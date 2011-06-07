Whether you're off to the far-flung tropics or simply sunbathing in the city, we've picked the best holiday style essentials all under £50...
50 Holiday Essentials Under £50
1. Holiday Style Essentials: A Wear black kaftan
Black Aztec Embellished Kaftan, £25, A Wear
No holiday capsule wardrobe is complete without a embellished kaftan. We love this easy-to-wear one from A Wear. Team it with black wedges for a picture-perfect holiday ensemble.
2. Holiday Style Essentials: French Connection beach bag
Isabella Beach Bag, £37, French Connection
Big enough for all those beach essentials, this cotton-blend bag is understated chic.
3. Holiday Style Essentials: Joy peach shirt
Louche Josey Oversize Shirt, £39, Joy
Keep your cover-up looking ever-so chic with this oversized peachy number from Joy.
4. Holiday Style Essentials: H&M yellow dress
Yellow Stripe Dress, £9.99, H&M
Bring the Prada stripes of the SS11 show to the beach with this sunshine yellow stripe tie dress from H&M.
5. Holiday Style Essentials: Next clutch
Antigua Clutch, £25, Next
Compliment the boho hues of your holiday ensemble with this brilliant bright tassel clutch.
6. Holiday Style Essentials: Uniqlo denim shorts
Denim Flap Shorts, £19.99, Uniqlo
You won't be able to live without a pair of trusted denim cut-offs in your holiday wardrobe.
7. Holiday Style Essentials: ASOS sunglasses
Oversized 70s Sunglasses, £12, ASOS
Bring a little bit of Hollywood to the poolside in these stylish oversized sunnies.
8. Holiday Style Essentials: Peacocks vest
Ladies Chiffon Vest Top, £14, Peacocks
Cool and stylish, this fabulous button-through vest was made for beach living.
9. Holiday Style Essentials: New Look metallic gladiators
Leather Caged Gladiator Sandals, £29.99, New Look
Keep feet shimmering under a billowing maxi or with sailor striped shorts in these metallic caged gladiators.
10. Holiday Style Essentials: Dress Rail blouse
Flower Print Batwing Style Crop Blouse, £16.99, Dressrail.com
Channel some flower power with this romantic crop blouse - an ideal beach cover-up.
11. Holiday Style Essentials: Accessorize corsage trilby
Ditzy Corsage Trilby, £20, Accessorize
Be sure to cover-up from harmful rays in this cute corsage trilby - very Alexa Chung.
12. Holiday Style Essentials: River Island playsuit
Rust Bandeau Grecian Palazzo Playsuit, £26.99, River Island
You'll be talk of the resort in this Grecian-inspired palazzo playsuit.
13. Holiday Style Essentials: Joy pineapple necklace
Louche Pineapple Pendant Necklace, £8, Joy
Wear your fruit with pride as seen at Prada and Stella McCartney's SS11 shows with this sweet pineapple pendant necklace.
14. Holiday Style Essentials: Musto stripe vest
Poppyfield Vest, £25, Musto
Add an instant pop of colour to your holiday suitcase with this everyday essential stripy vest.
15. Holiday Style Essentials: Matalan cork wedges
Floral Cork Wedges, £16, Matalan
For the twilight hours, these blossoming beauties will keep up the relaxed holiday look. Add brightly painted nails to show-off those tanned toes.
16. Holiday Style Essentials: ASOS stripe hat
Oversized 70s Stripe Floppy Straw Hat, £20, ASOS
Get Riviera ready in this statement stripe floppy hat.
17. Holiday Style Essentials: Gap paper bag shorts
Paper Bag Waist Shorts, was £25.95 now £19.46, Gap
Go pretty and preppy in these paper bag shorts. For the evening swap the flip-flops for leather wedges for instant supermodel pins.
18. Holiday Style Essentials: Dorothy Perkins maxi dress
Black Cheesecloth Maxi Dress, £28, Dorothy Perkins
What's not to love about this elegant maxi? It will take you seamlessly from day to night with some high-shine jewellery and the light-weight cheesecloth material won't compromise on your luggage allowance.
19. Holiday Style Essentials: Banana Republic rafia body bag
Rafia Turnlock Cross-Body Bag, £49.50, Banana Republic
If there was a bag made for a beach-to-bar babe, it's definitely this little raffia one from Banana Republic.
20. Holiday Style Essentials: H&M stripe flip-flops
Flip-Flops, £3.99, H&M
Take every step on sand in style with these eye-catching pink and stripe flip-flops.
21. Holiday Style Essentials: Topshop peach midi dress
Coral Midi Column Cover Up, £26, Topshop
For a simple, laid-back Kate Bosworth holiday style, this colour cover-up midi dress is divine.
22. Holiday Style Essentials: French Connection stripe dress
Picasso Stripe Slouch Dress, £42, French Connection
Get your laidback holiday style down to a T with this slouchy cotton stripe dress. Just add espadrilles and a straw bag.
23. Holiday Style Essentials: ASOS metallic belt
Leather Skinny Metallic Belt, £15, ASOS
Take your black maxi into the evening by adding this luxe looking gold skinny belt.
24. Holiday Style Essentials: H&M print dress
Patterned Blue Dress, £29.99, H&M
The nipped-in waist and flared skirt on this little beauty make it a summer vacation essential.
