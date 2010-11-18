13 Mar 2018
50 Highstreet Pieces Under £50!
Black Frill Front Peep Toe Courts, £24.99, Quiz
Whether you’re on the dance floor or sitting pretty at the bar, these are the perfect party shoes.
ASOS Tailored Paperbag Peg Leg Pants, £40, Asos
We love the colour of these trousers. Style with black to really bring out the burnt umber hue.
ASOS RECLAIMED Shearling Gloves, £30, Asos
Take on winter with both hands in these warm shearling mittens.
Versus Oversize Gem Embelished Pumps, £25, Topshop
It’s all about the sparkle this season and these pumps have plenty!
Cable Skirt, £14.99, Uniqlo
We’re loving cable knit jumpers so why not try a cable knit skirt? Team with loafer pumps for a preppy look a la Blair Waldorf.
Merino Cashmere V Neck Tunic (Premium), £39.99, Uniqlo
Stay cosy, warm and stylish for under £40 with this gorgeous cashmere-mix jumper.
Sparkly pocket T, £25, Gap
The classic tee gets glammed up with a touch of sparkle on the pocket.
Navy Leather Gloves, £8, George @ Asda
George at Asda has done it again - real leather gloves for just £8!
Pamela Black Suedette Court Shoes, £25, Boohoo
Suede shoes are a classic wardrobe staple. We love the metallic heel on these black courts.
Bedroom Athletics Minx Slippers, £35, USC
Treat yourself to some snug new slippers. We love the metallic shine on these.
Cindy Skirt by Jones and Jones, £45, Topshop
With this pleated foil skirt and ruched petticoat you’re bound to turn heads!
Basic Lace Legging, £22, Urban Outfitters
Midway between leggings and tights, these lacy legs will look great under a boyfriend shirt teamed with shoe-boots.
Warhouse Paperbag Harem Trousers, £36, John Lewis
Team these paperbag trousers with a classic white tee and a pair of brogues for a super stylish look.
Black Sequin Skirt, £16.99, Quiz
The mini gets a makeover with this skirt sprayed completely in sequins.
Brown Feather Trim Fedora, £25, Miss Selfridge
Stay warm and stylish with this fantastic feather Fedora.
Black Pocket Blouse, £27, Dorothy Perkins
Dare to go sheer and team this shirt with a bracelet and drainpipe jeans.
40s Midi Skirt, £16, A Wear
Try out the on trend midi length with this great value skirt from A Wear.
Black High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers, £40, Miss Selfridge
These high-waisted wide-leg trousers are perfect for the office but will look just as good on the weekend too.
Cocoa Sleeveless Button Through Shirt, £18, Topshop
This shirt will easily take you from night to day - just add accessories.
Metallic Nappa Quilted Ballet, £49, Jaeger
The classic quilted two-tone pump gets a modern metallic twist from Jaeger.
Faux Fur Ear Muff, £6, A Wear
Keep your ears warm and your up-do intact with these fluffy ear-muffs.
Leighton Black Chelsea Boot, £49.50, Dorothy Perkins
Stomp through the streets in style with these Chelsea Boots. They’re perfect for those icy walks to work!
River Island Black and Gold Skinny Leopard Tactile Belt, £10, Asos
Give your outfit a little something extra with this leopard print belt. It’s a simple way to work the on trend print into your look.
Hipster Waist Coated Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans, £27.30, La Redoute
Leather-look trousers in the comfort of jeans – perfect!
Stripe Maxi Skirt, £19.99, New Look
Keep your top half simple and you’re onto a winner with this stripy maxi skirt.
Sno Black Faux Fur Cossack Hat, £26, Topshop
Fight the cold Russian style with Topshop’s chic Cossack hat.
Floaty Batwing Blouse, £21.99, New Look
Channel the 50s and team this white blouse with a pretty prom skirt.
Jodhpur Ponte Treggings, £15, Fashion Union
Jodhpurs are no longer just for the stables! They’re the cool trouser shape for the season and these ones come in khaki and black too.
