13 Mar 2018
50 Summer Must-Haves Under £50
-
1. 50 Under 50 Dune
Diamanté, enamel and metal necklace, £45, Dune (020 7258 3605)
Bold, brassy, blingy - and that’s just the way we like it! This Dune special is on our wish list.
-
2. 50 Under 50 Aldo
Resin sunglasses, £10, Aldo
Festival season is in full swing and what better way to compliment your Hunter wellies and playsuit ensemble than these beyond-gorge floral sunglasses?
-
3. 50 Under 50 Dior
Addict Crystal Gloss, £19.50, Dior
Hurrah for handbag glamour! These ultra-luxe lipglosses were designed by the Dior pro make-up team and inspired by the backstage world of fashion shows for unadulterated glossy shimmer. Enjoy.
-
4. 50 Under 50 Banana Rep
Cotton tops, £19.50 each, Banana Republic (020 7758 3550)
Festival Season here we come! This flattering racer back tee is courtesy of our favourite upscale American import Banana Republic.
-
5. 50 Under 50 M&S
Leather and canvas shoes, £49.50, Marks & Spencer (0845 302 1234)
Varsity-style sportswear rocked the catwalks for spring. Jump in full steam with these open-toe suede lace-ups.
-
6. 50 UNDER 50 boden
Patent leather purse, £49, Boden
Proving that Boden clothes aren’t just for the yummy-mummy set, this colour blocked chic wallet is the ultimate style statement. Top marks.
-
7. 50 UNDER 50 boden TU
Cotton dress, £14, TU at Sainsbury’s (0800 636 262)
This delicious tea dress is the ultimate barbecue summer wonder. And good enough to wear during downpours.
-
8. 50 under 50 monsoon
Polyester and sequin kaftan, £50, Monsoon
Blown your entire holiday budget on a week in Ibiza? Don’t worry. Get the boho-luxe look for less with this stunning beach kaftan. We can feel the sunsets already.
-
9. 50 under 50 Gap
Leather and denim sandals, £35, Pierre Hardy for Designer Editions at Gap (0800 427 789)
The next instalment of Pierre Hardy’s ongoing collaboration with Gap is finally here and already making us excited. Get in quick, they sell fast.
-
10. 50 under 50 Next watch
Plastic watch, £20, Next (0844 844 8939)
We love the high-tech Eighties watch trend, and finally, finally, it has made it to the high street! Next’s day-glo version with a bling-tastic gold watch face is beyond.
-
11. 50 UNDER 50 uRBAN DECAY
Travel Nail Kit, £17.50, Urban Decay (urbandecay.co.uk)
One for each day of the week: Urban Decay’s set of seven hot nail colours.
-
12. 50 under 50 petit
Metal and organic cotton top, £39, Petit Bateau (020 7462 5770)
Always a classic, pair this fabulous Petit Bateau tee with tailored shorts for Riviera-holiday chic.
-
13. 50 under 50 clarks
Leather sandals £45, Clarks
What to team with this season’s sea of nude summer dresses? These natural, leather sandals, of course. Enjoy.
-
14. 50 under 50 Betty B
Faux-leather bow clutch, £45, Betty Barclay (020 7411 0322)
Oh Betty, you do know how to do grown-up glamour don’t you? This ultra-chic bow-shaped clutch is perfect for pairing with your Mad Men cocktail dress.
-
15. 50 under 50 chanel
Limited Edition Soleil Tan De Chanel Bronzing Powder, £31, Chanel
Coco Chanel started the trend for sunbathing back in the 1920s and today she keeps on giving! This moisturising is perfect for a healthy glow.
-
16. 50 under 50 marc jacobs
Plastic bangles, from £30, Marc by Marc Jacobs (020 7408 7050)
Bust out the Marc by Marc fun with these multicoloured bangles for an affordable bit of brand bling. (Layer them up the arm: “Fashion coming through!”)
-
17. 50 under 50 Gant
Cotton scarf, £35, Gant (020 7201 2900)
Take a leaf out of Lady Gaga and Beyoncé’s Telephone music video look with this star-spangled scarf - your festival-wardrobe staple.
-
18. 50 UNDER 50 Ted Baker
Silk and metal chain bag, £49, Ted Baker (0845 130 4278)
There’s no escaping it, Wedding Season is well and truly upon us. So go on, upstage the bride with this luscious floral-print bag.
-
19. 50 under 50 bumble
Mending Masque, £29, Bumble and bumble (020 7497 2393)
The hottest beauty brand for fashionistas extends its range to intense hair conditioners. (Say goodbye to swimming pool holiday-hair frights)
-
20. 50 under 50 George
Cotton dress, £16, George at Asda
This tribal print number is straight from the catwalk. (We won’t tell anyone you actually picked it up in a super market)
-
21. 50 UNDER 50 boden Linea
Straw sunhat, £19, Linea at House of Fraser (020 7003 4000)
What better way to indulge in those holiday iPhone Scrabble sessions, than under the cover of possibly the chicest sunhat ever made?
-
22. 50 UNDER 50 LK bennett
Metal and glass ring, £30, LK Bennett
LK Bennett has had a makeover and boy do we like the change. Swill martinis in style with the latest über-glam cocktail ring.
-
23. 50 under 50 red herring
Silk playsuit, £28, Red Herring for Debenhams
Yellow print playsuit – what fun! It’s got ‘running-under-sprinklers fun’ written all over it.
-
24. 50 under 50 UO
Lycra bikini, £26, Urban Outfitters
Hello ladies, it’s your Sixties inner screen siren calling. Bandeau, ruffles and print. We love.
