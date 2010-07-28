13 Mar 2018
Ruched suede ankle boots, £480, Giuseppe Zanotti
These cobalt blue heels from Giuseppe Zanotti are like a bolt of lightning! Sure to be a conversation piece for years to come.
Bandage Ruched Bandeau Dress, £45, Topshop
This clementine coloured number reminds us of Ashley Greene’s Versace dress at the Espy Awards. We love it!
Orange Wallet, £199, Belen Echandia
Throw your necessities into this purse from Belen Echandia, which will add an instant pop of pumpkin to your look. We know Cheryl Cole is a fan of the colour – the question is, are you?
Bright Blue TimeTeller P Watch, £50, Nixon
Toy watches are ever so hot at the moment, so jump on two trends at once and wear a watch in electric blue.
Sequined Mesh leggings, £165, Alice + Olivia
These bright red leggings by Alice + Olivia will give you an instant glam-rock look. Don’t forget your confidence when stepping out in these!
Vintage Whisper Cotton T-Shirt, £60, Splendid
How can you go wrong with a simple tee? Pair this one from Splendid with classic demin for a pop of candy apple green in your wardrobe.
Croc-Print Leather Sandals, £235, Tapeet
We know that Liz Hurley loves wearing head-to-toe hot pink, but if you’re up for something a little less bold, opt for these croc-print sandals from Tapeet. Pair with a neutral dress for a simple chic look.
One Shoulder Chiffon Maxi Dress, £55, Asos
Take a note from Annalynne McCord and opt for head-to-toe aubergine, accented with gold accessories.
Milla Playsuit With Tie Belt Detail, £129, Reiss
We’re sure Katy Perry would love this jumpsuit! We’ll wear ours for a summer picnic or bike ride, even though we’ll be without Russell Brand.
Anitah Hi shine large matinee purse, £59, Ted Baker
This candy floss pink purse from Ted Baker will add a pop of colour to your look, while the high shine finish will add instant glamour. We’ll wear ours with a simple black dress to make the pink really stand out!
Miss Sixty Chunky Wool Cocoon Coat, £255, Miss Sixty
As summer begins to fade, head into autumn with this statement coat from Miss Sixty. Even though it might become cold and grey outside, you can stay bright with this number!
Pleated Bust Maxi Dress, £199, Ted Baker
Spotted: Gossip girl Jessica Szohr was wearing a yellow maxi, just like this one. We’re making it easy for you to achieve her boho-chic look – simply wear this Ted Baker dress with oversized rings and chunky necklaces. Don’t forget the tousled hair!
Cowl-neck silk-satin dress, £600, Yves Saint Laurent
Wearing this silk fuchsia dress is a sure way to make a statement when you enter a party! Channel your inner Gwyneth Paltrow, who recently wore a similar pink Prada dress at the L’Oreal National Movie Awards.
Mexican Rose Flower Salon Clip, £6, Accessorize
If stepping out in head-to-toe brights is too bold for you, opt for a more subtle accent, like this hair flower from Accessorize.
Fine Jersey T Dress, £24, American Apparel
This American Apparel number makes us thirsty for fresh lemonade! The jersey will keep you cool in hot summer months, plus it can be worn in so many ways. If that doesn’t have you convinced, designer Whitney Port was seen in a similar number at a Nylon Magazine Party.
Whitsey, £80, Aldo Shoes
Peeptoe sandals are ever so lovely, especially in a colour like this. A mix of orange and raspberry, quite simply they are delicious!
Knitted Satin Trim Fuchsia, £15, La Senza
Bright colours are popular everywhere this season – even in the bedroom! This silky dress is the perfect thing to come home to, when it’s time to lounge and relax.
Nylon Tricot Leggings, £28, American Apparel
Yeee-ow! These neon green leggings from American Apparel will have you bright in no time. Not recommended for the faint of heart.
Grass Bow Detail Round Toe Court Shoes, £110, Carvela
We love these bright purple Carvela shoes, a sure way to brighten up a plain black suit.
Double Face Silk Bolero In New Magenta, £119, Fenn Wright Manson
This electric purple cropped jacket is an utterly stylish way to add brights to your wardrobe. We’ll wear ours with a LBD to look oh-so-chic.
Acid Yellow Perspex Lips Clutch, £195, Lulu Guinness
Pucker up with this fab lip-shaped purse from Lulu Guinness? Mwah!
Ruby Corsage Dress, £29.99, New Look
Be inspired by Kristin Davis, who has been seen time and time again in head-to-toe pink. This dress from New Look will have you SATC glam in no time.
Swing Shorts, £38, Pins and Needles
Start your day with a glass of orange juice; follow by putting on these cute shorts from Pins and Needles. It’s a sure way to meet your recommended daily dose of Vitamin C and get you looking fabulous.
