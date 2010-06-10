13 Mar 2018
50 Maxidresses under £30
1. Maxi george
Animal maxi dress, £30, George
The one-shoulder silhouette of this George maxi makes it the ultimate trend-checker for the season.
2. Maxi feather asos
Feather maxi, £25, Asos
We're loving bold prints for summer, and with its bandeau cut, Asos outlet's feather maxi is one of our favourite floor-sweeping dresses of the season.
3. Maxi george blue
Linen bead dress, £18, George
This bold blue maxi has a defined waist, so it's perfect for curvy girls, and a great wedding guest option if you're on a tight budget.
4. Green floral maxi dress, £25, Next
Bold florals are blooming this spring, and we love Next's bright take on the trend.
5. Vest jersey maxi dress, £15, New Look
Be a real gem in this emerald-coloured comfy maxi- chilling out in the park never looked so cool.
6. Aqua bandeau maxi dress, £20, Dorothy Perkins
The turquoise on this strapless number is so pretty, it reminds us of the Caribbean sea. We love. Long, layered necklaces would make the perfect accessories.
7. Maxis Under £30
Go for monochrome in this black and white printed maxi dress. This casual frock would look great teamed with a chunky leather belt and gladiators for a touch of rock and role.
8. Floral maxi dress, £22, Peacocks
This pretty floral dress is totally on-trend and simply screams summer. We love.
9. Cross back maxi dress, £28, Asos
Make every spring day a sunny one with this bright floaty number.
10. Giraffe print maxi dress, £20, Dorothy Perkins
Animal prints are still de rigueur, and this Dotty P maxidress is sexy and seriously cool.
11. Black shirred bandeau maxi dress, £20, Dorothy Perkins
Simple yet striking, chunky accessories (oversized cocktail rings, stacked bangles), will create the perfect spring/summer 2010 look with this LBD (Long Black Dress).
12. Maxi miss s
With its pretty embellishment and crossover cut, this Miss Selfridge number is a great evening option.
13. Jersey Grecian maxi beach dress, £28, Asos
Pretty knot details, cute halter-style, fail-saf black - you can't go wrong with this maxi must-have. Add stacks of bangles for extra funk.
14. Maxi stripe asos
Asos's nautical number will be perfect for everything from seafaring to shopping.
15. Cross back cheese cloth maxidress, £26, Asos
Sorbet shades are a spring must-do, so get yourself a sweet treat with this peachy Asos number.
16. Ruche front bandeau maxidress, £26, Asos
Nicole Scherzinger looked gorgeous when she wore a similar dress with a gold headband and an upper arm bangle. We love.
17. Fairground printed maxidress, £22, Asos
Prints charming! Go full-length and fabulous with this little ray of sunshine. Just add gladiators.
18. Maternity exclusice ruched bust maxi dress, £22, Asos
We think this gorgeous glam maxi would look fab - whether you're pregnant or not! Add a chunky gold cuff for extra glam.
19. Lightweight scoop neck maxi dress, £26, Asos
Khaki ticks off spring's safari chic, and this scoop-neck dress is the ultimate in comfy cool.
20. Maxi George tribal
This shapely maxi from George is a real figure-flatterer and ticks the tribal trend box too.
21. Maxis under £30
Come over all arty in New Look's Picasso print maxi dress.
22. Maxis under £30
Aloha! Work the tropical trend in this stunning palm leaf maxi dress. Just add a chunky cuff for summertime glamour.
23. Coral tie dye maxi dress, £18, Next
Coral is the ultimate summer-perfect colour and the pretty halter neck is a flattering silhouette. Now all we need is that sea and sand...
24. V-neck maxi dress, £30, Figleaves
Shine this spring in this sweet pink and orange maxidress. Perfect for a day out at the beach, a BBQ or even a trip to the shops.
25. Maxi Asos stripe
The asymmetry of this Asos maxi gives it a slightly dressier feel, so it's evening appropriate as well as great for daytime.
26. Maxis under £30
Ta-da! Check out this sexy twist on the LBD. Team it with your favorite high heels and it’s an instant hit.
27. Miso floral antique maxi dress, £26.99, Republic
Instead of bright and bold, go for understated glam with this vintage-coloured rose dress. Wear with long locks and blue accessories for a wow look this spring.
28. Cotton rich V-neck stripe dress, £29.50, Marks & Spencer
Pastel-blue with eye-catching silver embroidery - this M&S dress is gorgeous and girlie.
29. Linea racer back maxi dress, £25, House of Fraser
Chocolate-brown, floaty and fashionable - the perfect maxi mix.
30. Multi halter maxi dress, £26, Dorothy Perkins
Ooh, we adore this tribal-print frock with its pretty halter and striking colours. Flats or clogs would finish the look off perfectly.
31. Maxis under £30
This sexy black maxi dress is perfect for that late night summer party. Dress it up with high heels, or wear it with your favorite flats.
32. Maxi miss s print
This pretty ethnic print maxi will make a great beach to bar option for your summer holiday.
33. Maxi stripe DP
For a casual maxi look opt for this Dorothy Perkins number. We'll be wearing ours with gladiators and some aviators for Sienna-style chic.
34. Maxis under £30
This tie dye maxi will work just as well for a beach party as it will for dinner. Team it with flats and you've got one hot summer look!
35. Maxis under £30
Be on-trend in this bold floral print in Oli’s Boquet Print Maxi.
36. Maxis under £30
The perfect everything dress. Wear it at work, to the beach, or to that special party. The choice is yours! Just switch your accessories depending on the occasion.
37. Maxis under £30
Be eye-catching in this ruffled New Look’s maxi dress. Specially selected and proportional to fit all those who are 5ft 7 and taller. So if your’ not, make sure you wear those high heels.
38. Maxi george tiger
In breezy cotton this tiger head-print maxi is a great holiday option.
39. Maxis under £30
This multicolor maxi dress with shoulder straps and tribal prints are great to match with your favorite gladiators for that striking summer look.
40. Maxis under £30
Colorful print maxi dress for all those summer nights. Add a belt for that extra chic touch and you are spot on.
41. Maxis under £30
Great maxi dress for all the fab summer parties. Beautiful print flowers with a sexy twist make it a spot on choice. Add a pair of dazzling earrings for the perfect outfit.
42. Maxis under £30
For chilled afternoons on ho. Teamed up with flip-flops and big sunglasses for that right summer look.
43. Maxis under £30
We love a bandeau maxi dress. Team it up with a chunky cuff and you got that perfect summer combo!
44. Maxis under £30
This lila navy Dorothy Perkins’ maxi dress works great teamed up with a chunky cuff and big sunglasses for a stunning summer look.
45. Maxis under £30
This khaki maxi dress is all you need for a great bohemian look. Add a chunky cuff and it’s a hit.
46. Maxis under £30
Printed colorful maxi dress with a sexy neckline. Just add high heels and glossy colorful lips for the perfect summer feeling.
47. Maxis under £30
With a chunky necklace and gladiators this plaited-strap maxi dress makes the perfect daywear choice.
48. Maxis under £30
Hooked on flowers? This floral printed maxi dress gives the perfect next-door look.
49. Maxis under £30
In the mood for a sexy twist? This animal print maxi dress will give you a great look on all those summer parties.
50. Maxis under £30
Be pretty in pink in this sexy yet sophisticated Lucille Maxi Dress by Boohoo.
