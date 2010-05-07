13 Mar 2018
40 Spring Must-Buys Under £40
1. Floral stripe playsuit, £38, Topshop
Playsuits are the perfect off-duty wear, and this adorable ditsy-flower chain one from Topshop has us wanting to run footloose and fancy-free.
2. Chiffon drape dress, £38, Asos
This fresh icy blue dress has more than a tinge of this season’s Chanel frocks, so make like their models and work it with loose locks and a super-skinny leather belt.
3. Princess Tam Tam tiger printed bustier dress, £37, Asos
Cover up you pretty bikini with this attention-grabbing tiger-print dress!
4. Motel high waisted parrot print shorts, £30, Asos
Amazing colours are what we are looking for this spring and these shorts definitely have them…So go ahead, steal the show!
5. ‘Altru Je Suis A Miami’ tee, £28, Urban Outfitters
Miami may be more than a dream away, but you can bring the summer vibes to you with this funky flamingo T-shirt.
6. Fan print playsuit, £29.99, River Island
The all-in-one trend gets girlie with this frilly playsuit by River Island.
7. Bow shoulder printed waisted dress, £30, Asos
Pretty pastels bring this floaty dress bang up to date, and with its deep-V neckline and full skirt it’s perfect for curvy girls.
8. Red one shoulder playsuit, £35, Miss Selfridge
A full skirt and deep red hue make this cut-out number one glamorous playsuit.
9. Floral Culottes, £35, Johann at Urban Outfitters
Skirts aren’t always practical in this windy weather, so give some breezy culottes a whirl.
10. One shoulder dress, £39, Miss Selfridge
Seeing as it’s nearing summer it’s time to pick up a new season LBD, and in our favourite silhouette of the moment and at under £40, we’re loving this ruffle one-shoulder number from Miss Selfridge.
11. Rose skirt, £20, New Look
If you’re planning to take a civilised spring stroll or pop into a garden party this weekend, then this vintage-look A-line skirt will have you looking ladylike in no time.
12. Black and white jumpsuit, £40, Miss Selfridge
All-in-one dressing is the ultimate trend of the moment, and this jazzy monochrome number will make a great option for work or play. Just dress it up with some new season wedges and a stack of bangles when you’re heading out on the town.
13. Cross back Grecian jersey maxi dress, £28, Asos
Must-have alert! Maximise your summer wardrobe with this gorgeous dress by Asos.
14. Ruched front jumpsuit, £30, A Wear
Work the jumpsuit trend with this ruched front jumpsuit from A Wear. You’ll need some height for this to work so crack out the heels ladies!
15. Turn up loose shorts, £30, Lipsy
So versatile! We love these denim shorts by Lipsy, the cut is so flattering and easy to sport day or night!
16. Ellos harem trousers, £11, La Redoute
Team with your favourite swimsuit and you’ll have much-loved effortless boho chic look.
17. Leopard jumpsuit, £25, Boohoo
Bring out your wild side in this leopard print jumpsuit.
18. Eyelet floral short, £32, Topshop
We’re loving this pastel take on a ditsy print. The contrast belt really softens up the look! Team with a great pair of espadrilles and be sure to knock’em dead!
19. Pleat shorts, £8, Boohoo
Nothing says spring like some sweet shorts, and this Boohoo pair are smart enough to dress up with a simple white shirt and blazer if you have an upcoming event.
20. Zig zag stripe print bandeau swimsuit, £39, John Lewis
Zig zag through the beach in this fabulous swimsuit from John Lewis.
21. Threaded sarong, £15, John Lewis
John Lewis’ threaded sarong is just gorgeous for the pool or beach! We love the luxe silver thread detail.
22. Check frill underwire bikini, £28, Topshop
Super-cute bikini…Check! Make sure to get your hands on this check frill bikini from Topshop and turn some heads at your next pool party!
23. Punch out heel, £30, New Look
So pretty! We heart these punch-out heels by New Look.
24. Fringed loafer, £29.99, River Island
A comfy loafer will make a great alternative to flats or trainers for downtime chic.
25. Pyramid heel, £30, New Look
Gorgeous with shorts or military trousers, these New Look sandals are right on trend and definitely must-have for this season.
26. Leila multi lace shoe, £35, Miss Selfridge
Not all ballerinas have to be flat…these pretty pumps will add a touch of elegance to any outfit!
27. Canvas cuff sandals, £12, New Look
Find you inner hippie and complete your favourite festival looks with these babies.
28. Peep toe sling back shoe, £34.99, River Island
Fine-tune your wardrobe with these peep toe shoes from River Island. Wear with dresses, shorts or jeans and be sure to wow every time!
29. Embellished bag, £24.99, River Island
A delicately embroidered Ikat print brings a little tribal temptation to this sweet over-the-shoulder bag.
30. Ladakakos draw-string bag, £30, Aldo
Bring a little zing to your look with this bold yellow weaved shoulder bag from Aldo.
31. Leather weave barrel bag, £28, Asos
Let the summer picnic vibes roll with this weaved leather x-body bag.
32. Nude washed oversized clutch, £35, Asos
Neutral accessories like this super-tactile clutch will give your look a sophisticated lift - perfect for a wedding guest outfit.
33. Feather necklace, £22, Oli
Bring some boho vibes to simple ensembles with this feather charm necklace.
34. Angie Gooderham gold plated chain bracelet with red ribbon, £35, Liberty
We love this gold-plated chain bracelet. The red ribbon and bow adds a very girlie touch and we are all for it!
35. Floral hair slides, £3, New Look
At this price be sure to grab a few of these super-pretty hair slides from New Look and add a touch of girlie-girl to your summer outfits!
36. Mini pocket watch, £24, Urban Outfitters
You’ll never be late, late, late for a weekend date again with this pretty timepiece hanging from your neck.
37. Fedora hat, £36, People Tree
So cool! Everyone needs a fedora hat and this is definitely a great one to throw on your amazing beach hair.
38. Luxe animal scarf, £26, Urban Outfitters
Take a walk on the wild side with this animal-print scarf by Urban Outfitters. It’ll be sure to keep you warm on those chilly spring nights!
39. Tribal print headband, £6, Topshop
The tribal print on this headband is so pretty and perfect for adding colour-pop in your everyday outfits. Great buy.
40. Techno tribal silk scarf, £22, Oasis
A bright graphic print will instantly update your look, and seeing as a scarf is perfect for this in-between season weather, this Oasis number is a must-have.
