13 Mar 2018
50 Best Summer Sales Buys
Print dress, was £24.99 now £12, River Island
We love a good Hawaiian print, which means we’ve fallen head over heels in love with this dress.
Tank top, was £49 now £32, Reiss
This tank top must be worn with a tan and a heavy dose of attitude.
3. Summer Sale 2010 miss selfridge necklace
Fabric and metal necklace, was £14 now £7, Miss Selfridge
Material, pearls and chains. This necklace is well worth £7.
Sadie dress, was £125 now £63, Reiss
This delicate dress will look divine with a tan. Make sure you wear your hair up to show off those fabulous straps.
Court shoe, was £139 now £70, Reiss
What's not to love about this pastel green pair of shoes? They even look comfy.
Skater tube top, was £28.99 now £9.99, Urban Outfitters
Perfect for a trip to the beach, we especially love the two contrasting colours together.
Yellow clutch, was £79 now £40, Reiss
Brighten up your LBD this summer with this bright yellow clutch.
Asymmetric Ruffle Dress, was £139.00 now £39.99, Something Else at Urban Outfitters
Something Else certainly do know how to get you noticed. Catch everyone’s eye with this neon ruffle-hem dress.
Orange Dress, was £125 now £85 Coast
Ideal for a summer barbeque, dress up with heels or down with embellished flats.
Tiered skirt, was £80 now £55, Coast
Perfect to wear to work on a hot summer’s day.
11. Summer Sale 2010 KG
Edeline Red Courts, was £120 now £79, KG for Kurt Geiger
Brighten up a pair of summer jeans with these bright peep-toe shoes.
Maxi Dress, Was £90 now £54, French Connection
This dress is a must-buy, it's absolutely gorgeous.
1971 tiered skirt, was £95 now £44.50, Reiss
This skirt is very Carrie Bradshaw in the good old days.
Necklace, was £22 now £16, French Connection
This necklace looks dangerous... Dangerously hot!
Bikini, was £49 now £33, Reiss
Get us to the beach now if it means we can wear this beautiful green bikini.
16. Summer Sale 2010 Rhinestones
Rhinestone fabric bangle, was £10 now £5, Miss Selfridge
The peach-coloured rhinestones on this bangle will look great with a nude dress.
Cream dress, was £29.99 now £15, River Island
We absolutely adore this dress, we've put our order in already.
Sweetie Scallop Clutch, was £40 now £25, French Connection
We like a good sized clutch bag, and this one looks like it would fit all of our evening essentials.
1971 Denim bag, was £225 now £112.50, Reiss
We've lusted after this bag for ages! Now it's on sale, let's rejoice ladies.
Cropped trousers, were £65 now £30, French Connection
Wear with khaki green, big sunglasses and a pair of clogs. But don't stand anywhere near us because we too will be rocking the same look.
Cream dress, was £179 now £80, Reiss
We could imagine Kate Hudson wearing this cream dress on the red carpet. Wear yours with a bright pop of colour.
Evelyn dress, was £120 now £60, Reiss
This military-inspired shirt dress is very similar to one Victoria Beckham wore from her own 2010 dress collection.
Bustier dress, was £195 now £59, Reiss
Glamorous yet pretty, this powder-blue dress will look gorgeous with a pair of nude sandals.
Pink dress with black belt, was £44.99 now £25, River Island
This dress is just too cute for words. Wear with a top bun to stop it looking too pretty.
Gold lace up sandals, were £39.99 now £25, Schuh
Paint your toe nails pink before putting on these gold strappy flats.
Spotty tights, were £8 now £3, ASOS
We think you can even wear these tights in the summer. So cute.
Tassel skirt, was £32 now £21, RARE at ASOS
The all-over layered fringed pattern is gorgeous. We can't wait for this to arrive in the post.
28. Summer Sale 2010
Floppy Chambray Jumpsuit, was £60.00 now £24.99, Cooperative at Urban Outfitters
Cooperative give the all-in-one jumpsuit a bit of a makeover for summer, there are even two handy pockets at the sides.
29. Summer Sale 2010 jaeger boardroom
Multistitch detail dress, was £250 now £175, Jaeger
Ideal for the boardroom. There's even a chance of promotion with this dress (surely!).
30. Summer Sale 2010 gold shoes
Gold multi strap shoes, were £35 now £17, Dorothy Perkins
When you want to look glam during the day, just add these metallic gold shoes.
31. Summer Sale 2010 Jaeger dress
Bias frill dress, was £250 now £99, Jaeger
Step away from the black workwear and say hello to this coral-coloured beauty.
32. Summer Sale 2010
Tie back dress, was £24 now £10, Dorothy Perkins
There is a tie to this dress which will cinch you in at the waist.
33. Summer Sale DP dress
Cream crochet dress, was £30 now £20, Dorothy Perkins
Apply the fake tan before embracing this crochet dress.
34. Summer Sale 2010 DP
Lace up black dress, was £40 now £20, Dorothy Perkins
This dress is for all you rock chicks out there.
35. Summer Sale 2010
Black suede sandals, was £40 now £20, Office
You'll wonder how you ever lived without these flats.
36. Summer Sale 2010
See by Chloe, was £205 now £41, TheOutnet
Get these before they all go, don't say we didn't warn you.
37. Summer Sale 2010
Floral ribbon bangle pack, was £12 now £5, Miss Selfridge
These bracelets are just so gorgeous, the bow adds something different.
38. Summer Sale 2010 cupcake necklace
sweet shop necklace, was £9 now £4.50, Miss Selfridge
We won't say no to a cupcake no matter what way it comes.
39. Summer Sale 2010 oasis
Crystal Print Tunic, was £55 now £30, Oasis
This dress is 100% silk and we are 100% buying it. We'll wear ours with killer platforms.
40. Summer Sale 2010 Miss Selfridge
Nude shoes, was £55 now £25, Miss Selfridge
Your feet won't get too hot in these suede shoe boots, they're perforated.
41. Summer Sale 2010 Topshop
Bow crop top, was £20 now £15, Illstrated People at Topshop
This crop top is playful without looking too young. We love it.
42. Summer Sale 2010 oasis misty
Multi Misty Meadow Playsuit, was £70 now £40, Oasis
A lot of colour and a lot of print. What's not to love about this grown up playsuit?
43. Summer Sale 2010 Gen shoes
Gen Stud, was £260 now £109, Kurt Geiger
These shoes are just divine. How very Sandra Dee 'tell me about it... Stud'.
44. Summer Sale 2010 oasis
African Printed Playsuit, was £45 now £25, Oasis
Ideal for the festival season, we definitely want this for Glastonbury.
45. Summer Sale 2010 whistles dress
Anya Sports dress, was £65 Now £35, Whistles
The perfect airport dress, comfy and slouchy. We can imagine Kylie Minogue wearing this.
46. Summer Sale 2010 WAREHOUSE
Floral sun dress, was £35 now £30, Warehouse
We think this dress is so pretty. Wear yours with a coloured denim jacket.
47. Summer Sale 2010 whistles
Lexi Cotton top, Was £50 now £35, Whistles
Wear this with super skinny jeans and accessorise with a lot of bangles.
48. Summer Sale 2010 Warehouse
Yoke trim dress, was £45 now £20, Warehouse
We think you'll be wearing this for years to come. Ditzy floral print is always in style for summer.
49. Summer Sale shoes
Suede shoes, was £45.00 now £25.00, Urban Outfitters
Lengthen your pins with this stylish suede pair, complete with high cone-shaped heel and rounded toe.
50. Summer Sale 2010
