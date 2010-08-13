13 Mar 2018
50 Flats under £50
1. 50 Flats Under £50
Black Brogue Shoe, £25, Evans
This shoe has a great summertime twist on a classic brogue. Let a bit of your foot (or perhaps coloured tights) peek through the opening.
2. 50 Flats Under £50
Tan Brogue Boot, £45, Miss Selfridge
We love these flat brogue boots from Miss Selfridge. Wear them with leggings and an oversized top heading into autumn, to look cool and stay warm as the weather changes.
3. 50 Flats Under £50
Wing Tip Skimmer, £30, Urban Outfitters
You can never go wrong with classic black and white. These cute flats are classic and easy to wear with so many outfits.
4. 50 Flats Under £50
Ladies Snake Chain Ballet, £12, Peacocks
In soft pink, these ballet flats have a cool gold chain detailing that we love. They’ll be perfect to wear with a layered or ruffled frock for an ultra-feminine touch.
5. 50 Flats Under £50
Black Pointed Quilted Pumps, £20, Dorothy Perkins
These pointed quilted pumps are too cute to pass up. We’ll wear ours with a casual LBD on weekend days, for a preppy look.
6. 50 Flats Under £50
Berry Velvet Bow Pump, £18, Miss Selfridge
OMG – the deep raspberry red shade of these flats is too delicious! The pretty bow detail is an added touch of perfection.
7. 50 Flats Under £50
Pink ‘Summer’ Brogues, £25, Dorothy Perkins
Add a touch of pretty pink to your outfit with these flats, so perfect for summery days. We’ll pair ours with a floral sundress and beachy handbag.
8. 50 Flats Under £50
Navy Suedette Bow Back Pumps, £22, Dorothy Perkins
Low-key and fuss-free, these simple flats from Dorothy Perkins are easy to wear with anything, from trendy harem pants to denim.
9. 50 Flats Under £50
Tan Tassel Trim Loafer, £40, Miss Selfridge
These tan loafers with gold tassels are a great staple piece in your wardrobe. Easily pair with slim fit trousers for the office, or denim on the weekends.
10. 50 Flats Under £50
Vibrant I Love You Pumps, £18, Topshop
Ahh! How cute are these flats, complete with a heart-warming message? The pretty pastel yellow colour only makes them more lovely.
11. 50 Flats Under £50
Pixie Lace-Up Brogue Flat Shoe, £30, Boohoo
The brogue and lace mix on these flats makes them irresistible! We especially love the creamy tan shades – so on trend heading into autumn.
12. 50 Flats Under £50
Bow Detail Ballet Pumps, £23, La Redoute
Pair leopard print and pretty bow for an irresistible look this autumn.
13. 50 Flats Under £50
ASOS Lion Printed Ballerina Pumps, £18, ASOS
Meow! Mix leopard print and bright red in a flat shoe and you have one trendy combination. These babies will take you straight into fall, looking fabulous along the way.
14. 50 Flats Under £50
Kipper Boat Shoes, £50, Topshop
Ahoy, mate! Take these boating shoes out for a spin on the yacht – or failing that, pair them with a striped top and cropped navy trousers for a nautical look.
15. 50 Flats Under £50
Pony Trim Pump, £28, Urban Outfitters
For those who are preppy at heart, these velvety loafers are great for country club style. We’ll pair them with white cropped trousers and a smart blazer.
16. 50 Flats Under £50
Maple Metal Toe Caps Pumps, £28, Topshop
These snakeskin-looking pumps are so cool – and that capped toe is oh-so Olivia Palermo.
17. 50 Flats Under £50
Miss KG Lola Leopard Print Ballet Pumps, £30, ASOS
We all know leopard is one of the hottest trends for A/W 2010, so ease your way into wearing the look with these Miss KG flats. Though we must warn you, you’ll probably become addicted to wearing leopard print!
18. 50 Flats Under £50
Dune Surf Ruffled Toe Cap Flat Shoe, £45, ASOS
A little bit feminine, a little bit rocker, we love combo of a metallic silver, ruffles and studs on these Dune flats.
19. 50 Flats Under £50
Knot Peep Toe Shoe, £28, Urban Outfitters
These vintage-looking pumps are fab for summer. In a creamy neutral, you can mix and match them with so many looks, from a floral maxi dress to cut-off shorts.
20. 50 Flats Under £50
Synethetic Patent Ballet Pumps with Jabot Frill, £17, La Redoute
If your feet could smile, we’re certain they would in these cherry red flats with high shine!
21. 50 Flats Under £50
Gwen Ballerina Pumps, £45, After Shock
How glam is the gem studded detail on these flats?
22. 50 Flats Under £50
Pink Chain Detail Pumps, £28, Dorothy Perkins
We love the graffiti-style print on these flats, plus the glam-rock bow on the toe. Wear with a cropped black leather jacket and lots of chunky rings for a major wow factor.
23. 50 Flats Under £50
Tan Cut Out Detail Pumps, £25, Debenhams
With a pretty cut out floral detail, these tan pumps are a neutral addition to a casual outfit. Recommended for laid-back weekend wear, with a cute dress and floppy sun hat.
24. 50 Flats Under £50
Gold Ruffle T-Bar Pumps, £22, Debenhams
Whoever says flats are drab has obviously never seen these! We love the metallic silver and ruffle T-bar on these sandals. Pair with harem pants for an on-trend look.
