Shop our pick of spring top and bottom pairs – all at a purse friendly £50 or less!
50 Under £50: Tops and Bottoms
1. Miss Selfridge top - 50 Under £50
Miss Selfridge's pink pattern tee is on the top of our spring lust-list. Contrasting neon trews will pack an extra punch to this spring-ready top.
Embroidered T-shirt, £29, Miss Selfridge
2. ASOS trousers - 50 Under £50
Slim Trousers, £30, ASOS
3. New Look top - 50 Under £50
Every fashionista needs a grey marl tee! Pair this versatile top with a midi or maxi skirt in a bold bright tone or splashy print.
Grey T-shirt, £19.99, New Look
4. Topshop skirt - 50 Under £50
Dip Back Skirt, £32, Topshop
5. New Look top - 50 Under £50
Lacy cut outs and pastels - yes please! Double your spring trend look with New Look's cute floral top. Team with white denim and leather sandals.
Daisy Cut Out Top, £19.99, New Look
6. Zara trousers - 50 Under £50
Slim Fit Jeans, £35.99, Zara
7. New Look top - 50 Under £50
We'll be working this spotty top with a pair of easy short culottes. It's the perfect ensemble once the warm weather hits.
Spotted Top, £16.99, New Look
8. Mango culottes - 50 Under £50
Mango Culottes, £34.99, ASOS
9. Wallis top - 50 Under £50
For the perfect outfit to wear now, team a quirky animal pattern top with flared jeans in a darker denim.
Tiger Print Top, was £33, now £26.40, Wallis
10. A|Wear jeans - 50 Under £50
A|Wear Flare Jeans, £20, ASOS
11. Wallis top - 50 Under £50
Liven up your workwear look with a bright pattern blouse tucked into this season's must have - the peplum skirt.
Tie Dye Blouse, was £33, now £26.40, Wallis
12. ASOS skirt - 50 Under £50
Peplum Pencil Skirt, £45, ASOS
13. Mango top - 50 Under £50
We're taking inspiration from Stella McCartney's spring collection, and sheer black separates are the top of our list. Rock with wow-worthy spring tones like scarlet, tangerine and lemon yellow.
Spot Blouse, £27.99, Mango
14. River Island skirt - 50 Under £50
Peplum Skirt, £12, River Island
15. Miss Selfridge top - 50 Under £50
Try teaming an oversize pussybow blouse with printed trousers and strappy sandals for a smart but on trend work look.
Pussybow Bow Top, £26, Miss Selfridge
16. Warehouse trousers - 50 Under £50
Tribal Print Trousers, £39, Warehouse
17. Warehouse top - 50 Under £50
This season's crop top trend isn't like the tummy baring trend of the 90s - keep it chic with Warehouse's tie front top. High-waist trousers and platform heels will complete the look.
Tie Front Crop Top, £28, Warehouse
18. Warehouse trousers - 50 Under £50
Panel Trousers, £48, Warehouse
19. Brat and Suzie tee - 50 Under £50
Rock Brat & Suzie's quirky print tees with denim cut offs and boots - perfect festival wear!
Brat & Suzie Tee, £25, Warehouse
20. New Look shorts - 50 Under £50
Turn Up Shorts, £19.99, New Look
21. Warehouse top - 50 Under £50
Warehouse's Peter Pan top is the perfect way to try spring's delicate lace trend. Try layering an oversize necklace under the cute collar.
Peter Pan Top, £45, Warehouse
22. Oasis trousers - 50 Under £50
Tapered Trousers, £45, Oasis
23. Warehouse top - 50 Under £50
We love this peachy toned silk top. Go from office to bar by swapping ankle grazing trousers for sequin separates.
Floral Silk Top, £45, Warehouse
24. Topshop shorts - 50 Under £50
Sequin Shorts, £40, Topshop
25. Mango top - 50 Under £50
Mango's beautiful coral lace blouse is a suits-all piece. Team with an up-do and an understated pencil skirt.
Lace Blouse, £34.99, Mango
26. Oasis skirt - 50 Under £50
Peplum Skirt, £45, Oasis
27. Zara top - 50 Under £50
Double your pastels by matching Zara's pale green T-shirt with mint coloured trews. Opt for pumps or heels in other pastel tones - think lemon or lilac - and you've nailed the pastel trend.
Embroidered T-shirt, £29.99, Zara
28. Topshop trousers - 50 Under £50
Ankle Grazer Trousers, £32, Topshop
29. Zara top - 50 Under £50
Zara's mega peplum top was made for pairing with slim capri trousers. Florals or pale tones tick all the boxes.
Flared T-shirt, £19.99, Zara
30. Warehouse trousers - 50 Under £50
Jacquard Capri Trousers, £48, Warehouse
31. Miss Selfridge top - 50 Under £50
Work spring's neon trend with Miss Selfridge's brocade top. Pair with neutral shorts in grey or black for a relaxed holiday look.
Neon T-shirt, £29, Miss Selfridge
32. ASOS shorts - 50 Under £50
Stripe Mini Shorts, £20, ASOS
33. Zara top - 50 Under £50
We'll pair Zara's bright neon shirt with white tailored bottoms. Chunky jewellery will finish the look to a T.
Asymmetric Shirt, £19.99, Zara
34. Oasis shorts - 50 Under £50
Sailor Shorts, £40, Oasis
35. ASOS top - 50 Under £50
Breton tops are never out of style and we love this season's update from ASOS. Candy coloured denim a la Christopher Kane finishes the relaxed chic look.
Breton Top, £25, ASOS
36. River Island shorts - 50 Under £50
Denim Hotpants, £20, River Island
37. ASOS top - 50 Under £50
Animal print works in the office too! All this cute animal print cami needs is a sleek ponytail and some smart trousers to tame it.
Animal Print Cami, £28, ASOS
38. Warehouse trousers - 50 Under £50
Slim Leg Trousers, £35, Warehouse
39. ASOS top - 50 Under £50
Team ASOS' fun flamingo top with summery white trousers - or try clashing tropical prints if you're feeling brave!
Flamingo Top, £25, ASOS
40. Oasis trousers - 50 Under £50
Linen Trousers, £48, Oasis
41. Mango top - 50 Under £50
Colour blocking is back for spring - try it this season by putting block colour separates together - easy!
Round Neck Top, £22.99, Mango
42. Topshop shorts - 50 Under £50
Scallop Edge Shorts, £36, Topshop
43. Topshop top - 50 Under £50
This lace peplum is super sweet and feminine. Team with a sorbet tone skirt for a look that's beyond adorable.
Lace Peplum Top, £26, Topshop
44. Oasis skirt - 50 Under £50
Tile Print Skirt, £40, Oasis
45. Topshop crop top - 50 Under £50
Pair Topshop's sequin crop top with wide leg trousers for a glam, party-ready look.
Sequin Crop Top, £45, Topshop
46. Zara trousers - 50 Under £50
Wide Leg Trousers, £39.99, Zara
47. Topshop top - 50 Under £50
Pick your favourite tone from this poppy print cami and look for bottoms of the same hue. We'll be teaming ours with neutral biscuit coloured trews.
Poppy Print Cami, £45, Topshop
48. Zara trousers - 50 Under £50
Twill Capri Pants, £19.99, Zara
49. Topshop shirt - 50 Under £50
Try double denim by teaming this light shirt with any darker bottoms. Or get inspired by Rihanna, and add an extra jean piece for a triple denim look!
Fitted Denim Shirt, £30, Topshop
50. New Look jeans - 50 Under £50
High Waist Jeans, £19.99, New Look
13 Mar 2018