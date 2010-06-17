13 Mar 2018
50% French Connection Summer Sale
-
1. FC Stripe Skirt
Promenade Stripe Skirt, was £45, now £36, French Connection
We love this perfect everyday skirt. Pair with gladiators or flats for a relaxed, chilled look.
-
2. FC White/Flori Dress
Fancy Flori Dress, was £140, now £70, French Connection
The delicate embellishment on this sleeveless silk dress is simply divine. It’s super flattering too.
-
3. FC Black beauty dress
Black Beauty Rouched Dress, was £70, now £56, French Connection
This isn’t a boring, safe LBD. The ruching and the sweetheart neckline make this an LBD with a difference.
-
4. FC LA story skirt
La Story Skirt, was £65, now £52, French Connection
This bright pink story skirt will enhance (fake) tanned legs. Wear with high heels for even longer pins!
-
5. FC Long Sleeve Stripe Dress
Montana Stripe Dress, was £45, now £33, French Connection
This full on stripy dress would look great with a little leather jacket.
-
6. FC Hayley Skirt
Hayleys Commet Mini Skirt, was £120, now £60, French Connection
Wow! We love this sparkling piece. Wear it, and you can’t fail to be the belle of the ball.
-
7. FC Jeans Shorts
Tango Shorts, was £55, now £33, French Connection
Summer shorts are a must-have in your news season wardrobe. Wear to work, to the beach or glam up with glitzy heels for perfect party chic. The choice is yours.
-
8. FC White Mini Shorts
Etta Cotton Mini Shorts, was £50, now £40, French Connection
A spot of summer sailing, anyone? Match it with a colourful polo for a more stylish look.
-
9. FC Rainbow colour dress
Wimbledon Tube Dress, was £75, now £60, French Connection
Not to be gullible but this dress is called Wimbledon and Wimbledon is coming up, so therefore we must buy it to celebrate the British sporting event.
-
10. FC Black Shorts
Olympic Flame Short, was £50, now £44, French Connection
These oversized black shorts will worksperfectly with a pretty blouse for a great office look.
-
11. FC LBD strapless
Siren Knit Tiered Strapless Dress, was £85, now £68, French Connection
We’re hoping those frills will hide a multitude of sins.
-
12. FC Spot tube dress
Sweetie Spot Beach Tube Dress, was £45, now £23, French Connection
Ah, what a pretty summer frock. For £23 you could buy it in yellow and blue. Wear with a slouchy lightweight cardigan to make the overall look more casual.
-
13. FC White/Blue sequin dress
Rothko Sequins Dress, was £180, now £ 90, French Connection
Start making some grand plans, this dress needs to be worn somewhere exciting.
-
14. FC goldy belle top
Goldy-Belle Strappy Top, was £50, now £40, French Connection
This multi-coloured strappy top makes us want to hit the beach. Pair it with mini shorts for a fab summer ensemble.
-
15. FC Grey/red jersey dress
Tropical Annie Dress, was £60, now £36, French Connection
Girls with bodies to die for will look great in this tight grey jersey dress with gathered front detail.
-
16. FC Pale Pink Sleeve Dress
T-Time Jersey Frilly Sleeve Dress, was £35, now £28, French Connection
Coral is the perfect shade to wear with a post-holiday golden tan.
-
17. FC Goldy flare dress
Goldy-Belle Flared Dress, was £70, now £56, French Connection
This smock dress is very Woodstock, wear this with a pair of chunky wooden platforms.
-
18. FC Orange Dress
Athena Jersey Vest Dress, was £35, now £28, French Connection
We can’t wait to wear this orange jersey dress with a slouchy off-white jacket, an across the body bag and a stack of bangles.
-
19. FC Colour dress
Colour Me Summer Dress, was £35, now £18, French Connection
We love the old school retro feel to this dress and the ‘Colour Me Summer graphics to the front is very cool.
-
20. FC fotball
I Heart Football Tee, was £20, now £15, French Connection
Go England! We might not play soccer, but at least we can cheer them on in style!
-
21. FC LBD with belt
Jumping Junior Belted Dress, was £120, now £60, French Connection
We’re very much loving the colour combinations to this dress, the slate grey with a glimpse of neon coral works really well.
-
22. FC flower maxi
Floriana Criss Cross Halter Maxi Dress, was £110, now £66, French Connection
This printed maxi dress is just too pretty for words. We can imagine Nicole Richie wandering the Hollywood hills in this number.
-
23. FC Black maxi
Day Trader Maxi Dress, was £110, now £82.50, French Connection
The structured bust detail has a touch of Lady Gaga about it.
-
24. FC Floral Maxi
Safari Floral Maxi Dress, was £75, now £60, French Connection
We’ll be wearing this to a festival this summer, no doubt about it.
