle flashes of colour, it can be worn through any season.
4. Wedding Guest Dresses
Romance dress, £40, TFNC
If full on frocks aren't your thing, go for a boho cool look in this floaty smock dress.
5. Wedding Guest Dresses
Yellow new knee dress, £42, Oliver Bonas
This pretty 50s-print number is a great option for curvy girls.
6. Wedding Guest Dresses
Gather tunic, £45, Wallis
Summer weddings call for something cool and floaty, and this gather-neck number certainly fits the bill.
7. Wedding Guest Dresses
Jacquard bow dress, £48, Next
This fresh lemony dress is ideal for summer nuptials and its full kick-skirt means it'll be perfect for after-dinner dancing.
8. Wedding Guest Dresses
Aztec dress, £40, Next
A shift is the ultimate shape for a wedding, and this one is really something special with its pretty puff-sleeves and Aztec-print. Team it with strappy shoe boots for an edgy wedding guest look.
9. Wedding Guest Dresses
Purple drape flower dress, £47, Wallis
This silky flower dress will be perfect for a city wedding teamed with some nude heels.
10. Wedding Guest Dresses
Mushroom dress, £35, Oliver Bonas
Load up on pretty gold chains to give this slightly more casual option a dressy twist.
11. Wedding Guest Dresses
Tuck shift dress, £40, Topshop
Nude tones are a winner for every big date in your diary this season, and the subtle folds on this blush shift will flatter all shapes and sizes. Team it with pared down accessories to max out the look.
12. Wedding Guest Dresses
One shoulder rouche dress, £45, Topshop
Go Ice Queen in this pastel-blue bodycon dress. It may be a real figure-hugger, but the bandage detail will stop it looking too skimpy.
13. Wedding Guest Dresses
Floaty chiffon maxi, £45, New Look
A floor-skimming frock will give your wedding look instant glamour. Wear this coral beauty with loose locks and some statement ear candy to really wow the crowds.
14. Wedding Guest Dresses
One shoulder dress, £39.99, River Island
Bright royal blue has been a real red carpet favourite of late, so this sculpted one-shoulder dress is the perfect trend-checker for your own big event.
15. Wedding Guest Dresses
Limited collection embellished hem dress, £45, Marks & Spencer
We're a little in love with this flapper-esque dress, wear it with soft waves and some classic peep-toe courts for a pretty vintage look.
16. Wedding Guest Dresses
Love label bustier dress, £24.90, Very
Ooh la la! Work Parisian chic by teaming this frill-waisted bandeau dress with bright red lips, patent heels and a 50s-style bouffant.
17. Wedding Guest Dresses
Rose shift dress, £39, Miss Selfridge
The bride may get a bouquet, but when you're wearing this pretty rose-adorned frock you won't be even the teensiest bit jealous.
18. Wedding Guest Dresses
Blue linen embroidered dress, £40, Dorothy Perkins
This china-blue shift is perfect for fairer skinned ladies who want to wear a stand-out shade but don't want to look washed out.
19. Wedding Guest Dresses
Zip bustier dress, £50, Cassette Society at Bunnyhug
This figure-hugging number is perfect for a city wedding. Work it with a slick updo and some sky-high courts.
20. Wedding Guest Dresses
Floral cluster dress, £39, Miss Selfridge
How very ladylike! You'll look pretty as a picture sat down to an outdoor wedding breakfast in this floral frock.
21. Wedding Guest Dresses
Folded one-shoulder dress, £40, Asos
Asos know a thing or two about how to make a stand-out wedding guest dress at a show-stopping price, and in one of this season’s hottest hues, with pretty ruffle detail this one's a real winner.
22. Wedding Guest Dresses
John Zack one-shoulder dress, £49, House of Fraser
There's no better excuse to work a slightly kooky style than at a wedding, and this one-shoulder sheer dress is certainly a winner for fashion mavericks.
23. Wedding Guest Dresses
Dress, £39.95, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
This layered metallic dress blends pretty and contemporary perfectly. The low-back calls for an intricate updo, we think.
24. Wedding Guest Dresses
Dress, £24.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
What a bargain! This pretty bandeau prom dress is perfect for girlie girls.
25. Wedding Guest Dresses
Floral cotton maxi, £39, Yuki at Topshop
This hippy chic maxi dress is perfect for a laidback country wedding, just pop some flowers in your hair and you'll be good to go.
26. Wedding guest dress, Miss Selfridge Coral dress
Coral Satin Strapless dress, £49, Miss Selfridge
Go for glam with this rich coral strapless dress with front flap and pleating and body-sculpting fit. Dress down with a bolero and sandals during the day and wear with killer heels for the reception.
27. Wedding guest dress, USC Leopard print dress
Rage and Flame Leopard dress, £39, USC
Get jungle-chic this summer with this gorgeous sleeveless chiffon dress with neckline ruffles. Team up with gold gladiator sandals for a wedding guest outfit that’s super on-trend.
28. Wedding guest dress, Vila sand dress
Vila Romantica Sand Dress, £45, Coggles
Love is in the air! Enjoy the romance of the day with this decadent pale sand dress with bandeau front and graduated pink ruffle.
29. Wedding guest dress, Ruffle Love dress
Ruffle dress by Love, £38, Topshop
Keep it simple and chic with this grey silk ruffle dress by Love at Topshop. Team up with some statement jewellery to glam it up for the evening.
