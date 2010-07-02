13 Mar 2018
50 Hot Holiday Essentials
-
1. Swing shorts
Swing shorts, £38, Pins & Needles at Urban Outfitters
These colour pop shorties will make the perfect sightseeing-wear thanks to their breezy cut.
-
2. Holiday Ri top
Embroidered crop top, £29.99, River Island
Channel boho abroad in this cute lace-trim crop top.
-
3. Holiday hot list - beach blanket
Polka dot picnic cushion and blanket, £14.95, Aspen & Brown
Practical, multi-purpose buy alert! Perfect for picnics, lazing on the beach or grass, this kitsch polka dot fleece blanket folds up into a waterproof bag which can also be used as a cushion! Spot on.
-
4. Hawaii print playsuit topshop
Hawaii print playsuit, £28, Topshop
This cute Hawaiian-print playsuit will double as a cool beach cover-up.
-
5. Holiday RI kaftan
Embellished kaftan, £49.99, River Island
This sheer kaftan will look great over your white bikini, very St Tropez.
-
6. Holiday ri bikini
Frill bikini, £24.98, River Island
Ruffles and bows and florals, oh my! This River Island bikini has to be the ultimate one for girlie girls.
-
7. Daisy zip dress
Daisy zip dress, £25, Topshop
This flower power sundress is a great evening option for a scorching break
as it's made from cool cotton and will leave your shoulders free so you can
show off your tan.
-
8. Holiday parka
Khaki poplin parka, £39, Miss Selfridge
Ward off unexpected showers on your city break in this fab khaki parka.
-
9. Holiday hot list - straw visor
Straw visor, £12, Topshop
If you're worried about hat hair in the hot weather, this cute visor’s just the thing to keep the sun off your face and your hair pristine. Team with oversized sunnies for extra style.
-
10. Holiday hot list - straw hat
Samantha floppy straw hat, £40, from John Lewis
Make sure you keep cool in the sun with this practical and stylish floppy straw hat with pink and orange trim. It's perfect for squashing in the suitcase too!
-
11. Holiday whistles bag
Oscar festival bag, £65, Whistles
It's hip to be square this season, when it comes to bags at least, and an X-body is the perfect hands-free stowaway for when you’re out and about.
-
12. Holiday hot list - Topshop striped dress
Nautical jersey dress by Annie Greenabelle, £29, Topshop
Go for a laidback nautical look with this simple cotton dress from Annie Greenabelle. Perfect for some waterside chic.
-
13. Holiday warehouse maxi
Feather swirl bandeau dress, £70, Warehouse
Maxis are the ultimate in holiday glamour, just team with some stylish shades.
-
14. Holiday topshop top
Oversize binocular tee, £22, Topshop
This oversized tee will keep you covered from those rays when you head out to see the sights and even though it won't help you out with spying on them, we love the touristy touch of the binocular motif.
-
15. Holiday hot list - ASOS heels
ASOS Hawaii leather wooden platform sandals, £55, ASOS
Tan sandals are a style staple that never go off trend. These chunky platform heels are great for a warm summer evenings and look fab with shorts!
-
16. Dahlia lattice black floral playsuit
Dahlia lattice black floral playsuit, £65. House of Fraser
Dahlia is a must-have at the moment, so add floral to the mix and you¹ve got
a fab summer playsuit that¹s trend-hot!
-
17. Holiday hot list - Office gold sandals
Office Nuala gold leather sandal. £50, Office
You can’t put a foot wrong in gold sandals this summer! These plaited leather low wedge sandals are great for showing off tanned pins.
-
18. Club L multi print maxi
Club L multi print maxi, £30, USC
It¹s not a holiday without tropic colours, so add some vibrancy to your
summer palette in this sizzling strapless maxi dress.
-
19. Holiday cath Towel
Prarie beach towel, £16, Cath Kidston
Where would your beach look be without an uber-stylish towel?
-
20. Untold Silk floral maxi dress
Untold Silk floral maxi dress, £150, House of Fraser
Long, floaty and elegant, this is the Queen of all maxi dresses! With a
gorgeous abstract print, the dress is pure silk perfect for scorching
days.
-
21. Holiday hot list - Urban Outfitter shorts
Pins & Needles high waist denim shorts, £45, Urban Outfitters
Denim shorts are a summer style staple! Dress them up with heels or down with gladiator sandals for a holiday look that’s mega on-trend.
-
22. Holiday BR dress
Dip dye dress, £75, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
This floaty frock is holiday perfection. You can dress it down with flats and a denim jacket for daytime and wear it with some wedges for an effortless evening look.
-
23. Paper sun spot dress
Paper sun spot dress, £30, USC
Wear it over a bikini in the day or with heels at night for a polka dot
style explosion.
-
24. Holiday BR bikini
Bikini, £29.50, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
There's nothing hotter than a white bikini for your beach break, just remember to top up the tan before you step out in yours!
-
25. Holiday hot list - Reiss bag
Gina stripe bag, £56, Reiss
Keep things simple and chic on your holiday with this effortlessly stylish day bag from 1971 Reiss. Team it up with gold sandals for maximum glam impact
-
26. Sand Adalyn sunglasses Oliver Bonas
Sand Adalyn sunglasses, £15, Oliver Bonas
We heart Oliver Bonas! These round-rimmed sand-coloured sunnies are great
against the summer glare and make sure you look cool too.
