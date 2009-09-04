13 Mar 2018
50 Best A/W 09 Buys
-
1. A/W High Street Picks
Stand to attention in this military-inspired cardi
Frogging detail military cardigan, £30, Asos.com
Buy online at asos.com
-
2. A/W High Street Picks
Getting feathered is key for autumn/winter 09,and you'll be fashion-forward and sexy in this cute little grey number
Feather skirt, £59, by Rare at Topshop
Buy online at topshop.com
-
3. A/W High Street Picks
Pink shoes are totally hot this season, and these Office gladiators are the perfect mix of fierce and girly
Something Risque fuschia patent leather shoes, £75, Office
Buy online at office.co.uk
-
4. A/W High Street Picks
Nudes are on everyone's radar, and this cute dress pulls it off perfectly, complete with bold embellishments. We love.
Nude embellished bubble dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
Buy online at missselfridge.co.uk
-
5. A/W High Street Picks
Brighten up your day with these cute 80s inspired rainbow courts
Rainbow print court, £22, New Look
Buy online at newlook.co.uk
-
6. A/W High Street Picks
Hit the clubs in this sequin-covered LBD
All over sequin dress, £55, Oasis
Buy online at oasis.co.uk
-
7. A/W High Street Picks
Stand out from the crowd in these attention-seeking platform heels!
Eleanor shoe, £130, KG by Kurt Geiger
Buy online at kurtgeiger.com
-
8. A/W High Street Picks
Make like Sienna and add some studs to a funky vest dress.
Studded longline dress, £25, New Look
Buy online at newlook.co.uk
-
9. A/W High Street Picks
80s power shoulders are SO on-trend... Make sure you stand out from the crowd in this cute tiled dress with purple detailing
Tile print rapture dress, £75, Oasis
Buy online at oasis.co.uk
-
10. A/W High Street Picks
It's faux-fur a-go-go in stores, and this super-shaggy coat is our pick of the bunch!
Faux fur coat, £59.99, River Island
Buy online at riverisland.com
-
11. A/W High Street Picks
Studs + buckles + peep-toe = one super-cute pair of boots
Abby buckle stud peep toe boot, £90, Topshop
Buy online at topshop.com
-
12. A/W High Street Picks
Do the highland fling in this cute tartan dress
Highland check dress, £45,Topshop
Buy online at topshop.com
-
13. A/W High Street Picks
Lace is on the autumn/winter hotlist, and this little cutie from Warehouse is sophisticated and sexy.
Warehouse lace fitted dress, £40, Warehouse
Buy online at warehouse.co.uk
-
14. A/W High Street Picks
Inject some colour into your new season wardrobe with this on-trend scarlet military-style top.
Military button blouse, £45, Warehouse
Buy online at warehouse.co.uk
-
15. A/W High Street Picks
Playsuits are coming with us from summer into autumn, and this retro-print number is perfect for teaming with opaques as the evenings start to draw in
Vintage printed playsuit, £39.99, River Island
Buy online at riverisland.com
-
16. A/W High Street Picks
Let these River Island shoes do the talking...Make them the centrepiece of your outfit for maximum impact!
Peep toe platform, £74.99, River Island
Buy online at riverisland.com
-
17. A/W High Street Picks
Faux fur is an autumn/winter 09 must - and we love this fab LBFF (Little Black Faux Fur) from River Island
Faux fur coat, £59.99, River Island
Buy online at riverisland.com
-
18. A/W High Street Picks
A trophy jacket is THE key wardrobe item this season, and this stunning Topshop one hits all the right notes
Diamante jacket, £125, Topshop
Buy online at topshop.com
-
19. A/W High Street Picks
Brocade prints add sheen and glamour to any piece, and this tulip-shaped hottie is right at the top of our shopping list.
Jacquard pocket skirt, £26.99, River Island
Buy online at riverisland.com
-
20. A/W High Street Picks
Bring out the rock-chick in you in these super-cool marbled jeans
Studded Marble Skinny Jeans, £50, Lipsy
Buy online at lipsy.co.uk
-
21. A/W High Street Picks
Pump up the volume in this super-cute corseted dress
Black corset origami dress, £60, Lipsy
Buy online at lipsy.co.uk
-
22. A/W High Street Picks
Do an Alexa and team this sequinned mini with some chunky ankle boots
Stripe sequin skirt, £55, Topshop
Buy online at topshop.com
-
23. A/W High Street Picks
Disco diva! Leggings are a winter must - so why not make them party-worthy in a fab sequin-covered pair?
Sequin ankle legging, £40, Topshop
Buy online at topshop.com
-
24. A/W High Street Picks
Toughen up your standard leggings with some studding... Like this Vero Moda pair
Stud side leggings, £22, Vero Moda at Asos
Buy online at asos.com
-
25. A/W High Street Picks
Cropped jackets are still going strong, and this sequinned Topshop bolero is the perfect day-to-night piece
Bolero jacket, £115, Topshop
Buy online at topshop.com
-
26. A/W High Street Picks
These super-distressed skinnies are totally Kate Moss. Team with sky-high heels for added glam-factor
Extreme ripped skinny jeans, £45, Topshop
Buy online at topshop.com
-
27. A/W High Street Picks
You might have noticed, embellishment is KEY for autumn/winter. This sequin biker jacket is super-cute and funky.
