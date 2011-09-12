With fashion week in full swing, we show you how to work the New York style for under £50...
50 Under £50: New York Style
1. Topshop dress - New York Style
2. A Wear dress - New York Style
Peplum Belted Dress, £45, A Wear
New Yorkers love sleek tailoring and fitted frocks and this peplum number will guarantee a glossy finish.
3. Topshop necklace - New York Style
Premium Thin Mesh Necklace, £35, Topshop
4. ASOS dress - New York Style
Ponti Pencil Dress with Pockets, £45, ASOS
5. Matalan tote - New York Style
Tassel Front Tote, £10, Matalan
6. Matalan shoes - New York Style
Glitzy Front Platform Shoe with Ribbon Bow, £18, Matalan
7. Coast earrings - New York Style
Glitter Bud Earrings, £15, Coast
8. Matalan dress - New York Style
3/4 Sleeve Animal Print Shirt Dress, £26, Matalan
9. River Island skirt - New York Style
Grey Colour-Block Skirt, £30, River Island
Channel a girlie Gossip Girl vibe in this sweet colour-block skirt.
10. Warehouse skirt - New York Style
Semi A-Line Skirt, £45, Warehouse
11. Fashion Union courts - New York Style
Nude Carrie Loafer Court Shoes, £25, Fashion Union
12. H&M jumper - New York Style
Jumper, £12.99, H&M
13. Banana Republic bracelet - New York Style
Line & Oval Bracelet, £25, Banana Republic
14. ASOS dress - New York Style
Shift Dress with Knot Front, £50, ASOS
15. Dorothy Perkins blouse - New York Style
Tan Pocket Blouse, £29.50, Dorothy Perkins
16. H&M dress - New York Style
Black Dress, £19.99, H&M
Be the ultimate Park Avenue princess in this stunning LBD. Pile on some dazzling jewellery for maximum impact.
17. Gap jeans - New York Style
1969 Legging Jeans, £39.95, Gap
18. Zara bag - New York Style
Combined Bowling Bag, £39.99, Zara
19. Gap dress - New York Style
Denim Shirt Dress, £49.95, Gap
20. River Island shoes - New York Style
Light Brown Flat Bow Shoes, £30, River Island
For city strolls, copy fashionista Olivia Palermo and turn to a pair of glamorous pumps.
21. Warehouse dress - New York Style
Two-Tone Zip Dress, £46, Warehouse
22. Fashion Union dress - New York Style
Yellow Max C Peter Pan Collar Dress, £40, Fashion Union
Follow Brit-in-NY Alexa Chung and work her trademark Peter Pan collar with this lovely lemon number.
23. Gap skirt - New York Style
Panel Seam Skirt, £39.95, Gap
24. Banana Republic top - New York Style
The Mad Men Collection Lace Shell, £35, Banana Republic
25. Monsoon bag - New York Style
Quilt and Stud Cross Body Bag, £28, Monsoon
No need to have a Park Avenue budget when looking for some arm candy, this quilted stud bag will glam up your look day or night.
26. Zara pumps - New York Style
Flat Furry Court Shoe, £39.99, Zara
27. Zara skirt - New York Style
Fantasy Mini Skirt, £39.99, Zara
28. Oasis blouse - New York Style
Scallop Detail Blouse, £45, Oasis
29. Zara heels - New York Style
Snakeskin Peep Toe, £49.99, Zara
30. Dorothy Perkins jacket - New York Style
Black 3 Button Seam Jacket, £35, Dorothy Perkins
Every New Yorker knows that sharp tailoring will instantly polish up a look - work the style in this seam jacket from Dotty P.
31. Gap knit - New York Style
Honeycomb Knit Vest, £49.95, Gap
32. Monsoon ring - New York Style
925 Silver Marquiste Leaf Wrap Ring, £14, Monsoon
33. New York trousers - New York Style
Tapered Woven Trousers, £24.99, New Look
You can't get any chicer than a pair of tapered trews.
34. Mango belt - New York Style
Turn-Lock Elastic Belt, £17.90, Mango
35. Dorothy Perkins shoes - New York Style
Rust Block Heel Court shoes, £36, Dorothy Perkins
36. Mango dress - New York Style
Boat-Neck Dress, £39.90, Mango
For city sophistication, go for a figure-fitting silhouette in this burgundy dress.
37. Mango dress - New York Style
Combi-Fabric Shift Dress, £44.90, Mango
38. Miss Selfridge blazer - New York Style
Mulberry Jersey Blazer, £30, Miss Selfridge
39. Uniqlo trousers - New York Style
Cotton Tapered Trousers, £39.90, Uniqlo
40. Miss Selfridge shoes - New York Style
Sassy Black Court Shoe, £40, Miss Selfridge
Reach the towering heights of the city in these elegant courts.
41. River Island shorts - New York Style
Purple Belted City Shorts, £28, River Island
42. Dorothy Perkins trousers - New York Style
Black Belted Peg Trousers, £29.50, Dorothy Perkins
43. H&M jacket - New York Style
Fake Fur Jacket, £39.99, H&M
If Upper East Side isn't you, this faux fur jacket shouts downtown cool.
44. Zara dress - New York Style
Tunic with Zip, £49.99, Zara
45. Oasis dress - New York Style
Crepe Fit and Flare Dress, £45, Oasis
46. New Look blouse - New York Style
Daisy Lace Blouse, £22.99, New Look
47. Miss Selfridge dress - New York Style
Soft Print Prom Dress, £42, Miss Selfridge
48. Topshop jumper - New York Style
Knitted Crest Cable Jumper, £38, Topshop
49. ASOS shoes - New York Style
Lily Ballet Shoes with Pointed Pin Stud Detail, £25, ASOS
50. A Wear bag - New York Style
Red Mini Lady Bag, £25, A Wear
13 Mar 2018