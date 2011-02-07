13 Mar 2018
50 Fashion Picks Under £50
Blue patent roller buckle belt, £16, Topshop
If you're wary when it comes to bright colours, then add a subtle splash to neutrals with a simple accessory like this patent belt by Topshop.
Deco Cowl Top, £50, Whistles
See spring in with some simple separates like this gorgeous cowl-neck top that will work with a skirt, trousers or shorts.
Partridge Eye Blazer, £49.99, Zara
A new blazer can revitalise your wardrobe. Go for one in a lighter hue than you might usually for a colour change.
Black spot tie front shirt, £35, Topshop
This cropped shirt will sit perfectly with this season's high-waisted flares. Pop on a pair of platforms and some oversized shades to finish the look.
Stacking Rings, £30, Whistles
We love stacking our bangles so why not stack your rings too this season with these gorgeous rings from Whistles.
Boat Neck Sweater, £25.99, Zara
There’s nothing quite like a clean, white top to freshen up your wardrobe. We love the gold button detail on Zara’s boat neck sweater.
Cobra Print Wool Scarf, £45, Whistles
Snake print is an emerging trend, so grab this Whistles cobra print scarf for a bargain price while you still can.
DKNY Doll Street Camisole and Boy Shorts Set, £45, Net-a-Porter
Give your nightwear a spring clean too and update it with DKNY’s cute camisole and matching shorts.
Ponte Di Roma Knitted Dress with Pockets, £25.99, Zara
Introduce some brights into your basics with a dress you’ll want to wear daily.
Cream moc croc frame holdall, £45, Topshop
Style up your arm-candy this new season with this pretty frame bag from Topshop. At under £50 it's an absolute steal.
A.P.C. Heart cotton-jersey T-shirt, £50, Net-a-Porter
Treat yourself to a fun loving heart T-shirt from APC just in time for Valentine’s day.
Red wide leg print wide leg trousers, £38, Topshop
Embrace this season's easy, breezy 70s look with a pair of wide-leg trousers. The calf skimming-length of these Topshop trews is ideal for off-duty days.
T-Shirt Tunic Dress, £26.99, New Look
Wear this tunic dress with tights for the moment and bare legs when it warms up.
Belted Twill Chino, £24.99, New Look
A pair of chinos will take you from spring to summer with ease, and these trews from New Look come in three colours!
American Vintage Jersey Tank Maxi Dress, £30 (was £75), The Outnet
Wear yours shopping with a cardi, on the beach with a bikini, or even at work with a blazer - the maxi will be a wardrobe winner this new season.
ClarkSG Clark Sunglasses, £32, American Apparel
Prepare for some much needed summer sun by arming yourself with some super cool sunnies.
Sheer Dip Hem Blouse, £19.99, New Look
The blouse is back, so head to New Look for a great value style steal.
Seersucker Full Woven Skirt, £32, American Apparel
Get a spring in your step with this sweet Seersucker skirt.
Vanessa Bruno Athe, Lace-trimmed Sleeveless Sweater, £43.50 (was £145), The Outnet
Carry winter’s lace into spring by teaming it with a tan and tumbling tresses.
Soft Ballet Shoe, £39.99, Zara
When you’re feeling brave enough to banish the boots, step into some ballet pumps instead.
Asymmetrical Peacoat, £49.95, Gap
We love this mac inspired pea coat, it’s perfect for spring walks.
Map Tote Bag, £46, Urban Outfitters
Head off on your spring break with this fab tote from Urban Outfitters.
Tiny Metal Camera Necklace, £12, Urban Outfitters
Charm necklaces are always a cute way to accessorise an outfit, but no need to break the bank – pick up this camera necklace for under £15.
Nude Canvas Wedge, £38, Urban Outfitters
The wedge meets casual pump, these will be a summer wardrobe staple.
Border print dress, £36, Miss Selfridge
It's not too early for summery dresses. Give this garden-print tea dress a pre-season twist by layering with a denim waistcoat and bright opaque tights.