Sequin biker jacket, £85, Topshop
Buy online at topshop.com
-
28. A/W High Street Picks
Thought playsuits were just a passing summer phase? Think again! Add some checks - and a pair of wind-beating opaque tights - and they're an instant winter essential.
Premium ruffle check playsuit, £50, Topshop
Buy online at topshop.com
-
29. A/W High Street Picks
It's all about the faux fur... Keep out the chill in this cute gilet by Topshop
Knitted Gilet, £50, Topshop
Buy online at topshop.com
-
30. A/W High Street Picks
Knits are IN, especially distressed ones... Toughen up the lavender colour with some dark skinnies
Knitted Fluffy Jumper, £70.00, Topshop
Buy online at topshop.com
-
31. A/W High Street Picks
Embellished shoulders will ensure you're instantly noticed when you step into any pub, club or cocktail bar!
Miso shoulder studded t-shirt, £24.99, Republic
Buy online at republic.co.uk
-
32. A/W High Street Picks
Biker jacket with power shoulders... Totally fierce
Black leather snake biker jacket, £110, Miss Selfridge
Buy online at missselfridge.co.uk
-
33. A/W High Street Picks
The perfect party dress... Just add heels and go!
Short sleeved Spirit dress,£260, French Connection
Buy online at frenchconnection.com
-
34. A/W High Street Picks
Toughen up a cute dress with a great pair of biker boots like these Kurt Geigers
Serena boot, £160, Kurt Geiger
Buy online at kurtgeiger.com
-
35. A/W High Street Picks
La Moss has surpassed herself with this season's Topshop collection, and this tiger top is the pick of the bunch
Kate Moss for Topshop Tiger sequin top
Buy online at topshop.com
-
36. A/W High Street Picks
Denim is super-distressed and biker inspired this season, and this denim waistcoat is a perfect example
Mid acid cut and sew waistcoat, £55.00, Miss Selfridge
Buy online at missselfridge.com
-
37. A/W High Street Picks
Sequins abound in this glittery number from Mango
Sequinned cardigan, £65, Mango at Asos
Buy online at asos.com
-
38. A/W High Street Picks
Show off sexy shoulders in this monochrome one-shoulder dress
Belted one shoulder drape dress,£55, Lipsy
Buy online at lipsy.co.uk
-
39. A/W High Street Picks
Fringing on a shoe-boot... Who would have thought it would work so well?
Zinc fringed sandal, £95, Dune
Buy online at dune.co.uk
-
40. A/W High Street Picks
Swap your black jeans for some classic leather trousers for a cool biker look
Laura leather trousers, £220, French Connection
Buy online at frenchconnection.com
-
41. A/W High Street Picks
These silver cage sandals are perfect for adding a bit of va-va-voom to a skinny jeans and t-shirt combo
Silver cage sandal, £40, Dorothy Perkins
Buy online at dorothyperkins.com
-
42. A/W High Street Picks
Leather is THE must-have fabric, and the cut-out detailing adds just the right amount of prettiness
Leather Betty dress, £295, French Connection
Buy online at frenchconnection.com
-
43. A/W High Street Picks
This season it's all about the sequins, and this waistcoat is perfect for glamming up a classic outfit.
Grey sequin waistcoat, £30, Dorothy Perkins
Buy online at dorothyperkins.com
-
44. A/W High Street Picks
Go sky high in these gothic-vibe platforms
Salvador shoe, £140, French Connection
Buy online at frenchconnection.com
-
45. A/W High Street Picks
Make like Rihanna in this totally 80s power shoulder jumpsuit
Power shoulder jumpsuit,£45, Asos
Buy online at asos.com
-
46. A/W High Street Picks
Team this laddered jumper with skinny jeans and heels for a sexy take on the grunge look
Ladder long Sleeve Dress, £30, Asos
Buy online at asos.com
-
47. A/W High Street Picks
Black and gold: Always a stunning combo and made better than ever in these tribal-inspired gladiators
Caged plaform shoe, £40, Dorothy Perkins
Buy online at dorothyperkins.com.
-
48. A/W High Street Picks
The classic LBD is toughened up with gold studs in this little number
Black studded bodycon dress, £28, Miss Selfridge
Buy online at missselfridge.co.uk
-
49. A/W High Street Picks
Patent + studs + pillar-box red = one totally hot pair of shoes
Artifice Shoe, £99, Carvela
Buy online at kurtgeiger.com
-
50. A/W High Street Picks
Go for gold in this cute sequin dress by Topshop
Knitted sequin dress, £80, Topshop
Buy online at topshop.com
1 of 50
A/W High Street Picks
Stand to attention in this military-inspired cardi
Frogging detail military cardigan, £30, Asos.com
Buy online at asos.com