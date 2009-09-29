13 Mar 2018
50 Best Winter Coats
1. Winter Coats Yellow french connection
Lights coat, £175, French Connection
Mellow in yellow: We totally ADORE this yellow coat by French Connection...The oversized buttons and cropped sleeves make it our no.1 pick of the bunch
2. Winter Coats Purple
Purple frill coat, £75, Debenhams
Jewel colours are totally in this season, and this purple number is perfect for a chilly evening or a smart ‘do. The ruffle detailing makes it super-glam, and the belt is great for creating sexy curves.
3. Winter Coats Pink
60s button cocoon coat, £95, Oasis
Pretty in Pink: This cute cocoon coat by Oasis is perfect for brightening up a cold winters day.
4. winter coats blue
Cobalt double breasted coat, £65, Wallis
Avoid the winter blues in this flared funnel-necked jacket with oversized buttons... Super-cute
5. winter coats topshop orange
Hooded button detail coat, £65, Topshop
Tango-tastic! Turn heads in this bright little number from Topshop
6. winter coats red topshop duffel
Bound seam duffle coat, £80, Topshop
Make like Cheryl in a cosy duffle coat....We're loving this red hot version by Topshop
7. Winter coats river island green
3/4 sleeve swing coat, £69.99, River Island
Make your friends green with envy in this super-cute jewel-coloured coat from River Island
8. winter coats warehouse pink
Boyfriend jacket, £100, Warehouse
Pink is one of the hottest colours for this Winter, plus we're totally in love with masculine tailoring
9. Winter Coats Dorothy Perkins Ochre
Ochre tiered coat, £75, Dorothy Perkins
Frills for thrills... The detailing on this Dotty P coat is super-impressive...We're in love with the mini-puff shoulder, the frills AND the oversized collar! Plus the colour is simply gorgeous
10. Winter Coats Lipsy trench
Double breasted mac, £70, by Lipsy at asos.com
Stand out from the crowds in this colour-pop trench by Lipsy
11. Winter coats new look black duffle
Duffle coat, £45, New Look
New Look updates the trusty duffle coat with a classy double toggle detail and long sleeves for style and warmth.
12. Winter coats boohoo purple
Fergie colour block belted coat, £35, boohoo.com
Colour blocking, as seen at Herve Leger, is a must-have. We love the cute patent belt too!
13. Winter coats debenhams black
Black Corneli Trim Wool Coat, £125, Buttefly by Matthew Williamson at Debenhams
This classic black trench is brought up to date with the combination of bead embellishment and embroidery on the cuffs! A great take on a classic look.
14. Winter Coats per una patty
Patty Coat, £150, Per Una at Marks & Spencer
The ruffles on this little beauty take it from frumpy to fab!
15. Winter coats oasis fur
Black Fur Trim Hip Belt Coat, £100, Oasis
We're loving the glam faux-fur collar on this cute belted trench from Oasis...A future classic for sure.
16. Winter coats reiss axel
Axel Belted Wrap Coat, £245, Reiss
Funk up your look with this modern coat from Reiss...We're loving the contrasting belt to add shape to your look.
17. winter coats topshop colour
Belted Big Collar Coat, £75, Topshop
Mmm cosy up in this wrap number with an oversized collar...Perfect for keeping out the winter chills!
18. winter coats topshop patent
Patent Trim Trench Coat, £215, Topshop
This Topshop trench truly is the epitome of elegance, with its classic cut and colour highlighted by the black patent piping. We love.
19. Winter Coats Miss Selfridge Black frill trench
Black waterfall frill mac, £60, Miss Selfridge
This cute black mac is perfect for a simple cover-up for a night out on the town.
20. Winter Coats Miss Selfridge Mink
Mink quilted frill coat, £65, Miss Selfridge
Pump up the volume in this Miss Selfridge coat. We're loving the distinctive shape it creates, definitely a talking-point!
21. winter coats warehouse tartan
Tartan biker jacket, £75, Warehouse
Ooh, all over the tailored fit of this cute little tartan number! We like!
22. Winter coats debenhams tartan
Cream check duffle coat, £65, Debenhams
Military influences are all over the catwalks, and we love this tartan take on the look.
23. winter coats new look tartan
Check wool mix dolly coat, £50, New Look
How cute is this check dolly coat by New Look? We totally love the puff sleeves and tartan pattern combo!
24. Winter coats topshop tartan
Tartan wool bow coat, £85, Topshop
We simple adore the zip-detailing and gold buttons on this cute flared coat! PLUS it's in tartan...What more could we possibly want?
25. Winter Coats Dorothy Perkins dog
Black dogtooth bubble coat, £70, Dorothy Perkins
The cocoon coat is definitely THE coat shape of the season...Team it with dogtooth and we've got one super-fashionable coat on our hands!
26. Winter Coats New look dogtooth
Belted dogtooth mac, £50, New Look
Houndstooth with a twist...We're loving this red take on the classic houndtooth print.
27. Winter coats boohoo tartan
Fara Check Biker, £35, Boohoo.com
Biker jackets don't have to be in leather! Toughen up your look in this tartan version.
28. Winter Coats French Connection
Country coat, £230, French Connection
Wrap up warm in this cosy tartan cape-coat...Perfect for a trip to the country!