Runway purple jumpsuit, £49, Next
Go 70s glam in a jewel-coloured jumpsuit. Team with metallic accessories for the ultimate disco look.
Top, £19.99, H&M
Sheer, layered styles were all over the Chloe catwalks, and make for this season's most feminine fashion. Inject a little romance into your wardrobe with this cute tiered cami.
Dress, £14.99, H&M
Add instant colour to your wardrobe with this bold tiered mini.
Poets charm cuff, £35, Hobbs NW3
Fine jewellery isn't always the most practical, so we love this everyday alternative to the charm bracelet from Hobbs.
Bardot jacket, £49.90, Mango
Go for a smart and preppy look with this camel pea coat. For an on-trend twist pair it with a maxi skirt and blouse.
High waist maxi skirt, £45, Miss Selfridge
The full-length skirt may seem demure, but with its sheer overlay there's something oh-so sultry about this Miss Selfridge number.
Sweater, £44.90, Mango
Nothing says spring like a pretty pastel palettes, and with its cropped sleeves this Mango sweater is ideal trans-seasonal wear.
Sequin Dove Sweatshirt, £50, French Connection
Get a light jumper with a difference like French Connection’s sequined dove sweatshirt.
70s A-line skirt, £45, Warehouse
Every girl should have a denim skirt in her wardrobe, and the A-line is this season's must-have shape.
White Heart Bag, £24.99, River Island
Cute but not too frou-frou, this heart shape bag will cheer up any outfit.
Beige Rib Knit Jumper Dress, £39.99, River Island
Want to start wearing dresses but can’t give up your thick knits just yet? Go for a jumper dress like this great one from River Island.
Berry earrings, £35, Hobbs NW3
These berry danglers will add a pretty finishing flourish to everyday outfits.
Pins & Needles tossed dot print shirt. £45, Urban Outfitters
Pair this sheer blouse with a lace cami for a pretty peek-a-boo effect.
Sandals 6/1 Tubu-T C, £49.90, Mango
Get your pedicures booked - sandal season is fast approaching. Head to Mango for some great styles.
Burgundy Frame holdall cross body-bag, £40, Topshop
A stylish carry-all for the new season, this roomy bag is the perfect accessory for spring to summer outfits.
Black belted flare dress, £45, Dorothy Perkins
You can't go wrong with a fit and flare dress in your wardrobe. The ultimate style staple, dress up with killer heels, or wear to work with a printed neck-scarf.
Pretty frilly blouse, £35, Miss Selfridge
We love a good value style staple, so this pretty blouse from Miss Selfridge has your new season white shirt must-buy sorted.
Twenty8Twelve By S.Miller, £49.50, The Outnet
Grab a designer bargain from The Outnet with this stunning LBD from Sienna Miller's label Twenty8Twelve.
Peter Pan shift dress, £34.99, New Look
Functional fashion! This cute utility dress from New Look is given a girlie edge with the pretty Peter Pan collar. And it comes in black too.
Beige canvas stripe bag, £28, Topshop
This gorgeous canvas stripe bag is so Riviera chic! Stock up for your summer holiday now.
Vero Moda floral print one shoulder dress, £35, House of Fraser
Garden florals are big this spring/summer so this one-shouldered silky dress is an on trend style steal.
70s chiffon sleeve blazer, £40, Topshop
The 70s are big this season and this chiffon sleeve blazer is an absolute must-have. The antique pink is just so Chloe, and the contrast of the light texture and crisp tailoring makes it a great topper for your new season dresses.
Vintage cranberry wool blazer, £44, American Apparel
Hit the brights trend with this yummy cranberry coloured vintage style blazer from American Apparel. It's the perfect throw-over for your spring wardrobe.
Tapered Boyfriend Pants, £35.95, Gap
Team these tapered trousers with a warm knit now and a tiny tee when the hot weather kicks in.
Long Chainmail Scarf Necklace, £25, French Connection
Go for some bold golden glam with French Connection’s multi-strand statement necklace.
