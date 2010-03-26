13 Mar 2018
50 Spring Dresses Under £50
-
1. Tribal dress, £46, Traffic People
Work an exotic look in Traffic People's tribal print sundress. We love this stand-out print – it's totally on-trend for S/S 2010 and is guaranteed to garner compliments.
-
2. Lattice back vest dress, £28, Topshop
Make the boys wink in this hot pink frock from Topshop. Loving the cut-out back detailing!
-
3. Red bandeau dress, £20, Miss Selfridge
Slip into this scarlet bandeau dress for a 50s vibe. Team with a gingham neck scarf and peep-toes for retro perfection.
-
4. Broderie cup sundress, £35, Topshop
This cup sundress is totally flattering with its built in breast support and fit-and-flare skirt – pwoar!
-
5. Miya flower print belted, £15, Boohoo.com
Hot house flowers make for one hot dress… This purple-hued frock will brighten up your wardrobe for springtime gorgeousness.
-
6. Tall rose smock dress, £45, Topshop
Go for a little House on The Prairie vibe with this sweet smock complete with rose embroidery.
-
7. Blue seam jersey dress, Next
Can't quite stretch to the price tag of a Roland Mouret dress? No matter, try this bright-blue number from Next. With statement shoulders and tulip skirt it's got designer styling at a pocket-friendly price.
-
8. Gap dress by Danielle Scutt, £50, Topshop
Brave the cut-out trends favoured by many a designer this season with this effortless number by Danielle Scutt at Topshop.
-
9. Flame dress, Whistles
from Whistles will be a go-to for easy cool. Team with gladiators for a laidback look.
-
10. Fluro flower sundress, £35, Topshop
Slip into this sassy sundress for picnics in the park.
-
11. Ichi printed angel-sleeved dress, £37, Oli.co.uk
Go for the babydoll look in this cute flutter-sleeved dress from Oli.co.uk. We'd wear this with coral-coloured peep-toes to pick out the gorgeous hues in the print.
-
12. Chiffon drop waist dress, £39. Miss Selfridge
If you favour sophisticated summer style then this drop waist LBD is for you; team with cute kitten heels and pearl earrings for an Audrey Hepburn finish.
-
13. Bow print dress, Next
How sweet is this novelty bow print? We love the cutesy style from Next with puff-shoulders and cinched waist belt this is a flattering springtime frock.
-
14. Cut-away cup sundress, £40, Topshop
It’s time to tone that torso ladies as cut-away dresses make a comeback this summer. Team this cute washed blue number with spotty black tights and platforms for an effortlessly cool evening look.
-
15. Green jersey dress, £39, Traffic People
This bright green dress with ribbon waist is an easy spring/summer piece. The loose-fit jersey will keep you cool and comfy; just add wedges and a chunky bangle.
-
16. Printed day dress, £35, Miss Selfridge
Bring some summer spirit into your workwear wardrobe with this super-sweet print day dress complete with lace trimmings.
-
17. Black/pink polka-dot dress, Dorothy Perkins
Why go for standard black/white polka-dots when you can have pink? This wiggle dress with waist bow tie comes to knee-length for elegant springtime style.
-
18. All over lace smock, £35, Topshop
This all over lace smock frock in soft pale blue is the perfect way to incorporate lace into your daytime wardrobe. Team with silver thongs and dangly earrings for a head-turning look.
-
19. Rise green/blue maxidress, Dorothy Perkins
Go for the maxidress look with this column gown from Dorothy Perkins. We love the two tone green/blue dress – just add statement jewellery and a pair of wedges for languid springtime styliing.
-
20. Feather floral day dress, £42, Miss Selfridge
Frilly and full of feathers – this little frock is the perfect boho summer dress.
-
21. White print dress, £46, Traffic People
Work a little white dress this spring in traffic People's bright white dress with abstract floral print.
-
22. Stripy button tunic dress, £35, Topshop
Slip into these effortless stripes and style with a thin waist belt, peep-toe booties and statement cuff for cool urban styling.
-
23. Closet structured dress, £38, Oli.co.uk
Make like Victoria Beckham and work a peplum dress. This pale-grey number could be straight out of her Victoria Beckham Collection line. Style it like La Posh with vertiginous platforms, structured tote bag and impeccable hair and make-up.
-
24. Contrast check dress, £35, Miss Selfridge
Check mate – you seriously can’t go wrong with a cute check any time of the year.
-
25. Black 50s cotton sundress, Dorothy Perkins
Feel like you've just stepped off the set of Mad Men in this 50s style sundress from Dorothy Perkins. The back dips into a V while the waist is tailored to show off your waist.