25. 50 Flats Under £50
Miola Lace-Up Brogues, £28, Topshop
How cute are the grosgrain ribbon ties on these brogues? They add the perfect feminine touch to a traditionally-masculine shoe style.
26. 50 Flats Under £50
Fred Perry Sun Power Pique Peep Toe Shoe, £35, ASOS
Make a statement in black and hot pink. These Fred Perry peep-toe flats are comfortable summertime classics.
27. 50 Flats Under £50
Frothy Coffee Gold Leather, £49.99, Clark’s
These golden flats will have you feeling like a diva! We love the part feminine, part sporty look of the shoes.
28. 50 Flats Under £50
Portfolio Leather Link Chain Moccasins, £45, Marks and Spencer
These white leather moccasins are so easy to mix-and-match, we love their look – not to mention, how comfortable they are.
29. 50 Flats Under £50
Converse All Star Oxford White Trainers, £34.99, Schuh
The ultimate in classic comfort, a pair of All Stars is a wardrobe staple. We love to wear them with skinny jeans and a smart cropped blazer.
30. 50 Flats Under £50
Marky Leather Traditional Brogues, £28, ASOS
If a traditional brogue is your calling, opt for this classic pair from ASOS. The detailing, almond-toe and wooden heel hit all boxes on the brogue checklist.
31. 50 Flats Under £50
Shilo Glitter Bow Pump Flats, £29.99, Schuh
Glam up your look in these glittering flats from Schuh. Certain to make you feel like a diva!
32. 50 Flats Under £50
Dash Zip Pump Fushia Microfbr, £38, Office
We love the zipper detailing on these flats, not to mention the eye-popping fuchsia shade.
33. 50 Flats Under £50
Black Jenny Oriental Ball Trim Pump, £25, Debenhams
A good pair of black flats is a classic item, and so easy to pair wear with virtually anything.
34. 50 Flats Under £50
Pumps with Leopard Print Interior, £19, La Redoute
Add a touch of metallic shine to your look with these silver flats. We know SJP loves adding silver accents in her look, now you can too!
35. 50 Flats Under £50
University Classic Flats, £29.99, Tom’s at Schuh
Not only are these checked flats super cute, but for every pair of Tom’s you buy, a pair is give to a child in need. We love the concept!
36. 50 Flats Under £50
Green Leather Stud Bow Pump, £28, Miss Selfridge
This limey green shade will have you feeling anything but sour. The pastel hue is so feminine, while the gold stud details add a rocker touch.
37. 50 Flats Under £50
Cairo Flat Espadrille Flats, £12.99, Schuh
You can’t go through summer without a pair of espadrilles! Comfortable and inexpensive, they are a must-have to pair with a bikini and sarong on the beach.
38. 50 Flats Under £50
Dodo’ Le Parisienne Ballet Flats, £46, Yoox
So delicate and pretty, these turquoise flats have a slight pointed toe and cute bow for perfect finishing touches.
39. 50 Flats Under £50
Cameo Brooch Pump Floral Flats, £24.99, Schuh
With a bold floral pattern and cameo brooch, these flats might have your feet feeling like they’ve travelled back to the Victorian era. We love the historic appeal of these cute ballet flats!
40. 50 Flats Under £50
Eva Ballet Pumps With Front Bow, £12, Boohoo
So soft, peachy, feminine and pretty – we’re tempted to wear these ballets with a tutu (though will likely opt for dark wash denim and floral blouse).
41. 50 Flats Under £50
White Café Front Peeptoe Pumps, £22, Dorothy Perkins
These white peep-toe pumps will take you straight through summer. We especially love the gold strap details that will look great with chunky gold jewellery accessories.
42. 50 Flats Under £50
Floral High Top Trainer, £16, New Look
If a super feminine ballet flat isn’t your style, opt for a touch of pretty floral on trusty sneakers. Your look will be very Lily Allen!
43. 50 Flats Under £50
Olivia Noor Ballet Flats, £42, Yoox
The yummy shade on these flats has us captivated. To boot, the pretty bow detail is just too cute to resist. Can’t wait to pair these with an ultra feminine dress.
44. 50 Flats Under £50
Abandon Change Pump, £20, USC
Quilted and metallic, the rich colour on these will be great for autumn.
45. 50 Flats Under £50
Madge Leather Tassel & Bow Loafer, £30, ASOS
Channel your inner preppy side in these classic loafers, complete with fringe and tassel detailing. Pair them with a tartan check cloak for ultimate effect.
46. 50 Flats Under £50
Tapestry Mix Brogues, £35, Next
We love the tapestry pattern on these brogues, and will channel our inner Victorian royalty when we wear them! Pair them with cropped jeans and a white pussybow blouse for a casual look that’s fit for a queen.
47. 50 Flats Under £50
Abandon Change Pump, £20, USC
Channel Alexa Chung in these preppy black and gold quilted flats.
48. 50 Flats Under £50
Ballet Pumps, £35, La Redoute
These electric blue flats will add a definite wow-factor to your look. We’ve loved wearing brights all summer – why stop now?
49. 50 Flats Under £50
Dazzler Black Pump, £38, Office
You’re sure to sparkle in these ‘dazzler’ pumps from Office. We heart that firecracker detail on the toe.
50. 50 Flats Under £50
Suede Moccasins, £49, La Redoute
Pair these white suede moccasins with leggings, an oversized shirt dress and chunky jewellery, and you’ll have a boho chic look in seconds!