-
25. FC Stripe maxi
Sunset Stripe Dress, was £70, now £56, French Connection
Show off your fabulous figure in this sleeveless maxi dress with all-over stripes.
-
26. FC LBD Sparkle
Dallas Delight Dress, was £140, now £112, French Connection
We think you’ll be wearing this dress up until Christmas with its amazing neckline embellishment.
-
27. FC Marina Jersey top
Marina Jersey Vest Top, was £25, now £20, French Connection
This marina jersey top can be yours for only £20 – snap it up, sharpish!
-
28. FC Pale pink jersey dress
Enigma Jersey Dress, was £80, now £48, French Connection
Be cool this summer in a sequined batwing sleeve.
-
29. FC LBD lace
Crepe Delux Insert Dress, was £120, now £60, French Connection
Vamp it up in this long-sleeved tailored dress with lace neckline. You’ll be wearing it next season too. Hurrah!
-
30. FC black cross over dress
Harriet Cross Over Dress, was £110, now £88, French Connection
If you don’t like the idea of sequined shoulder pads you won’t be needing this dress, no worries – more for us.
-
31. FC beige jersey dress
Gracie Jersey Dress, was £55, now £44, French Connection
Who knew a jersey dress could be the perfect choice for night time glamour?
-
32. FC white/brown sequin dress
Blur Dress, was £130, now £65, French Connection
On paper, a dress with brown sequins all over sounds wrong. In reality though, it’s so very right.
-
33. Fc black drape top
Delicious Drape Top, was £45, now £36, French Connection
It would be very, very hard not to delicious in this cute draped top.
-
34. FC flower strappy dress
Edelweiss Strappy Dress, was £60, now £48, French Connection
This strappy minidress with structured bust and all-over floral print is a must have for any festival backpack.
-
35. FC candy stripe dress
Candy Stripe Dress, was £75, now £60, French Connection
This candy stripe dress comes in both grey and red, we dare you to choose a favourite.
-
36. FC Coloured Lace Skirt
Lilly Lace Skirt, was £60, now £48, French Connection
This flowery multi-coloured piece will look stunning paired up with a black blouse and sky-high heels.
-
37. FC cal stripe dress
California Dreaming Dress, was £80, now £60, French Connection
Jennifer Aniston would definitely wear this for casual off-duty beach attire.
-
38. FC Bambi red dress
Bambi Crew Dress, was £65, now £52, French Connection
Rihanna would turn heads in this bright pink bodycon dress. We need this in our lives.
-
39. FC goddess black dress
Goddess Crepe V Neck Dress, was £85, now £63, French Connection
Just try not to look amazing in this dress! The embellishment to the detail at the waist will instantly make you look slimmer.
-
40. FC Blue halter dress
Sarah Halter Dress, was £60, now £30, French Connection
This dress will take you from pool side to bar in one fell swoop.
-
41. FC princess dress
Princess Stretch Dress, was £160, now £80, French Connection
Make like Sasha Fierce in this full on glamour metallic sequined minidress.
-
42. FC palm top
Miami Palm Top, was £45, now £33, French Connection
We can picture this cool palm top on Kate Moss. Match it with mini shorts for a trendy twist.
-
43. FC white shirt
Shiloh Stripe Shirt, was £65, now £33, French Connection
Hot this white shirt up by wearing your black bra or be even more bold, and unzip the buttons for a trendy peak of your bra.
-
44. FC blue bomb top
Bomb Cotton Shirt, was £45, now £27, French Connection
If you want to show of those abs then this is the top for you.
-
45. FC blue playsuit
Kiss The Sunshine All In One, was £110, now £55, French Connection
In this sexy playsuit, you might just kiss more then the sunshine!
-
46. FC Marina playsuit
Marina Ink Beach Play Suit, was £55, now £41, French Connection
Bring out the animal in you… and be bold in this chic playsuit. Pair it with some embellished gladiators.
-
47. Fc material girl playsuit
Material Girl Playsuit, was £35, now £28, French Connection
Be sweet like candy in this cute playsuit.
-
48. FC beach jumpsuit
Tenby Twill Beach Jump Suit, was £45, now £33, French Connection
Wear it to the beach or why not just in front of the Tv at home. Anyhow we are sure you will feel cool and comfortable.
-
49. FC barnacle playsuit
Barnacle Beauty Play Suit, was £95, now £48, French Connection
It’s play time! Wear it with wedges for a great, sexy, look.
-
50. Fc Stripe stars top
Stars & Stripe Vest Top, was £25, now £15, French Connection
Want to bring out your rock ‘n’ roll side? Pair this stars and stripe top with a leather skirt for the rockiest look ever!