-
26. Striped peaches dress by Motel, £45, Topshop
The vest style dress with pleated skirt is the perfect summer throw on. Style with patent pumps for day or killer clogs for an easy evening ensemble.
-
27. Floral print studded trim bustier dress, £20, boohoo.com
This hot-pink floral print is crying out for springtime. The square studs on the bustier make this frock cool rather than pretty pretty. Wear with nude heels and statement earrings.
-
28. Dark sleeveless western dress, £40, Miss Selfridge
Embrace the Wild West with this button through denim shirt dress from Miss Selfridge; style with neck scarves and cute hair accessories for a retro finish.
-
29. Rare bleach denim one-shoulder dress, £38, Asos.com
Work the one-shouldered trend in this bleach-denim dress by Rare. We love the washed-out denim look.. So 80s and so hot right now!
-
30. Black printed bird tea dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
There was bird prints at Miu Miu, beach scenes at Prada and polka dots at Luella for S/S 2010; embrace the kitsch print trends with panache and slip into this bird print tea dress for sweet summer style.
-
31. Aztec print shift dress, £29.99, River Island
Tackle tribal trends in style with this Aztec print shift dress complete with studded neck detailing.
-
32. Red cross back dress, £35, Miss Selfridge
Cut a sophisticated figure in this A-line skirted minidress complete with statement shoulders and cross back detailing. Team with black stilettos and polka dot tights for an office-to-cocktail bar ensemble.
-
33. Ruffle collar shift dress, £50, Lipsy
Add some va a voom to your work wear wardrobe with this ruffle trim shift dress. Team with nude peep-toes and a golden glow for serious summer style.
-
34. Luna scoop back dress, Ascension
This cute little frock from Ascension features a Marni-esque print in midnight-blue and peach. Trendarama!
-
35. Check halterneck dress, £50, Lipsy
Channel Christopher Kane’s gingham trends with this pocket-friendly version from Lipsy. Accent your look with a sweet ribbon in your hair for the perfect milkmaid-esque look.
-
36. Tall cream scallop lace dress, Dorothy Perkins
We've spotted both Kylie Minogue and Pixie Lott wearing lace dresses this week so get in on the trend with this off-white number from Dotty P.
-
37. Plain cowl dress, £10, Peacocks
A plain jersey dress is a wardrobe staple and we just love the periwinkle hue of this cowl neck number by Peacocks.
-
38. Abandon Butler dress, £38, USC
A sweetheart neckline is oh-so-flattering and we love the abstract print of this dress from USC. Plus, the back has a lattice effect for a flash of subtly sexy back.
-
39. Komodo Portobella Dress, £40, Ascension
This easy jersey striped dress by Komodo comes with a flurry of ruffles around the neckline for a romantic look. Add peep-toes for a pretty, springtime finish but this cute frock would look equally good with a pair of white canvas pumps.
-
40. Floral print bib front dress, £24.99, River Island
Pansy print is big for spring and this cute cotton frock with side pockets is seriously sweet.
-
41. Check button through dress, Peacocks
Work the check shirt look into a dress! This fab shirt dress from Peacocks is smart enough to take you to work and then out on the town afterwards.
-
42. Oasis print dress, House of Fraser
Peter Pilotto championed the abstract digital prints look on his S/S catwalk and this nifty little frock from Oasis works the trend.
-
43. Rise lilac bandeau dress, Dorothy Perkins
Go strapless in this pretty lilac dress by Dorothy Perkins. Add statement necklace, fierce footwear and an updo for a look that wouldn't look out of place on the red carpet!
-
44. Blanche dress, Mango
Add a shot of serious colour to your wardrobe with this stand-out botanical print frock from Mango. It has a flattering V neckline and on-trend skinny belt. This would work well as a springtime wedding guest dress.
-
45. Navy full frill ruffle dress, Dorothy Perkins
We just can't get enough of frills and ruffles right now and this navy empire-line frock fits the bill!
-
46. Corset detail chambray dress, Warehouse.co.uk
Work the denim trend with this blue chambray dress from Warehouse. It features pleats over the bustline and a flared skirt for a flattering look.
-
47. Religion flag tail red dress, Coggles
Come over all patriotic in Religion's too-cool-for-school tail dress.
-
48. Mini ruffle sundress, Warehouse
This dusky pink ruffle dress from Warehouse is a cool way to wear feminine ruffles without going frou frou.
-
49. Brown +J sleeveless buttoned dress, Uniqlo
This sleek little dress from Uniqlo comes in the season's essential utility hues – choose from olive or brown and you've got yourself a springtime workwear look sorted.
-
50. Kodak dress, Mango
How cute is this fit-and-flare dress from Mango? The waist tie is flattering while the grey-blue hue fits this season's trend for everything denim.