30. Wedding guest dress, Topshopl dress
Broderie Anglais dress by Rare, £39, Topshop
Cut a svelte silhouette in this stylish off-the-shoulder number from Rare. The vintage style broderie anglais detail makes it great for garden party weddings!
31. Wedding guest dress, Oasis prom
Taffeta Bow Prom Dress, £40, Oasis
For a dress that screams girly chic go for this hot beige two-tiered taffeta prom frock from Oasis. Add a bolero cardigan for a hint of 50s glamour.
32. Wedding guest dress, A Wear khaki
Sleeveless Glam Drape Dress, £25 from A Wear
For a city chic dress with a difference, this khaki number has a cool asymmetric drape, soft layers and cinched in waist. Dress up with a blazer and some Wave-Farers for an on-trend 80s twist.
33. Wedding guest dress, Miso Rose dress
Miso Skater Rose Dress, £22.99, Republic
This simple dress has just the right balance of chintz and chic to make it the perfect summer frock. Dress up with pastel heels or down with ballet pumps.
34. Wedding guest dress, Eclectic dress A Wear
Eclectic Satin Ruffle dress, £35, A Wear
Go rainbow coloured in this cute satin dress with ruffled hem and bandeau neckline. Keep it simple on the accessories front and team with a pair of gladiator sandals.
35. Wedding guest dress, Coggles blue dress
Vila Aprilia Blue Dress, £40, Coggles
Abstract florals are great for a hazy summer day! This Aprilia Dress from Vila has cute fluted capped sleeves, peplum waist detail and a neat frill front in neutral shades of blues, yellows and creams. Good enough to eat.
36. Wedding guest dress, Miss Selfridge organza dress
Organza dress, £25, Miss Selfridge
Add a hint of burlesque to your summer wedding wardrobe with this beige organza bustier dress with black detailing. Team up with black accessories for a smouldering look.
37. Wedding guest dress, Topshop pink ruffles dress
Asymmetric Frill Dress, £40, Topshop
Candy shades are hot this summer. Team up this pink floaty asymmetric frill dress with some statement jewellery to turn a few heads at the wedding.
38. Wedding guest dress, A Wear green shift dress
Green Jewelled Trim Shift Dress, £40, A Wear
Indulge in a little splash of paradise with this luscious green jewelled shift dress with hem and neckline detailing. Go for some metallic green eyeliner to really bring out the delicious colours!
39. Wedding guest dress, Oasis abstract dress
Tropical Squares Print Dress, £25, Oasis
Expand your colour palette with this rainbow infusion abstract print shift dress. Team with some bright accessories for a colour sensation!
40. Wedding guest dress, A Wear shoulder dress
Embellished Shoulder dress, £40, A Wear
Simple and understated, this cool khaki dress has sequined shoulder detailing and floaty chiffon layers to make it the ultimate in summer elegance.
41. Wedding guest dress, Lipsy babydoll dress
Lace Babydoll Dress, £35, Lipsy
We love a good Lipsy bargain and this cute as can be babydoll dress in powder pink and lacy black is no exception! Stick to black and pink with your accessories and you’ll be the belle of the ball.
42. Wedding guest dress, Dorothy Perkins rose
Rise Black Flower Front dress, £35, Dorothy Perkins
Go for the A-list look with this black one shoulder dress with luxurious flower detail. Team with killer heels for a high-end finish.
43. Wedding guest dress, A Wear scallop
Dakota Scallop Hem Dress, £15, A Wear
With just the right mix of simplicity and scalloping, this vintage style tea dress comes in subtle stone shades to give you a timeless elegance.
44. Wedding guest dress, French Connection sundance
Sundance Delight Ruffle Dress, £48, French Connection
Rock the ruffle trend with this strappy satin tie dress with front ruffle detail. Mixing cream and black with a sky blue pattern, this dress is perfect for partying day or night.
45. Wedding guest dress, Dorothy Perkins off shoulder
Rise grey and cream one shoulder dress, £28, Dorothy Perkins
Mix up greys and creams with this glam abstract print one-shoulder dress. With waist tailoring and tulip skirt this is a must-have frock for showing off your figure!
46. Wedding guest dress, French Connection diamonds
Queen of Diamonds dress, £39, French Connection
Go bold and bright with this super cool halterneck smock dress from French Connection. Team up with gladiator sandals and chunky jewellery for a modern look.
47. Wedding guest dress, French Connection maya
Maya knit strap dress, £50, French Connection
Get super stylish in monochrome with this bodycon mini dress with cross-over back detail. Stick to black and white accessories for the ultimate style statement.
48. Wedding guest dress, John Lewis
Planet Geo Print Cap Sleeve Sequin Dress, £39, John Lewis
Wow! Make a splash in this aqua coloured abstract shape sequined dress from Planet. Be daring and go for green or blue eye make-up for a mega style impact.
49. Wedding guest dress, Miss Selfridge Maxi
Sequin Floral Print Maxi, £50, Miss Selfridge
Be bold and dare to wear the mega trend maxi to a wedding this summer! This sequinned floral maxi is the perfect outfit for a sunshine-filled day.
50. Wedding guest dress, John Lewis green
Athena Dress, Miami Green, £35, French Connection at John Lewis
Go for Grecian chic in this gorgeous mint green draped dress. Make it extra delicious by accessorising with pastels!
