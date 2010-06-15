13 Mar 2018
50 Best Sales Dresses
1. Sales Dresses
Feline bow dress, was £65, now £39, Lipsy at Oli
Prints + bows = the perfect summer dress combo! Team with chunky tan platforms for the ideal finish.
2. Sales Dresses
Cream tiered dress, was £38, now £17, Miss Selfridge
Frilled to meet you! How cute is this tiered, ruffled mini in summer's trendiest colour, nude?
3. Sales Dresses
Benagline corset dress,was £39, now £18, Miss Selfridge
An LBD will never date, and this Miss Selfridge number is classic and stylish. Add red heels for a flash of hot colour.
4. Sales Dresses
Numph Aztec print dress, was £55, now £33, Oli
Feminine and flirty, this so-sweet dress would look fab paired with your fave wedges.
5. Sales Dresses
Lace spot dress,was £25, now £17.50, Oli
Lace and spots all in one ultra-cute combo? Yes, please!
6. Sales Dresses
Border appliqué tunic, was £28, now £14, Oli
Whether you're going to work, a festival, or the park, Oli's wear-anywhere printed shift will be your new style staple!
7. Sales Dresses
Dahlia peplum dress, was £70, now £40, Oasis
We adore this Oasis dress made up of summer's pretty pastel colours, including lilac and mint-green.
8. Sales Dresses
Mary Rose dress, was £39, now £25, Motel at Topshop
Cocktail o'clock? With the pretty floral appliquéd dress, ever hour is happy hour! A pair of nude or black peep-toes would make an elegant finish.
9. Sales Dresses
Leopard Alice dress, was £29, now £19, Motel at Topshop
So sexy, so trendy, so hot - you'll sizzle when you step out in this animal-print mini, perfect for a glam night out with the girls.
10. Sales Dresses
Grey spot flippy dress, was £39, now £20, Miss Selfridge
This fit-and-flare frock is totally spot-on for summer, and this dress will take you straight from desk to dance floor.
11. Sales Dresses
Lace insert dress, was £35, now £17, Miss Selfridge
Floral fancy: Blossom prints are the prettiest trend of the season, and we've fallen in love with this budding beauty.
12. Sales Dresses
Hanky hem dress, was £15, now £10, Boohoo
This floaty little number will make the perfect beach to bar dress for your summer holiday.
13. Sales Dresses
Flower printed dress, was £15, now £8, Boohoo
Hothouse brights are huge for summer, and the capped-sleeve cut of this Boohoo dress means it’s a great day to evening option.
14. Sales Dresses
Printed strapless dress, was £18, now £6, Boohoo
This Aztec print dress will be perfect for your next night out. The ruffles around the waist are uber-flattering and the bandeau cut means it’s perfect for summer.
15. Sales Dresses
Jersey dress, was £38, now £20, Annie Greenabelle at Topshop
This sweet little ruffle-neck dress is made from organic cotton for ladies with a fashionably good conscience.
16. Sales Dresses
Oriental placement dress, was £45, now £30, Oasis
How very sophisticated! We’ve been vying for this beaut for ages and now it’s on sale. Yipee!
17. Sales Dresses
Numph print pleat, was £46, now £27, Oli
Geometric prints are still the favourite look du jour, and when they look as pretty as this Oli number, we can see why.
18. Sales Dresses
Keyhole dress, was £28, now £20, Dorothy Perkins
Bring boho vibes to your officewear with this keyhole tie-dye dress. Who says formal dresses have to be boring?
19. Sales Dresses
Multi shift dress, was £28, now £18, Dorothy Perkins
20. Sales Dresses
Black and white rose dress, was £28, now £15, Dorothy Perkins
If you want to wear monochrome without looking too formal then this rose-print shift is the perfect option.
21. Sales Dresses
One shoulder dress, was £35, now £28, Dorothy Perkins
This one-shoulder bodycon rings a little of Cheryl Cole’s signature style, and has just the right amount of sparkle.
22. Sales Dresses
Floral short sleeve dress, was £30, now £20, Dorothy Perkins
For those who want a little extra cover, this sleeved shift is perfect. Add pearls and some patent courts for a cool 50s vibe.
23. Sales Dresses
Blue paint splash dress, was £29, now £18, Dorothy Perkins
Floaty and colourful, this DP number will be perfect for everything from summer walks to shopping.
24. Sales Dresses
Multi print tuck dress, was £35, now £25, Dorothy Perkins
Geometric prints were huge on this season’s catwalks and offer an easy way to add a colour injection to your summer wardrobe.
25. Sales Dresses
Purple bandeau dress, was £30, now £18, Dorothy Perkins
This classic bandeau dress will make a great wedding guest option whether you’re on a budget or not.
