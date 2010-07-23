13 Mar 2018
40 On Trend Bags To Buy NOW!
-
1. Bag
-
2. Bag
Quilted bag, £15, ASOS
A nod to the Chanel bag but at a fraction of the price.
-
3. Bag
Satchel, £70, ASOS
How very Mulberry Alexa-esque, we love it.
-
4. Bag
Patent bag, £35, French Connection
You can probably fit the kitchen sink in this patent number.
-
5. Bag
Hobo bag, £27.50, Gap at ASOS
The perfect weekend bag for sure.
-
6. Bag
Flower cross the body bag, £32, Topshop
Olivia Palermo has been seen with a bag just like this one recently.
-
7. Bag
Flower cross the body yellow bag, £30, Topshop
Love the pastel yellow flower bag, will look great with jeans or a dress.
-
8. Bag
Rucksace, £30, Topshop
The rucksack trend isn't going anywhere soon - buy this one to rock the trend.
-
9. Bag
Red cross body bag, £27, Wallis
This would look great with a nautical breton top.
-
10. Bag
Grey duffle bag, £37, Wallis
Perfect in summer but it will be even better come winter.
-
11. Bag
Drawstring bag, £265, Reiss
You won't know how you ever lived without this bag.
-
12. Bag
Red suede clutch, £139, Reiss
The suede feels divine and the colour is so intense. You'll be wearing this for years.
-
13. Bag
Drawstring bag, £25, Miss Selfridge
Drawstring bags are great for adding a relaxed vibe to a structured outfit.
-
14. Bag
Suede bag, £25, Miss Selfridge
Suede is the material the fashion pack are choosing for their handbags.
-
15. Bag
Gold clutch, £15, Miss Selfridge
Everyone needs a gold metallic clutch, and this one is the perfect shade.
-
16. ASOS patent
Patrick Cox Orient patent shoulder bag, £68, ASOS
Patent is always super-sophisticated and this Patrick Cox oversized shoulder bag is great for office or eveningwear.
-
17. Leopard bag
Emily leopard print tote bag, £15, BooHoo.com
Hit the leopard print trend running with this hot tote! Great shoulder-candy.
-
18. BooHoo
Dimple effect grab handbag, £21, BooHoo.com
Textured bags are bang on trend and this structured handbag from BooHoo has us thinking Mad Men’s Betty Draper chic!
-
19. DKNY
DKNY Ative logo cross body bag, £84, ASOS
Go for some monogram-chic with this cute bag from DKNY.
-
20. French Connection
Fanfair clutch, £35, French Connection
Accessorise your last minute weddings or glam do outfits with this cute clutch. And it comes in loads of different metallic shades. Perfect!
-
21. Bag
Aftershock Marina, £20, House of Fraser
Metallics are big next season so this shiny arm-candy will brighten up the dullest of autumn/winter days.
-
22. Jaegar
The Lottie Bag, £99, Jaegar
Go for monochrome with this elegant patent Jaegar bag. Perfect for the party season ahead.
-
23. Oasis
Oasis Roxi X Body, £28, House of Fraser
Leopard prints are going to be huge and with Cheryl Cole and Beyonce already rocking the trend, make sure you don’t fall behind with this great value Oasis bag.
-
24. bag
Love Moschino Nappa Valley cross body bag, £148, My Wardrobe
We love this super-hot bag from Moschino. Sling it across your body or over one-shoulder for a glam-casual look that’s so on trend.
-
25. bag
Mischa Barton ruby flap over clutch bag, £19.60, House of Fraser
We’re loving Mischa’s collection. This clutch is multi-purpose and super-stylish.
-
26. bag
Cynthia leather bag, £120, Oliver Bonas
Big leather bags never go out of style – so invest in a piece like this Oliver Bonas bag, great for glamming up your work outfit.
-
27. Topshop
Hard leather cross body bag, £40, Topshop
A classic shape and simple leather design – this bag will see you through the seasons as a firm wardrobe style staple.
-
28. Urban Outfitters
Vintage style leather doc bag, £120, Urban Outfitters
Great for weekends away or festivals, this practical but chic bag from Urban Outfitters could be just what the style doctor ordered!
-
29. Yumi
Yumi heart quilted bag, £39, House of Fraser
A different take on the Chanel quilts, this cute heart-shaped bag makes the perfect going out bag.
-
30. belen
Mottled Gold Hold Me, £220, Belen Echandia
We love the details on this Belen Echandia bag, from the super soft leather to the oh-so hot pink interior!
-
31. DKNY
Crocco Leather Clutch Bag with Chain Handle, £130, DKNY
Perfect for a night on the town, this DKNY bag will make any outfit look glam! Pair with dark demin, sky-high heels and a chunky accessories for a fashionista look.
-
32. Dorothy P
Grey Padlock Satchel, £28, Dorothy Perkins
The small padlock is a super cute detail on this Dorothy Perkins bag. It can be carried over the shoulder or with the handle, making it both functional and fashionable!
-
33. Fusia
Orchid Quince Medium Frame Multiway Handbag, £55, Fiorelli
We love the quilted exterior on this fushcia bag, not to mention the bobble for fastening. It’s the perfect pop of colour to make a summertime outfit stand out.
-
34. Marc by marc
Natasha leather bag, £290, Marc by Marc Jacobs
You can’t go wrong with a classic grey satchel bag, especially since the trend is so hot for the upcoming autumn season!
-
35. Anya H
Newspapers and magazines tote, £65, Anya Hindmarch
We love this tote from Anya Hindmarch! A stylish and eco-friendly option for carrying your groceries or – as you may have guessed – newspapers and magazines!
-
36. bag
Pleat bow bag, £12, New Look
A teeny satchel bag just big enough for your wallet, lipgloss and keys. What more do you need?
-
37. Quilted bag
Grinage, £35, Aldo
Another fabulous Chanel-inspired bag that won’t break the bank! We love this black and gold number from Aldo. Simple and effective, we can’t wait to wear ours.
-
38. Cream bag
Udicious, £38, Aldo
If you love the look of snakeskin but can’t afford the price, opt for this more reasonable faux snakeskin sack from Aldo. Versatile in white, you can take it from day to night with no hesitation.
-
39. Floral holdall
Rose Trolley bag, £35, New Look
Why settle for same old black? Make a statement with this flower printed travel bag – the perfect accessory for a weekend getaway.
-
40. Cambridge satchel
Leather Satchel, £106, The Cambridge Satchel Company
Complete with adjustable strap and sturdy leather, this satchel will give you an instant vintage look.
1 of 40