-
25. 50 UNDER 50 broaches
Resin brooches, £29 each, Hobbs
These super-cute brooches from Hobbs’s new capsule line, NW3, are the perfect way to add colour to basics.
-
26. 50 UNDER 50 accessorize
Embellished bag, £25, Accessorize (0844 811 0068)
If you were wondering how to style out this summer’s ‘world traveller’ trend without donning full national costume – then look no further. This embroidered Navajo rainbow number from Accessorize is right on the money.
-
27. 50 under 50 lacoste
Cotton and rubber plimsolls, £40, Lacoste (020 8970 2331)
Come summer, Lacoste’s hip new plimsolls are the only way to work casual chic. We love the yellow.
-
28. 50 under 50 maxfactor
Eyelash curlers, £8.50, Max Factor (available nationwide)
Max Factor has launched its very first range of brushes and make-up applicators this season and we are ALL. OVER. IT.
-
29. 50 under 50 Warehouse
Cotton dress, £25, Warehouse
Don’t pack your suitcase without this tie-dyed, multi-tasking holiday-wonder.
-
30. 50 under 50 wallet
PVC Postcard wallet, £7, Accessorize
Could this embroidered Parisian postcard change purse be any cuter? We think not.
-
31. 50 under 50 anthropologie
Corsage necklace, £38, Anthropologie (020 7529 8900)
A statement necklace without the statement splash of cash.
-
32. 50 under 50 clinique
All About Eyes Serum, £20, Clinique
Clinique’s latest genius skincare creation uses a roller ball to dispense a cooling gel leaving eyes de-puffed and luscious …until the next night out.
-
33. 50 under 50 claire's
Cotton scarf, £10, Claire’s Accessories (0121 682 8000)
Floral prints are, like, major right now. Layer up this baby with as many print items as possible for a bang-on-trend look.
-
34. 50 under 50 uniqlo
Cotton shirtdress, £39.99, +J at Uniqlo
Jil Sander continues to bring fabulous minimal chic to the high street, with her groundbreaking Uniqlo collaboration. A belted shirtdress is perfect for summer in the city.
-
35. 50 under 50 stella mccartney
Cotton tank top, £40, Stella McCartney for Adidas (net-a-porter.com)
Those mourning the end of Pineapple Studio’s cult reality-TV show will at least be able to sustain the memory with this pineapple Stella McCartney for Adidas vest.
-
36. 50 UNDER 50 links of london
Sterling silver charm, £45, Links of London (0845 120 2923)
A nod to NYC; bright red and cute as a button, we simply must have this Big Apple charm.
-
37. 50 under 50 Liberty
Cotton shopper, £15, Liberty of London for Target
Throw those earnest hemp shoppers to one side and meet your new best friend. This fabulous floral number is part of Liberty’s collaborative collection with US retail giant Target and is now available in the UK, too.
-
38. 50 under 50 Pepe
Cotton shorts, £45, Pepe Jeans London (020 7439 0523)
Hello Gossip Girl! We can’t transport you to the Hamptons for the summer, but at least you’ll be able to work Serena van der Woodsen’s look by pairing these luscious lavender shorts with high heels.
-
39. 50 under 50 oasis
Cotton dress, £45, Oasis (01865 881 986)
Bodycon, tick; graphic print, tick; chic pointy shoulders, tick. Oasis, you’ve done us proud with this flirty evening mini-dress. (We’ve already pegged it for our next big night out.)
-
40. 50 under 50 Mango
Poly-elastane swimsuit, £44.90, Mango (020 7434 3694)
Bo Derek meets Grace Jones in this beach glamazon cut-out bonanza. Just add suntan.
-
41. 50 under 50 Models own
Powder Eyeshadow Pots, £5 each, Models Own
Fashion-forward make-up at ultra-affordable prices. This new make-up brand brings the latest shades from the catwalk to your fingertips. At £5 a pop for these luscious eyeshadows alone, we’re addicted.
-
42. 50 under 50 American Vintage
Cotton top, £43, American Vintage
Don’t let the name fool you. American Vintage is actually the latest hot export from southern France, known for its subtly chic staples. The fashion pack is already in a lather over the label’s affordable classics.
-
43. 50 under 50 next
Suede clutch, £30, Next (0844 844 8939)
This pretty clutch is just begging for some holiday frolics.
-
44. 50 under 50 fnf tesco
Cotton mix dress, £16, F+F Trend at Tesco (0800 505 555)
Florence + Fred has carved out a firm following for its purse-friendly, stylish creations. We love their paint-splatter tulip mini-dress.
-
45. 50 under 50 estee lauder
Bronze Goddess Scented Body Lotion, £27, Estée Lauder
This limited-edition luminous body lotion smells like holiday in a bottle. Bliss.
-
46. 50 under 50 Hoss
Suede necklace, £48, Hoss Intropia (020 7287 3569)
Hoss Intropia has a knack for quirky accessories, from giant wooden beads to Marni-esque handbags. Check out this tasselled necklace. Delish!
-
47. 50 under 50 Topshop
Makeup, from £4 - £12, Topshop
High-fashion make-up at high-street prices. Topshop, what took you so long?
-
48. 50 under 50 RI
Chain detail scarf, £19.99, River Island
It's all about the detail this summer, so bring a little luxe urban edge with this River Island chain scarf.
-
49. 50 under 50 Banana Rep necklace
Perseus necklace £45, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Banana Republic’s Perseus necklace is statement neckwear at its most glamorous. That's cocktail hour dressing sorted.
-
50. 50 under 50 american ap
Jute and leather belt, £24, American Apparel
Belt up simple dresses with his chunky safari-style belt to add a little edge to soft silhouettes.