26. Sales Dresses
Long sleeve shaped bodycon dress, was £15, now £10, Boohoo
We all know by now that Breton tops are the ultimate in versatile wardrobe staples, so we’re pleased as punch that Boohoo has made this shapely Breton bodycon dress, so we have smart stripes to add to our collection.
27. Sales Dresses
Polka dot heart dress, was £20, now £15, Boohoo
This Minnie Mouse-style number will be seeing us through all our summer garden parties.
28. Sales Dresses
Geometric print dress, was £25, now £10, Boohoo
This smart Boohoo shift just hints at the floral trend for a feminine take on officewear.
29. Sales Dresses
Dot taffeta heart dress, was £18, now £15, Boohoo
This cute Luella-inspired dress is the perfect party frock for those who like a slight vintage vibe for their night-out look.
30. Sales Dresses
Lace back dress, was £49, now £20, Yuki at Topshop
Slip on a pair of black heels with this lace and silk dress, add a slick of ruby-red lippie, et voila - you're ready to hit the town!
31. SALES Whistles check
Multi check wrap over dress, was £110, now £80, Whistles
Just add wellies and a fedora to this colourful seer-sucker wrap dress and you’ll have the perfect girlie festival look.
32. SALES Whistles nude
Embroidered sleeve dress, was £70, now £50, Whistles
This crochet-hem dress is just adorable, and in this season’s hottest hue, you can’t go wrong!
33. SALES Whistles blue
Kaftan check dress, was £80, now £55, Whistles
The slightly sheer fabric of this Whistles kaftan means it’s great for holiday excursions despite the long-sleeve silhouette.
34. Sales Dresses
Plain Kaftan, was £ 40, now £20, Oasis
This cool kaftan will work great as both a work or evening outfit. Pair it with your favourite high heels for a so-cool summer look.
35. Sales Dresses
Tulip one-shoulder dress, was £70, now £40, Oasis
Pretty in pink? Yes, absolutely! In this one-shoulder ruffle dress you won't go unnoticed.
36. Sales Dresses
Ruffle sleeve dress, was £25, now £20, New Look
Check, mate! This print is so on-trend for summer, so make like the stars and snap it up before it goes!
37. Sales Dresses
Dobby sundress, was £25, now £20, New Look
Bring a ray of sunshine into your wardrobe with this pretty yellow dress.
38. SALES Whistles zip
Zip front sweat dress, was £80, now £45, Whistles
Sometimes only jersey will do when you want to work downtime chic, and this zip-up number by Whistles has this season’s sport luxe look spot on too.
39. SALES BR tie-dye
Ombre stripe dress, was £89, now £49.99 , Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
This ocean-coloured maxi is the perfect holiday dress. We can see ourselves flitting through the hotel lobby in it and heading to the bar to enjoy a few cocktails.
40. Sales Dresses
Hula maxi dress, was £30, now £24, New Look
Perfect for a laidback - yet stylish - afternoon in the sun.
41. SALES BR pleat
Pleated dress, was £98, now £59.99, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
In a pretty pastel hue and with lighter-than-air pleats this Banana Republic number is perfect for summer.
42. Sales Dresses
Tropical squares print dress, was £40, now £25, Oasis
Colour burst! This sunshine dress will work magic with honey-hued legs.
43. Sales Dresses
Gingham sundress, was £28, now £15, New Look
Be polka-pretty in this pink babydoll dress.
44. Sales Dresses
Ruffle front frock, was £48, now £19.99, Urban Outfitters
This printed dress will ensure you're chic and cool at the office. Perfick!
45. Sales Dresses
A-line military dress, was £45, now £24.99, Kimchi & Blue at Urban Outfitters
This military dress could be yours for only £24.99. Team with gladiators for a comfy-cute look.
46. SALE uo stripe
Stripe scoop neck dress, was £52, now £24.99, Silence and Noise at Urban Outfitters
This sculpted stripe dress is bang on trend with its draped detail. The added volume around the hips will be super-flattering for boyish figures.
47. SALE uo black
Polka dot drop waist, was £52, now £24.99, Kimchi & Blue at Urban Outfitters
This sheer number has a slight ‘20s flapper feel to it, so it’ll be great for dancing.
48. Sales Dresses
Cobain zip dress, was £70, now £39.99, Urban Outfitters
Work the underwear as outerwear trend in this cute slip dress.
49. sales UO two-in-one
Dolman dress, was £65, now £29.99, Free People at Urban Outfitters
Two stylish pieces in one buy, and all for under £30 – who could resist!
50. SALES BR safari
Beige silk strapless dress, was £75, now £39.99, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Get this season’s sexy safari look with this pocket dress by Banana Republic.
