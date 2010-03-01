13 Mar 2018
50 Best Spring Maxidresses
1. Floral antique maxi dress, £26.99, Republic
Instead of bright and bold, go for understated glam with this vintage-coloured rose dress. Wear with long locks and blue accessories for a wow look this spring.
2. Safari floral maxi dress, £75, French Connection
With so many colours in this incredible dress you wont have a problem matching shoes or accessories to it, plus the white straps will look great against sun-kissed skin.
3. Full trim maxi dress, £39.99, River Island
Go cute and colourful in this softly-hued floor-sweeping dress from River Island. Wear with simple accessories to let the dresses’ ruffles stand out.
4. Large floral maxi dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
Dress to impress with this sky blue and rose-adorned maxidress from Miss Selfridge.
5. Subtle rose maxi dress, £45, Topshop
Float through spring like an angel in this ethereal white floral-detailed dress with a ruched waist and button-up front.
6. Miso maxi dress, £29.99, Republic
Go crazy for stripes in this pretty floor-length dress with an elasticated waist and cross-over straps.
7. Annie dress, £120, French Connection
Channel a bit of Victoria Beckham styling without the hefty price tag with this gorgeous statement-shouldered coral maxi. Wear with simple flats and a long necklace to break up the block colour.
8. Rodeo maxi dress, £29, Sweaty Betty
Team this brightly-coloured dress with a tan for an effortlessly cool and casual summer look.
9. Cynthia printed maxi, £175, Coast
Maxidresses don’t get much better than this. We love the beautiful pattern and flattering fit. Would also make a great wedding guest dress.
10. Graffiti maxi dress, £150, Unique at Topshop
Make like The City’s Olivia Palermo (seen wearing Unique at the Topshop fashion show in London) and get your hands on this look-at-me graffiti dress with cut-out bust and thin shoulder straps.
11. Giraffe print maxi dress, £20, Dorothy Perkins
Animal prints are top of the spring on-trend list so don’t wait any longer before snapping up this maxi wonder from Dorothy Perkins.
12. Rise multi maxidress, £35, Dorothy Perkins
Bold florals + maxi-length dress = the perfect dress for spring. Team with flats or cool clogs for a fashionable finish.
13. Bandeau printed maxidress, £70, Oasis
Marine-style sea greens and blues are so on-trend. We love Oasis' maxidress , which blends an eye-catching print with a simple silhouette.
14. Jersey stripe maxidress, £60, Fever at Oli.co.uk
French Connection did a dress similar to this a couple of years ago - and it was an instant sell-out. The bold stripes make a statement for a casual but super-smart look.
15. Coral jersey maxidress, £70, Firetrap at Next
Coral was a super-hot colour for 2009, and is set to be so again for spring/summer 2010. Snap up this gorgeous halterneck now for a peachy new season look.
16. Ruch front bandeau maxidress, £26, Asos
Candy pink is super-sweet - and we're drooling over this button bustline beauty. Team with strappy flats for added sexy-but-comfy cool.
17. V-neck maxi dress, £30, Figleaves
Shine this spring in this sweet pink and orange maxidress. Perfect for a day out at the beach, a BBQ or even a trip to the shops.
18. Printed jersey maxidress, £75, Firetrap at Next
Bold I-want-to-be-season florals on this Firetrap number make it an unmissable flirty-feminine number for spring.
19. Marisa maxi dress, £225, Aftershock
Stand out in this tribal-print swirl dress with cut-out sides and a wide-flare finish.
20. Ivory fan print maxi dress, £120, Debenhams
Embrace colour this summer with this gorgeous red and blue tie-dye maxi.
21. Halter neck maxi dress, £28, New Look
Perfect for work or play, this bold teal dress will have you looking the part this spring/summer.
22. Military maxi dress, £49, Miss Selfridge
If you don’t want a colourful maxidress this summer, Miss Selfridge has the perfect alternative in the form of this black wonder with gold embellishments.
23. Holly maxi dress, £75, L.K.Bennett
All eyes will be on you in this bold navy and off-white floral print dress. Wear with colourful accessories for an extra glam look.
24. Soft maxi dress, £99, Karen Millen
This gorgeous dress is a perfect alternative to short frocks this spring. Wear with gold or silver accessories for ultimate Grecian goddess beauty.
