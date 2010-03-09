13 Mar 2018
40 Spring Bags Under £40
1. All over stud day bag, £28, Miss Selfridge
Get some on-trend styling this spring with this gorgeous cream and bronze embellished bag.
2. Formal tumbled Dita bag, £35, Oasis
It’s not a Mulberry but it’s close. Wear with practically anything this spring for ultra-chic styling.
3. Quilted heart over-body bag, £26, Suzy Smith at ASOS
How cute is this bag? With a heart detail on the front, soft quilting and a gold and white chain this bag has all the elements to make a need-right-now handbag.
4. Handheld tote, £35, Warehouse
If you have a quite a few handbag ‘essentials’ (like your monthly copy of InStyle) then this is the bag for you. With plenty of room, adjustable straps and cool gold studs, it’s a must-have.
5. Tan leather satchel bag, £22, Miss Selfridge
Satchels are making a comeback this year so jump on the trend-wagon and snap this beauty up, quick!
6. Utility canvas X body, £16, Warehouse
Kate Moss and Cheryl Cole have been sporting the military look and now you can too with this gorgeous green and black cross-body bag.
7. Dark eyelet duffle bag, £28, ASOS
Night or day, this bag is a definite wardrobe staple.
8. ORD cross body bag, £39, Ted Baker
Let your arms wow this summer with Ted Baker’s incredible orange, pink and black bag. Would look great with matching nails!
9. Waikiki small pouchy across body handbag, £35, Fiorelli
Stand out from the crowd wearing this gorgeous purple flower-shaped handbag with gold chain and purple straps.
10. Eloise clutch bag, £30, Monsoon
Got a summer wedding to go to? This is the perfect clutch – colourful and classy.
11. Washed two buckle satchel, £32, Topshop
Go hands-free with this distressed effect satchel.
12. Blossom ruffle clutch bag, £30, Monsoon
This gorgeous clutch bag from Monsoon is the perfect cocktail frock accessory.
13. Mini eyelet duffle bag, £12, New Look
Add a touch of military styling to your downtime looks with this khaki eyelet duffle bag.
14. Plastic patent flap clutch bag, Topshop
This monochrome clutch could easily pass for Chanel (we won’t tell if you don’t!)
15. Margot multi bow bag, £40, Monsoon
Accent your summer wardrobe with this bold day bag complete with mulit-bow detailing.
16. Diamante apple box bag, £30, Topshop
This super-cute box bag is sure to add a touch of personality to all your party-time looks.
17. Croc Rucksack, £30, Topshop
This stylish rucksack is perfect for cyclists; stylish and safe, now that’s what we call genius!
18. Pushlock zip holdall bag, £36, Topshop
Invest in this cute holdall for the perfect weekend bag, gym bag, over-night bag and so on…
19. Ruby cross body bag, £35, New Look
Add a pop of colour to your daytime looks with this ruby across-the-shoulder satchel.
20. Idol denim zip bag, £35, New Look
If you love Alexander Wang but can’t afford the price hefty tag, this slouchy hobo with studded detail is a great alternative.
21. Small stud and tie dye tassel bag, £10, boohoo.com
Accentuate your party looks with this statement tassel bag
22. I Love Topshop shopper, £6, Topshop
Be loud and proud with this woven’ I love Topshop’ shopper bag
23. Ruche side pocket hobo bag, £36, Topshop
Lighten up with this nude hobo from high street favourite, Topshop.
24. Tap lock fold over shoulder bag, £38, Topshop
This cute shoulder bag in dusty lilac is the perfect springtime sac.
25. Union Jack studded shopper, £18, boohoo.com
Toughen up all your looks with this studded shopper from boohoo.com
26. Michelle nautical striped faux leather shopper, boohoo.com
Add a touch of nautical charm to your springtime looks with this striped shopper.
27. Washed stirrup zip hobo bag, £36, Topshop
Stash all your belongings in this roomy tote for the perfect downtime look.
28. The festival bag, £30, Marc B
With the name ‘festival bag’ we can hardly resist Marc B's latest offering. We love the metallic colour and stud details, which are band on-trend right now.
29. Red indigo zip slouch bag, £25, Dorothy Perkins
Be bright and bold this spring with this fab red and silver bag from Dorothy Perkins.
30. Handbag, £29.90, Mango
Nudes are here to stay this spring/summer so don’t hesitate before getting your hands on this little number.
31. Spot messenger bag, £38, Cath Kidson
Go cute and colourful this spring with Cath Kidson’s blue and white spot bag with multi-coloured stripe straps. We love.
32. White tan trim shopper, £35, Wallis
Team this gorgeous bag with a tan and a maxidress from summer long styling at its best.
33. Oversized quilted cross body bag, £35, Oasis
While it’s not the classic Chanel it won’t break the bank either. We love this gorgeous navy blue and gold quilted bag, great for day or night.
34. Stud bag, £38, Max C at USC
Wear this gorgeous cream and gold bag any number of ways for effortless spring styling.
35. Chainmail slouch bag, £39.99, River Island
Shimmer all day and all night with this incredible silver chainmail and tan edged bag from River Island.
36. Denim duffle bag, £35, Oasis at ASOS
Denim is back with a vengeance this spring (just ask Alexa Chung) so add a double dose of style to your outfit with this denim duffle bag.
37. Canvas duffle bag, £25, Mango at ASOS
Go for nautical chic this spring with Mango’s on-trend navy and white duffle bag.
38. Floral bowler bag, £25, ASOS
Embrace spring with this beautiful vintage-coloured floral bag, perfect to brighten up any outfit.
39. Bow detail handbag, £25, Per Una at Marks and Spencer
Stand out in the sunshine this summer with this gorgeous orange bag, with a large bow on the front, from Marks and Spencer.
40. Snow leopard print bag, £30, Next
Animal prints are still a big trend so embrace your wild side and treat yourself to this patent bag from Next.
Get some on-trend styling this spring with this gorgeous cream and bronze embellished bag.