Slim Car Coat, £65, Oasis
Brighten up a rainy day with this trench from Oasis.
Citrine Stud Neck Silk Tunic, £69, Planet
Brighten your day with this bright yellow top from Planet. We especially love the small studding details on the shoulders.
Torrey Maxi Dress, £180, Monsoon
We absolutely loved Daisy Lowe’s bright green maxi at the UK premiere of Sex and the City 2. Be inspired by Daisy’s stylish taste with this dress from Monsoon.
Hepburn Shoes, £55, Monsoon
Blueberries, anyone? These Monsoon Hepburn shoes will add a punch of yummy blue to your wardrobe.
Belted Shorts, £35, Topshop
What’s not to love about these cherry red shorts? Complete with a denim grosgrain belt, you can dress them up and dress them down!
Women's Chronograph PU Bracelet Watch, £199, Michael Kors
Fashion guru Michael Kors has a fabulous collection of watches, and we’re loving that he’s shown his playful side in designing this bright purple number.
Ocean Long Sleeve Cozy, £176, DKNY
We love that you can wear this sweater in so many ways – pair with a belt, pin it with a brooch, or simply let it hang. We’ll wear ours with a skinny tan leather belt, bootcut jeans and sandals for a casual summer look.
Tie Front Drape Dress, £135, Whistles
We loved the way Vanessa Hudgens rocked a bright blue dress on the red carpet, and now you can mimic her stylish look with this dress from Whistles – and Zac Efron as arm candy!
Party Stud belt, £30, French Connection
Opt for a bright belt to make your outfit a bit more snazzy. This studded number from French Connection is a fabulous bright purple – we can’t wait to match ours with purple shoes and clutch.
Metal Lined Bangle, £12, French Connection
There’s nothing too complicated about putting a bright bangle on your wrist. Add a turquoise punch to your outfit with this bracelet – or better yet, buy a few and stack them for a bigger pop of colour!
Pleated Silk Cocktail Dress, £399, Halston Heritage
Since fashion goddess Sarah Jessica Parker has worn this Halston Heritage dress, you know it’s in style! Wear it Carrie Bradshaw style and pair with a bright red bag and chunky jewellery.
Two Colour Flat Top Sunglasses, £15, Topshop
A fun and funky take on a classic style, brighten up your look with these shades!
Original Gloss boot, £65, Hunter
We can’t think of any better way to combat a rainy day with these bright teal wellies from Hunter. We have ours in a myriad of colours!
Ornate Stiletto, £80, Dune
We love these suede heels from Dune – in all eight shades! This citron pair is fabulous for summer - best worn while enjoying sunshine and sipping lemonade!
Slim-Fitting Trousers, £265, Escada
Here’s a way to stop traffic! Wear these hot pink trousers from Escada and we’re sure you’ll brighten up your surroundings.
Ramone Dress, £95, Coast
Since the always stylish Eva Longoria Parker was spotted wearing a jewel-tone dress like this one from Coast, you know it has to be a good investment piece!
Freckles Red Suede Shoes, £62, Office
Take your work wardrobe from drab to fab with these cherry red shoes from Office. Complete with a cute bow to make you feel extra pretty!
Katy Knotted Neckline Dress, £135, Whistles
Pair this dress with sunkissed skin, a neat hairdo and pearls, a-la Katherine Heigl.
Madrid, £35, Birkenstock
Fashionable and functional – what’s not to love? These lime green sandals from Birkenstock will have your feet feeling comfortable and your look so on trend.
Red Drape Jersey Dress, £197, Vivienne Westwood Anglomania
Who knew apples could be inspiring? Wear this dress for a red and delicious look!
Bermuda Classic Velour Hoodie, £92, Juicy Couture
There’s no reason your sweats can’t be stylish as well. This tracksuit from Juicy Couture will have you bright blue when relaxing at home!
Bandeau Frill Bikini Top, £14.99, River Island
It’s all sunshine and lollipops in this bright yellow bather from River Island.
Shrunken Ruched Sleeve Jacket, £55, Topshop
This fire engine red jacket is a sure way to add a pop of colour to your wardrobe. Pair with black trousers and top for a simple chic look.
Bright Pink Crop Jacket, £45, Topshop
We can’t think of a better jacket for casual weekend wear or festival going. Wear with chunky jewellery and layered necklaces for a bohemian chic appeal!
Brazilian thong, £5, La Senza
Even though you may be the only person to know what’s under your clothes, why not go wild with some bright knickers for summer?
Denim micro shorts, £40, Paul’s Boutique
These demin cut-off shorts are the perfect summer item, ideal for festivals or weekend trips. Comfortable and casual, the green colour is so on trend.