25. Holiday Style Essentials: Mango colour-block dress
Riviera Dress, £49.90, Mango
From beach bar to poolside party, this colour-blocking number is an instant slip-on and go piece.
26. Holiday Style Essentials: Accessorize ankle charm sandals
Nadine Ankle Charm Sandals, £30, Accessorize
Give your feet a holiday from heels in these stunning ankle charm sandals.
27. Holiday Style Essentials: Joy sailor dress
Louche Oceana Sailor Shift Dress, £45, Joy
Ahoy sailor! This vibrant slip-on shift is nautical at its best. Complete the look with a pair of casual espadrilles.
28. Holiday Style Essentials: Monsoon hareem trousers
Mauritus Beach Hareem Trousers, £40, Monsoon
Looking for a linen trouser alternative? These on-trend printed cotton trews will definitely let you make your fashion mark in the sunshine.
29. Holiday Style Essentials: Oasis tassel necklace
Seventies Statement Necklace, £18, Oasis
This statement necklace will easily bring your outfit into the evening.
30. Holiday Style Essentials: Uniqlo linen jacket
Premium Linen Long Tailored Jacket, £29.99, Uniqlo
Whether it's a Cornwall retreat or sailing escape, this lustful linen jacket is just the thing to keep you looking vacation-polished.
31. Holiday Style Essentials: Whistles head scarf
Beach Stripe Head Scarf, £25, Whistles
Bring some of Brigitte Bardot's smouldering style to the beach with this oh-so-ladylike head scarf.
32. Holiday Style Essentials: Primark blue trousers
Blue Slinky Trousers, £15, Primark (0118 9606 300)
Azure blue, the colour of the season, nothing would look better with a tan than these slinky trousers. Wear them in the evening with metallic gold wedges and a fuchsia top.
33. Holiday Style Essentials: Zara panel skirt
Panel Skirt, £25.99, Zara
This bubble-gum pink panel skirt will look just as good in the day with a bikini or in the evening with a sparkly top and heels.
34. Holiday Style Essentials: A Wear crochet dress
Heidi Crochet Dress, £40, A Wear
The perfect piece to slip over a bikini, this crochet dress is holiday dressing made easy.
35. Holiday Style Essentials: Musto beach bag
Stripy Tote, £30, Musto
This stripy tote was made for flaunting on a balmy beach.
36. Holiday Style Essentials: Gap linen shirt
Linen Shirt, was £32.95 now £24.71, Gap
Keep your cool in a simple but classic linen shirt.
37. Holiday Style Essentials: Next yellow sandals
Yellow Block Heel Sandals, £28, Next
You won't take a wrong step in these canary yellow block sandals.
38. Holiday Style Essentials: Banana Republic shorts
Roll-up Short, £29.50, Banana Republic
Day or night, these classic white roll-up shorts are holiday wardrobe wonders and the colour will really show-off those tanned pins.
39. Holiday Style Essentials: Wallis shirt dress
Orange Shirt Dress, £45, Wallis
This orange shirt dress will look great with a glow. Keep it looking chic and simple by adding an understated gold bangle and elegant wedges.
40. Holiday Style Essentials: Monsoon basket bag
Crochet Pom Pom Bag, £30, Monsoon
No need to compromise arm candy on holiday. This straw pom-pom decorated basket bag will look just at home in Greece or at a park picnic.
41. Holiday Style Essentials: Urban Outfitters spotty shorts
APC Madras Spotty Seersucker Gym Shorts, £45, Urban Outfitters
We're in love with these ever-so-sweet spotty shorts that have a real retro spin.
42. Holiday Style Essentials: Zara long shirt
Long Shirt, £25.99, Zara
Over a swimsuit, with heels or sandals, this classic white shirt will be your one-stop holiday essential.
43. Holiday Style Essentials: Oasis one-shoulder dress
Twist One-Shoulder Dress, £50, Oasis
Perfect your 70s evening style in this vivid purple one-shoulder dress.
44. Holiday Style Essentials: Zara cropped trousers
White Cropped Trousers, £25.99, Zara
Work Capri pants styling with these simple but sleek tailored white cropped trousers.
45. Holiday Style Essentials: Monsoon white tunic
Skye White Tunic, £45, Monsoon
Perfect your Bermuda beach style by slipping into this crispy white linen tunic from Monsoon.
46. Holiday Style Essentials: Dorothy Perkins stripe T-shirt
White/Black Crew Neck Tee, £9, Dorothy Perkins
Work classic Breton stripes like Kate Moss and Taylor Swift with this purse-friendly top for ultimate summer-by-the-sea style.
47. Holiday Style Essentials: Mango tortoise shell sunglasses
Tortoise Shell Sunglasses, £22.90, Mango
Don't let the sun get in the way of your Jackie O style with these must-have sunglasses.
48. Holiday Style Essentials Miss Selfridge maxi dress
Cream Strappy Print Maxi Dress, £40, Miss Selfridge
Whether it's cocktails at the bar or lunch by the marina, this super sweet floral printed maxi will keep you looking oh-so-stylish.
49. Holiday Style Essentials: Primark bangle
Colourful Bangle, £2, Primark (0118 9606 300)
For an instant pop of colour day or night, simply slip on this colourful bangle.
50. Holiday Style Essentials: Topshop floral playsuit
Red Floral Layered Playsuit, £34, Topshop
Go for a fun holiday look in this red floral playsuit. Add coral nails for a bold flash of colour.