-
27. Holiday BR playsuit
Playsuit, £49.50, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
All-in-ones are real space savers for your suitcase and make a stylish daytime option to wear around the hotel or down to the beach.
-
28. Holiday hot list - Henry Holland
Turquoise retro media case from H! by Henry Holland, £6, from Debenhams
Don’t forget your summer tunes! Look after your iPod in style with this neon foam case from Henry Holland’s hot H! collection.
-
29. Leopard print scarf
Leopard print scarf, £16, Topshop
Wear it as a cover-up, to tie up your hair or just as a light summer scarf,
leopard print is the perfect accessory to your golden tan and a great
holiday look!
-
30. Holiday hot list - Gold headband
Gun triple loop headband by Deepa Gurnani, £29 from My Wardrobe
Whether you're on the beach, by the pool or having a cocktail while the sun sets, get fuss-free amazing hair with this gorgeous gold headband.
-
31. Holiday scarf
Floral stripe scarf, £14.99, River Island
A pretty cotton scarf is a city break essential, great for popping on of an evening when things get a little chillier.
-
32. Holiday hot list - Safari dress Asda
Safari bow front dress, £18 from George at Asda
Go on a style safari in this cute khaki bow front dress – super-practical for hot weather. Plus it's a real bargain!
-
33. Sprig hanging bag
Sprig hanging bag, £12, Debenhams
No girl should be without one of these! Ultra compact and a real bargain,
this zip up mini-case is perfect for packing and storing your holiday
toiletries.
-
34. Holiday hot list - My Wardrobe Kaftan
Supertrash bright star pixel kaftan, £36 from My Wardrobe
Cover up on the beach or throw on over some leggings – kaftans are an absolute holiday essential! Team this hot kaftan up with some killer heels for a sizzling poolside look!
-
35. Calonge tie espedrille
Calonge tie espedrille, £55, John Lewis
Espedrilles have made quite a comeback, and we can see why - beach chic
raffia soles, pretty ankle ties and an easy-to-wear heel, we can't think of
any occasion they won't suffice for.
-
36. Holiday denim jacket
Indigo denim jacket, £40, Topshop
A cropped denim jacket will keep you warm but still look summery.
-
37. Holiday Mango
Jungla bracelet, £13.90, Mango
There's always room for an accessory or two in your case, and we won't beleaving without this leopard-print bangle. The perfect finishing touch for our collection of maxis.
-
38. Winchelsea sandals
Winchelsea sandals, £39, Kurt Geiger
These cute and colourful sandals are the perfect compromise between sporty
and stylish.
-
39. Tie frill playsuit
Tie frill playsuit, £75, Urban Outfitters
Ahoy, there! Even if you’re not indulging in any seafearing on your summer
break, this adorable onesie is a must.
-
40. Holiday miss s sunnies
Gold aviator sunglasses, £10, Miss Selfridge
From airport to evening stroll, a classic pair of aviators will give your look instant summer cool.
-
41. Holiday hot list - Kurt Geiger sunnies
Jacqui sunglasses, £160 by Kurt Geiger
It's eye-candy time with these lust-have sunnies from Kurt Geiger. Available in three different shades these oversized shades even have a touch of Swarovski detailing for extra sunshine glamourama!
-
42. Digital print maxi dress
Digital print maxi dress, £80, Wallis
This high-voltage digital print will give your evening look real wow factor
- perfect for a romantic meal.
-
43. Boating tote
Boating tote, £102, Anya Hindmarch
This tote is the ideal flight holdall, and will have you feeling beachy keen
even before you've landed thanks to its cool photographic print.
-
44. Palm print playsuit
Casual palm print playsuit, £30, Miss Selfridge
Go for a laid-back look in this slouchy palm print playsuit. Great for throwing on over swimwear.
-
45. Straw tote
Straw tote, £25, Gap at Asos
This cute stripy tote will hold all your beach essentials and look great
with your retro bikini.
-
46. Pleated ankle roll-up trousers
Pleated ankle roll-up trousers, £48, Urban Outfitters
A pair of smart-casual chinos are ideal for sightseeing, and will complete
your airport ensemble perfectly too.
-
47. Holiday gap shorts khaki
Khaki floral shorts, £27.50, Gap (0800 427 789 for stockists)
A slightly longer pair of shorts are a must for a city getaway and this pair are very urban hippie.
-
48. Holiday gap shorts
White Bleached Boyfit Shorts, £39.50, Gap (0800 427 789 for stockists)
These bleach shorts are slightly smarter than your average denims, but still have the benefit of going with everything.
-
49. Holiday gap shoes
Beige wedge, £65, Pierre Hardy for Gap (0800 427 789 for stockists)
We love, love, love Pierre Hardy's super-chic wedges, and this putty coloured pair will show off your pedicure nicely.
-
50. hOLIDAY PASSPORT CASE
Passport wallet, £8, Accessorize
You want forget your passport in a hurry in this pretty case. Au revoir Britain, hello Paris!
1 of 50
Swing shorts, £38, Pins & Needles at Urban Outfitters
Swing shorts
Swing shorts, £38, Pins & Needles at Urban Outfitters
These colour pop shorties will make the perfect sightseeing-wear thanks to their breezy cut.