Bow Back Court Shoes, £21, Fashion Union
It’s all in the detail. We love the double bow at the back of these beauties – simple but timelessly elegant.
Embellished Neck Vest, £18.75, Fashion Union
Available in grey too this is the perfect go-to party top to wear with skirts, trousers or even shorts.
Faux fur trim wool rich coat, £40, George at Asda
Nail two trends in one with this faux fur and camel coat from George at Asda. Looking ultra luxe - it's a real steal at only £40.
Fur stripe crop coat, £35, Fashion Union
All the celebs are loving their faux fur and so are we! It's the cosiest and chiccest way to wrap up this winter.
Diana Ostrich effect shoulder strap bag, £25, Boohoo
Ostrich effect never goes out of style so treat yourself to this stylish strap bag from Boohoo. It's an absolute steal!
Idol pintuck prom dress, £39.99, New Look
This dress has red carpet Leighton Meester written all over it. With a playful cut-out panel just above the bust and a cinched waist, it's party dress perfection at a real steal! It's also available in black if metallics aren't your thing.
Gold frame clasp piped handbag, £40, Topshop
The classic frame bag silhouette is given a satchel-like feel with this gorgeous bag from Topshop.
Snake print Kimono ruched waist top, £35, Topshop
We're loving the just-launched Topshop New Puritan range. This snake print top would look fab over some skinny jeans with peep-toe cut-out shoeboots.
Mischa Barton Valerie mini luggage grab bag, £36, John Lewis
How cute is this mini bag? Mischa Barton knows how to make her bags super stylish and mega purse-friendly too!
Animal print ponte Peter Pan collar shift dress, £38, Topshop
With Alexa Chung and Emma Watson a big fan of the collar dress, play with the trend in this leopard print version. It's a great statement piece to brighten up your wardrobe.
Bronze bandeau slinky longline jumpsuit, £38, Topshop
Who said jumpsuits were just for summer. Make like Cheryl Cole and work a jumpsuit for a big event. We love this ultra glam bronze, slinky one from Topshop.
Wetlook one shoulder ruched tunic, £30, Topshop
Go for a wetlook wonder in this asymmetric ruched tunic from Topshop's latest collection. It's got just the right amount of shine to help you shimmer your way through party season.
ASOS handheld zip around patent bag, £30, ASOS
Patent bags are oh-so stylish and add a little polish to your look. We love the shape of this version from ASOS.
Ribbon Dress, £39.99, Uniqlo
If you loved Anne Hathaway's recent Valentino Couture dress outing at the premiere of her new movie Love and Other Drugs, then this is the dress for you. Pared-down perfection, the simple silhouette and pretty bow make it a must-have style staple for all seasons!
Mango handbag, £42.90, John Lewis
Quilted bags are ultra luxe looking especially in a rigid shape like this Mango bag.
Petites berry velvet dress, £32, Miss Selfridge
Not always the easiest fabric to wear, this cute velvet dress has classic party written all over it. Wear with patent heels and a bow in your hair to channel a babydoll look.
Pieces Riola bow across body bag, £16, ASOS
All the celebs have been wearing their bags, cross-body style. This pretty white and gold one from ASOS is super cute and will look great in summer too!
Animal puffball dress, £50, Miss Selfridge
You can't go wrong with a puffball dress. Gorgeously 80s, the fit and flare shape is a real figure-flatterer and is the perfect throw-on frock for all occasions. Wear with a bolero to keep warm!
Camel slouchy belt trouser, £38, Topshop
Camel is this season's hottest hue so work it into your trousers with this super comfy pair from Topshop. Under £40 they even come with a belt!
Warehouse folded tab bucket bag, £36, ASOS
SJP loves her bucket bags and so do we. Pick up this Warehouse version for under £40.
Closet grey stripe tab dress, £30, Dorothy Perkins
Channel the Jackie O look in this sweet high-necked 60s style minidress. It's a great work-to-play number!
AX Paris colour block dress, £26.25, Fashion Union
Black and taupe are THE on trend colour combo this season. Treat yourself to pared-down perfection in this simple body-con dress for under £30. Bargain!