25. Tie dye maxi dress, £35, Next
If only we could be on that beach wearing that dress. Stand out this summer wearing this beautiful pink, purple, blue and cream coloured dress.
26. Savoir printed maxi dress with crochet neckline trim, £39, Very.co.uk
Add a staple to your spring/summer wardrobe with this gorgeous floor-length dress. Team with metallic flats and accessories for extra on-trend detailing.
27. Pellee printed maxi dress, £69, Ted Baker
This lovely neon paisley pattern will get you feeling summery in no time!
28. Countess maxi dress, £180, Monsoon
This gorgeous 100% silk maxi is feminine and elegant. The sleeveless dress is perfect for those spring/summer parties.
29. Firetrap Plait Leather Detail Printed Halter Dress £60, Asos.com
Channel some Nicole Richie vibes with this 70s-style number by Firetrap. Add long necklaces for extra hippie chic.
30. Brooke Maxi dress, £150, Monsoon
You’ll be turning heads wherever you go this summer in this incredible fuschia dress from Monsoon.
31. Poppy print maxi dress, £299, Jaeger
For quick and easy spring style step into this gorgeous poppy print dress from Jaeger.
32. Sardinia maxi dress, £65, Monsoon
Look pretty in poppy prints this spring. We love this bold red, black and white dress that would suit almost any occasion.
33. Double layer maxi dress, £80, Oasis at ASOS
The perfect transitional maxi, this chiffon dress is perfect for the cooler, early stages of spring.
34. Allepo Maxi dress, £180, Monsoon
The attention is in the detailing. With beaded neck embellishment, subtle draping and a fitted waist this dress is a must-have spring item.
35. Moire silk maxi dress, £299, Jaeger
Go monochrome mad in this black and white print dress from Jaegar. Keep accessories silver for subtle glamour.
36. Motel rose placement maxi vest dress, £35, Motel
Modern and streamlined, this bold figure-hugging dress is party perfection.
37. Portfolio V-neck Palm Cover Up Maxi , £29.50, Marks and Spencer
Fashionable and flattering, this dress will leave you looking and feeling ultra-cool this spring/summer.
38. Rosa print maxi dress, £70, Monsoon
A key buy for spring 2010 is definitely a floral maxi and we think this black, red, purple and turquoise number is just perfect.
39. Eleta one shoulder maxi dress, £150, Coast at ASOS
Got a special occasion coming up? Coast's one-shoulder number is glam and gorgeous, spot-on for a wedding or cocktail party.
40. Embellished maxi dress, £60, Warehouse
Muted tones are in for spring, and embellishment is a hot trend, too, so Warehouse is right on the money with this pretty grey number.
41. Pure cotton Deep V-Neck Cover up Maxi, £25, Marks and Spencer
Flatter yourself in this gorgeous black maxi with a deep v-neck and lace inserts it’s a must-have.
42. Border floral maxi dress, £40, Warehouse
Ideal for lazy summer BBQs, add chunky jewellery to this floral-print strapless dress for glam but casual styling.
43. ASOS chiffon maxi dress, £55, ASOS
So stylish, we adore this all-black number with a ruched bustline. A statement choker makes a fashionable finish.
44. Purple ombre paisley maxi, £50, Wallis
A lovely dippy hem and a tie at the waist to flatter your figure, this fashionable paisley print maxi dress is everything you need.
45. Leola maxi dress, £450, All Saints
An absolutely stunning dress… This Grecian styled All Saints maxi is luxury from top to toe.
46. Petite green inca maxi dress, £50, Wallis
Everyone is paisley crazy this spring! This strappy green maxi from Wallis has a cute twist detail at the front.
47. Enyo maxi dress, £135, All Saints
This All Saints dress has an equestrian touch including harness details and real leather straps.
48. Firetrap strappy maxi dress, £65, ASOS
A lovely casual dress by Firetrap, displaying button detail down the front of the dress and a waist flattering tie at the back.
49. Akiko Maxi dress, £195, All Saints
This Grecian inspired dress has an elegant layered effect. The gorgeous neckline consists of semi-precious stones. This dress is super chic!
50. Staple fan pleat front maxi dress £65, ASOS
The soft V-neckline makes this dress a very flattering find. We love the low back design. Very chic!
