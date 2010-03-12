13 Mar 2018
40 Spring Party Dresses Under £40!
1. Techno tribe print dress, £35, Oasis
We’re bowled over by this asymmetric eye catching number- kaleidoscope not included!
2. One shoulder mesh frill detail dress, £40, Warehouse
For effortless party glam with a chic twist, don't hesitate to snap this beauty up. Wear with black heels and a loose updo to party in style.
3. Tiered lace dress, £25, New Look
If you don't have a lace dress, you definitely need one. This gorgeous LBD is perfect for glitzy parties and will last all summer long!
4. Dotted tunic dress, £20, Oasis
Go dotty for this spot on silk tunic dress.
5. Ruched bandeau dress, £40, Topshop
For a figure-flattering party look bag yourself Topshop's fab strapless cream dress. Wear with a chunky statement necklace and accessories for extra glam.
6. Green power sleeve dress, £12, Dorothy Perkins
Make everybody green with envy with this simply elegant power-sleeve number.
7. Black mesh body con, £8, New look
Rock on with this bargain black mesh bodycon dress.
8. Silk keyhold neckline dress, £40, Lipsy
Go loose and lovely this month with Lipsy's gorgeous blue frill dress. Wear with black heels and sultry make-up for a party-perfect look.
9. White lace, £29, Dorothy Perkins
Be the lady in white this spring with this racy lacy number.
10. Floral prom, £40, Miss Selfridge
Black mesh twist on the floral prom dress classic = party perfect!
11. Beige and black contrast strapless dress, £38, Urban Outfitters
Wow in this 80s-inspired two-tone bodycon mini, which creates maximum impact!
12. Heart red back dress, £22.00, New Look
Feel the love in this red hot Luella-inspired heart cut out dress.
13. Black heart dress, £40, Miss Selfridge
Fall in love with this cute 60s-style heart-print dress with handy lipstick-holding pockets!
14. Ballet prom dress, £15, Oasis
Cause an illusion with Oasis’s powder-pink prom style dress!
15. Purple animal print mini, £40, Debenhams
Go wild in this purple snake print dress from Butterfly by Matthew Williamson.
16. 3D rose orange cream, £34, Topshop
Nude, 80s style, and on-trend! The power of the dress is in the rose decorated shoulder pads.
17. Rise multi one shoulder dress, £28, Dorothy Perkins
Work the one-shoulder look in this colourful number by Dorothy Perkins.
18. Girlie floral, £32, Topshop
Girlie floral print dress with narrowing back strap detail, picture perfect from all angles!
19. Tailored twist skirt dress, £40, Asos
Draping is a huge trend right now and this dove-grey number from Asos is just the thing to get the look.
20. Rock chic long tee, £28, Topshop
Go rock and roll for the weekend in this season’s punk trend with this long cotton tee - a microphone is the only accessory required!
21. Lace print dress, £40, American Apparel
American Apparel's bodycon lace print dress has a low back for the ultimate in sexy eveningwear.
22. Lace neck dress, £36, Asos
Lace is a huge trend for S/S and this crochet-style scallop-edged neckline looks demure from the front while the cut-out detail at the back gives the dress a party-girl edge.
23. Motel Hibiscus palm bowtastic dress, £40, Asos
Aloha! Though this is essentially a LBD, the Hawaiian hibiscus print hints at summer… Where's the sunshine?
24. Love heart dress, £40, New Look
Cute prom-style dress in on-trend blush pink. Flirty Friday style!
25. Blue lace dress ,£32, Topshop
We love this baby-blue on-trend lace off-the-shoulder dress, perfect for late night tea or looking dolly good!
26. Shoulder pad slash neck bodycon dress, £26, Asos
Every wardrobe needs a failsafe little black dress and this fitted number with statement shoulders will be your go-to frock for those nights when you're convinced you've got nothing to wear!
27. Warehouse bodycon dress, £40, House of Fraser
This sexy little party dress by Warehouse plays to the peek-a-boo trend with its lace overlay.
28. Chain trim ruched dress, £40, Lipsy
Lipsy knows all about creating fab party dresses and count The Saturdays among a host of celebrity fans. Snap up this sexy little number while you can!
29. Ichi Asop dress, £38, USC
This silky little dress is ticking the box for painterly prints. Top with a cardigan while the weather's chilly but this would work perfectly as a wedding guest dress come summer.
30. Abandon Una Lace dress, £40, USC
Get the Rihanna bodycon look with this LBD with white lace overlay from USC.
31. AX Paris Stripe button dress, £30, Oli.co.uk
Nautical but nice! We love the sailor stripes and gold buttons on this cute frock. Wear with flats and you've got a perfect daywear dress, add gold hoop earrings and wedges for party time.
32. Animal print full skirt prom dress, £20, boohoo.com
Don't think you're the type for animal print? You'll think again with this fab faded leopard spot frock. With it's coral-coloured bow and bustier style it's a very pretty take on the animal print trend.
33. Chambray boned bodice Ra-Ra, £25, boohoo.com
Get flirty in this denim Ra-Ra frock from boohoo.com. The faded pale blue shade is the coolest denim colour to be seen in this season.
34. Amber floral dress, £15, boohoo.com
Early 90s fashion is indeed back! This bright floral jersey frock is all you need to get in on the trend. We'd love to see this teamed with courts and a denim jacket for laidback evening cool.
35. Faye one-shoulder studded trim, £20, boohoo.com
This warm, ethnic-inspired print has got us dreaming of warmer climes… Till it's time for a summer holiday this brightly-hued frock will do!
36. Vero Moda black minidress, £32, Oliver Bonas
Get some textured style with this black minidress with ruched lace overlay from Oliver Bonas. Team with a wide Alice Band and clutch bag for a ladylike finish.
37. Louche Ditta stripe dress, £35, Joy
This flattering coral-coloured frock from Joy is just too cute to wait for summer! Snap it up now for gorgeous springtime style.
38. Gaynor one shoulder dress, £25, boohoo.com
The one-shouldered dress is a red carpet fave and this lace LBD has all that flirty cocktail frock action and is made of a pretty lacy fabric.
39. Striped and sequin dress, £40, Miss Selfridge
No need to chose between your strips or sequins, hurrah! All tied together with a chic bow.
40. Floral print shirt dress, £28, Debenhams
Go for thrills in frills in this fun floral- print shirt dress.
