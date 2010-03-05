13 Mar 2018
50 Hot Spring Heels
1. Studded court. £150, Louise Goldin at Topshop
Make like Rihanna and glam up your feet in these rock-chick-style studded heels. With gold spikes on the toe and matching sequins on the back you’ll be shining wherever you go.
2. Nude cage strappy sandal, £45, Miss Selfridge
For instant spring style, snap up these gorgeous nude sandals from Miss Selfridge. Your feet with thank you for it.
3. Studded cut out platform, £25, New Look
New Look added on-trend studs to a simple cut-out heel and ended up with a summer must-have.
4. Cut out lace up heel, £30, New Look
Add some on-trend items to your spring 2010 wardrobe. These pretty lace-up numbers would make a perfect excuse to buy a new pair of heels.
5. Interwoven platform, £35, New Look
The intricate detailing and mixture of colours on these gorgeous heels make them a spring must-have.
6. Haute, £80, Ted Baker
Party away the summer nights in these hot pink slingback heels from Ted Baker.
7. Aponi, £65, Ted Baker
With a tan and an LBD these orange wonders will have you looking and feeling fabulous this summer.
8. Jainell sandal, £110, French Connection
We love these unusual tan and blue heels that will look incredible with a blue dress and gold accessories.
9. January platform, £100, French Connection
You can’t beat a simple tan heel and this pair from French Connection are a staple every wardrobe should have.
10. Janaiya platform, £130, French Connection
The sky is the limit in these super-high cut-out platforms. Wear with a simple outfit to let the shoes do all the wowing.
11. Bianca shoe, £155, All Saints
Wrap your feet up in these summer-perfect heels that will go with almost any outfit day or night.
12. Timeless cream bow peeptoe shoe, £45, Dorothy Perkins
Treat your feet to these stunning peep-toe heels from Dorothy Perkins. Perfect for glitzy parties, summer weddings or fancy work dos.
13. Hugo, £260, Kurt Geiger
Kurt Geiger’s spring/summer shoe collection is brimming with colourful wonders and sky-scraping heels. We love these blue and marble-effect platform sling-backs. Team any one of the colours on the platform with a dress and you’re good to go.
14. Krista, £75, Carvela
This pair of chunky heels might just become your favourite pair. With their comfy fit, on-trend stud detail and wear-with-anything colour, we can see why!
15. Cheryl, £195, Kurt Geiger
Did Kurt Geiger name these gorgeous shoes after Brit sweetheart Cheryl Cole? Probably not, but they look like something the glamour-gal would wear. Treat yourself and make them yours this summer.
16. Brooke, £195, Kurt Geiger
Lady in red! Show off your pins in these look-at-me heels. For a double dose of sex appeal match them with ruby red lips. (See InStyle’s Best Beauty Buys including the Best Red Lipstick here)
17. Bounty hunter, £85, Office
Step out in style this summer with these chunky slingback platform heels from Office.
18. Tribal animal gladiator style platform, £45, Next
All eyes will be on your feet this summer in these incredible multi-print heels. With a mixture of bright colours, bold prints and cute tassles, they will make any outfit stand out.
19. Primavera suede platform court, £65, ASOS
Match the bright blue skies this summer in these to-die-for platform heels. Wear with a pale blue dress for matching appeal.
20. Turin suede zip shoe boot, £75, ASOS
Stand out from the crowd in these amazing orange ankle boots. Team with a cute mini and a tan for summer styling at its best.
21. Laqueena, £75, Faith
If purple is your colour you will love these statement heels from Faith. Wear with a matching black bead necklace for head-to-toe glamour.
22. Leopard effect platform shoes, £40, Next
Animal prints are a key spring trend, so don’t get caught out this season and bag these beauties while you can.
23. Tanika, £75, Faith
Give your wardrobe a rock-chick makeover with these black and silver studded heels from Faith.
24. Petal corsage shoe, £45, ASOS
Whether you need a stand-out shoe for a spring/summer wedding or want to add a touch of extra glam to a simple outfit, these gorgeous fuchsia heels are the answer.
25. Harry leather woven platform cross-over sandal, £55, ASOS
Team these grey beauties with almost any minidress this summer for instant glam.
26. Dizzy Mary-Jane, £250, L.K Bennett
Every shoe wardrobe needs a pair of Mary-Janes (they were Carrie's faves in SATC!) and this nude and black pair with lilac detail is a springtime twist on the classic.
