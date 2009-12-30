13 Mar 2018
1. sale bags lanvin
Lanvin printed shopper, was £396, now £198, farfetch.com
If you only ever own one piece on Lanvin magic make it this affordable shopper - it's sure to add instant delight to all your ensembles.
2. sale bag marc jacobs
Marc Jacobs patent leather blake bag, was £695, now £347.50, theoutnet.com
Swoon - the perfect arm candy to store all your everyday essentials in.
3. sale bag cavalli
Roberto Cavalli silk bracelet clutch, was £587, now £234.80, theoutnet.com
Invest in this exquisite silk framed clutch for the perfect wedding guest bag that will last you a lifetime.
4. sale bag donna karen
Donna Karan metallic fringed tote bag, was £1,225, now £490, theoutnet.com
With such a whopping bog saving, what are you waiting for?
5. sale bag sara
Juicy Couture small leather tote, was £270, now £135, net-a-porter.com
This cute bag with charm embellishments is the perfect daytime tote.
6. sale bag vanessa
Vanessa Bruno crinkled leather day tote, was £545, now £272.50, theoutnet.com
7. sale bags thomas
Thomas Wylde Day Of The Dead studded clutch, was £1,475, now £737.50, net-a-porter.com
Thomas Wylde pieces combine gothic glamour with exquisite craftmanship - perfect for the decadent after dark ladies!
8. sale bags chloe
Chloé round tassel bag, was £1,175, now £587.50, theoutnet.com
tassels, chains, weaving - this bag is a true statement piece that will turn a high street look into a high end hit!
9. sale bag kara ross
Kara Ross Lucis python clutch, was £1,265, N]wow £632.50, net-a-porter.com
This exotic python clutch from celebrity favourite Kara Ross is pure luxury.
10. sale bags see by chloe
See By Chloé logo leather tote, was £465, now £235.50, farfetch.com
This white leather tote bag from See by Chloé is both practical and playful - the perfect girlie companion!
11. sale bags mulberry
Bayswater in navy metallic haircalf leather, was £1,250, now £624, Mulberry.com
Indulge in this classic Bayswater bag in a luxurious midnight blue finish - the perfect day to night companion.
12. sale bags mulberry balenciaga
Balenciaga crocodile clutch, was £6.590, now £3,340, matches.com
Now, were not sure who could afford this exquisite bag with light reflective croc-skin and robotic pewter embellishment either (an that’s even in the sale!), but should you win the lottery or decide to rob a bank this is clearly the clutch of the century.
13. sale bags
Stephanie Verdino blue extra large shopper, was £330, now £165, liberty.co.uk
Invest in this bright blue shopper for the best beach bag of S/S 2010!
14. sale bags
Bottega Veneta leather tote, was £1,938, now £968, theoutnet.com
This classic tote with black snakeskin-effect piping is sure to add serious sophistication to your workwear looks.
15. sale bags
Chloé boudoir shoulder bag, was £1,795, now £897.50, theoutnet.com
All fasionistas love Chloé and if there’s ever a time when our dream of owning one of Hannah MacGibbon’s girly-glam pieces MAY come true it’s right now witth half price sales!
16. sale bags donna karan
Donna Karan Python hobo bag, £2,855, now £1,427.50, theoutnet.com
Add an exotic edge to your S/S looks with this silver and gold python hobo bag from Donna Karan.
17. sale bags matches fashion
Azzedine Alaia clutch, was £585, now £260, mathcesfashion.com
Go wild for this leopard print clutch that is sure to jazz up the cutest of evening ensembles.
18. sale bags stella bag
Stella McCartney black ruffle tote, was £765, now £382, liberty.co.uk
Pop all your essentials in this roomy ruffled tote by Stella McCartney for a fashion fabulous finish.
19. sale bags See by Chloé mini clutch bag
See by Chloé mini clutch bag, was £120, £60, liberty.co.uk
This mini clutch bag in tan leather would work perfectly as a both a purse and a casual evening bag – and the good news is that this leather is sure to age beautifully so you can use it over and over and OVER again…
20. SALE BAG halston
Halston medium stachel, was £1,170, now £585, net-a-porter.com
This slouchy leather shoulder bag is the perfect piece to add to your off-duty looks.