29. Winter coats river island check
Check cocoon coat, £69.99, River Island
Check mate! Add a touch of tartan to your look with this fab cocoon coat from River Island
30. winter coats warehouse houndstooth
Houndstooth coat, £90, Warehouse
We're all over houndstooth this season, and this coat by Warehouse ticks all the right boxes. The masculine tailoring is spot-on, too!
31. 50 best coats 250909 black button french connection
Chia coat, £170, French Connection
This gorgeous military inspired French connection number ticks all the boxes for a winter warmer. It has long sleeves, a double-breasted front, adjustable tie-waist belt and adorable button details on the shoulders.
32. 50 best coats 250909 beige trench debenhams
Beige belted trench coat, £60, Debenhams
Return of the mac. We love this traditional beige style jacket from the new Mantaray collection. A take on the classic 50s-style lightweight coat, this beauty features military-style shoulders, double-breasted buttoning and a flattering waist belt.
33. 50 best coats 250909 grey hood french connection
Lark jacket, £150, French Connection
Our neck feels warm just looking at this long sleeve cape style coat by French Connection. With its statement shoulders, military-style buttons and the gorgeous pleated roll neck collar this is a real winter winner.
34. 50 best coats 250909 long black all saints obia
Obia coat, £250, All Saints
This stylish black trench is given a military makeover by All Saints. The double breasted button detail gives it a strong chic feel while the asymmetric cut gives it a more edgy look.
35. 50 best coats 250909 black urban outfitters
Sessun double breasted wool coat, £186, Urban Outfitters
Another black beauty. This otherwise plain coat is glammed up with pockets on the hips, large button fastening, epaulette shoulder details and a jazzy checked lining.
36. 50 best coats 250909 funnel neck jaeger
Twill funnel neck coat, £299, Jaeger (extra long £399)
Military jackets are a definite must-have this season. This chic, single-breasted coat with a line of regimented buttons and a high funnel neck will be a warm and smart addition to all winter wardrobes.
Also available in a longer length for £399 and in red.
37. 50 best coats 250909 grey military peacocks
Grey button up coat, £40, Peacocks
Peacocks have created a number of gorgeous grey coats this season. We particularly love this stylish little number (and a snitch at £40). Flattering long sleeves, double front pocket features and classic military-style button and buckle details make this a staple item to keep away the cold wintery winds.
38. 50 best coats 250909 melton coat new look
Military melton coat, £50, New Look
Button up in this beauty. New Look’s military-style wool mix coat works winter wonders, it looks fab, has on-trend military detailing and keeps you cosy. What more can you ask for?
39. 50 best coats 250909 grey pleat miss self
Grey pleat wool mix coat, £70, Miss Selfridge
Pretty pleats. This unusual Miss Selfridge number is sure to attract attention with its chic pleat hem detailing and military style tab shoulders. It will also keep you warm, too.
40. 50 best coats 250909 karen millen zip coat
Cape coat, £199, Karen Millen
Stand out from the crowd in this chic take on the classic cape. Karen Millen add asymmetric zip details, branded metal work and fit in a concealed pocket to give this winter coat a stylish edge.
41. 50 best coats 250909 fold over neck topshop
Fold over neck padded coat, £60, Topshop
This padded delight from Topshop is sure to keep you warm during the cold months with an extra thick inner layer and a large neck it's a winter wonder.
42. 50 best coats 250909 charcoal cape d.p
Charcoal wool long-line cape, £45, Dorothy Perkins
This short-sleeved cape is a perfect alternative to a heavy coat on a milder winter’s day. It features a full-length zip, top button detail and a wrap-around belt.
43. 50 best coats 250909 fur coat coast
Dulce faux fur coat, £125, Coast
This luxurious Dulce faux fur coat is a staple item for autumn/winter wardrobes. We love the simple neckline and wide sleeves.
44. 50 best coats 250909 - coral coat debenhams
Coral 'Paddington' coat, £60, Debenhams
This formal coat is given a splash of coral colour, contrasting duffle button detail and statement shoulders to make it a must-have item for this winter.
45. 50 best coats 250909 marc jacobs
Marc By Marc Jacobs, £470, Matches Fashion
While this Marc Jacobs number is a little heavy on the wallet we couldn’t resist including it in the list of best winter coats. This little number exudes Upper East Side chic with velvet Peter Pan collar, gold buttons, front flap pockets and pleat detailing on the back.
46. 50 best coats 250909 puffer adidas
Lightweight coat, £130, Adidas
The classic padded bomber jacket makes a return to winter wardrobes this year. This fashionable coat gives the right amount of comfort and warmth without being too heavy.
47. 50 best coats 250909 mustard topshop
Hooded button detail coat, £65, Topshop
This gorgeous Topshop coat matches the autumnal mustard shades perfectly. With a tulip hem, contrast buttons and a detachable hood this is surely a best buy and if you don’t like this shade there are seven other colours to choose from.
48. 50 best coats 250909 red duffle miss self
Red duffle coat, £55, Miss Selfridge
Following on with the autumnal shades is this gorgeous red Miss Selfridge duffle coat with hood and toggle detail.
49. 50 best coats 250909 fur coat topshop
Vintage style faux fur coat, £95, Topshop
This cute swing vintage pelted faux fur coat adds glamour to winter wardrobes. It features an open collar with hook and eye fastenings.
50. 50 best coats 250909
Limited Collection Hooded Cape Coat, £65, Marks and Spencer
Go big and bold in this limited edition cape. The exaggerated sleeves, big belt detail and vibrant purple shade gives this winter staple a whole new look.