27. Fitzjohn Desert Peep, £169, NW3 by Hobbs
We love these coral-coloured lace-up shoeboots from Hobb’s cooler sister NW3. Perfect transseasonal footwear.
28. Georgia Slingback brogue, £179, NW3 by Hobbs
Clogs and brogues in one shoe? We're won over! This cool purple pair of chunky slingbacks is just the thing for springtime cool.
29. Corsage ankle boots, £40, Oli.co.uk
Ankle boots are the easiest way to glam up a pair of leggings (our guilty fashion pleasure) for daywear and we love this embellished pair from Oli.co.uk.
30. French Connection buckle shoes, £130, Oli.co.uk
These peep-toes come in a cool grey-nude colour. It's an on-trend neutral that will match just about everything in your wardrobe.
31. Sledge, £150, LK Bennett
Get some sexy court shoe action with this pair of dark grey platform heels by LK Bennett.
32. KG Satin Bug shoes, £100, Oli.co.uk
These satin coral-coloured peep-toes are one for the glamour girls. With glitzy bow detail and gold heels they're a definite party shoe.
33. KG Hanoi cutwork sandal, £140, House of Fraser
These cut-out heels from KG by Kurt Geiger have plenty of attitude and a rock chic edge.
34. Sadie, £169, Reiss
With a zip up the back and gold stud detail this pair of lattice strap heels from Reiss are one sexy pair of shoes!
35. Liberty, £85, Dune
These two-tone chunky strappy sandals by Dune would look great teamed with leggings and a cable knit sweater for daywear.
36. Atwood, £140, Pied a Terre
The ruched ankle cuff on Pied a Terre's Atwood sandals makes them a cool design, perfect for minimalistas who love an all-black look.
37. Bonnie, £145, Reiss
Every wardrobe needs a pair of nude heels and this two-tone pair is just a little bit different featuring a silver tassel on the back.
38. Dune Parker, £99, Shudoo
These bronze ankle boots have a touch of Victoriana about them with their ruffled detail. Perfect for that transseasonal dressing time we're about to go into.
39. Bow platforms by Emma Cook, £150, Topshop
Emma Cook's collaboration with Topshop got us just a wee bit excited and these fabulous platform heels in shades of yellow are one of the coolest pieces in the collection. Bring the sunshine!
40. Jagger, £125, Pied a Terre
Very sexy heels in dove grey with gold edging for a luxurious finish. You'll want to wear these with everything just to show them off!
41. Terry de Havilland Annie shoes, £120, Shudoo
Terry de Havilland is a master of sexy party shoes and this black and silver pair are no exception.
42. Georgia, £169, Reiss
Reiss's Georgia shoeboots are one pair of subtly sexy heels. Wear for work or play but expect to be accosted by passers-by wanting to know where you bought them!
43. Shield, £95, Dune
The gladiator gets an armoured makeover with this pair of plated heels from Dune.
44. Carvela Kinetic sandals, £130, House of Fraser
Nude heels are a celebrity favourite because they subtly lengthen the leg. We love these matt nude platforms by Carvela.
45. Nine West Elkie platform sandal, £85, Asos.com
These chunky peep-toe sandals are sensible enough to wear with tights for the office but team with a pretty frock and bare legs when the weather heats up for evening.
46. Toe Cap Heels, £59.99, River Island (search style number 585341)
Style yourself like Gossip Girl starlet Jessica Szohr with these gorgeous toe cap stilettos. They’ve made it to River Island’s ‘love this’ selection and there’s no doubt about it, you’ll fall for them too!
47. United Nude Six Strap Sandal, £78.75, Vivaladiva.com
Looks can be deceiving with these sexy sandals. The straps are elasticated making them comfortable and easy to wear, despite having a sky-high heel! So you can wow your friends by walking effortlessly in these beauties all night long.
48. Studded Sandals, £74.99, River Island (search style number 584266)
These sexy shoes have got everything going on! We love the intricate detailing and snakeskin print.
49. Etienne glitter heels, £59.99, Red or Dead
Add a bit of glitz and glamour to your outfit with these sparkly killer heels by Red or Dead.
50. Studded Buckle Mule, £39.99, River Island (search style number 584739)
The buckle mule shoe is the trend of the season, so don’t delay in grabbing yourself a pair of these studded beauties in time for the warmer weather!
Make like Rihanna and glam up your feet in these rock-chick-style studded heels. With gold spikes on the toe and matching sequins on the back you’ll be shining wherever you go.