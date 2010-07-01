13 Mar 2018
40 Best Bikini Buys
1. printed bikini tropical
Prints
Tropical print bikini, £26, Urban Outfitters
Hello? Tropical print is everywhere right now. Release your inner Lilt lady with this palm tree-print bikini.
2. printed bikini rainbow french connection
Prints
Rainbow waves bandeau top, £11 French Connection
Rainbow waves briefs, £10, French Connection
Words can not describe how much we love this bikini. You buy as separates but this is your lucky day because they are on sale. Run, run like the wind...
3. printed bikini spotty
Prints
Spotty tankini, £18, Wallis
How Dita Von Teese is this spotty tankini? We'll be wearing ours on the beach with bright red lips.
4. printed bikini grey
Prints
Sequin floral print bikini, £25, Miss Selfridge
Grey has never been on our radar for swimwear... that was until we saw this pretty bikini! We love the intricate beading, too.
5. printed bikini blur
Prints
Blur print bikini, £25, Miss Selfridge
This made our eyes go blurry! We love it so much and it'll look fabulous with sunkissed skin.
6. printed bikini leopard
Prints
Animal print, £49, Reiss
It's official, animal print is going nowhere! Be the belle of the poolside with this leopard-print one from Reiss.
7. printed bikini patchwork
Prints
Patchwork bikini, £25, Topshop
Aww, bring some granny chic to your swimwear with this patchwork-print bikini.
8. printed one piece topshop
Prints
Tie dye cut out one-piece, £28, Topshop
Kelly Brook and Rihanna love their cut-out one pieces - beat them to this tie-dye version.
9. printed bikini lace
Prints
Knot lace bikini, £28, Topshop
This bandeau bikini is bang on-trend right now. Wear yours with a slightly see-through maxidress to take you from beach to bar.
10. printed bikini strawberry
Prints
Strawberry bandeau bikini, £25, Topshop
Strawberries are totally in season right now! In more ways than one...
11. Surfer bikini warhouse
Surfer
Palm print bikini, £14, Warehouse
Nothing says surfer chic like a serene beach scene - we can just feel the sand in our toes already!
12. Bikini surfer roxy
Surfer
Neo-preen bikini, £89, Cynthia Rowley for Roxy
This Roxy number is perfect for serious surf girls, and also a winner for pear shaped ladies who want a little extra cover.
13. Bikini surfer stella m
Surfer
Beach print bikini, £127.32, Stella McCartney
If you're a curvy girl then this halter-neck set has slightly more supportive straps to keep you in check, plus the classic palm print won't date in a hurry.
14. Bikini surfer green chloe
Surfer
Halterneck bikini, £137.93, Chloe at Net-A-Porter
This wet-look twopiece looks very mermaid, and will have the sun shimmering off your bikini-ready body when you emerge from the sea.
15. Bikini surfer denim
Surfer
Denim contrast bikini, £119, Nookie Beach at Bunnyhug.com
This surplus denim-style bikini will have you looking like an effortless beach babe, just team with loose beachy waves.
16. Bikini surfer topshop
Surfer
Tie dye triangle bikini, £25, Topshop
With its neon trim and subtle tie-dye effect, this Topshop string bikini is cool without being too loud.
17. Bikini surfer all saints
Surfer
Lolita bikini, £50, All Saints
Psychedelic shades are very laidback surfer chic and will look a-maz-ing with a tan!
18. Bikinis surfer Asos
Surfer
Hawaiian print triangle dress, £100, Flamingo Sands
Hello Hawaii! This pin-up-print number will have you feeling beachy keen, as will the adorable palm charm.
19. Bikinis surfer UO
Surfer
Zip front ruched bikini, £28, Urban Outfitters
A subtle zip-detail is a great way to opt in on this season's vogue for scuba-style swimwear.
20. Bikini surfer mns
Surfer
Tie dye bandeau bikini, £19.50, Marks & Spencer
This girlie number is very Miami, and the halter cut is great for petite ladies.
21. Retro bikini Red or Dead pattern
Retro
Red or Dead bandeau skirt bikini, £65 from Oli
Mix up 60s psychedelic prints with 70s glam rock and hit the beach in this super hot bandeau skirt bikini. Great for hiding wobby thighs!
22. Retro bikini What Katie Did nautical
Retro
Sailor bikini, top £36, briefs £28, by What Katie Did Next from For Luna
Hello, sailor! Go nautical-cool on the beach with this gorgeous blue halter neck bra top and high-waisted, skirted bottoms with button detailing.
23. Retro bikini Urban Outfitters
Retro
Bondi Bathers retro Betty bikini, £75, from Urban Outfitters
High-waisted shorts plus delicate blue gingham make for a vintage style explosion! These super-flattering shorts will cinch in tums and the halterneck bikini with hook-back fastenings gives just the right amount of support and uplift to really flatter all body shapes.
24. Retro bikini Agent Provocateur
Retro
Candy bikini, top £90, briefs £55 from Agent Provocateur
We're in bikini heaven with this Agent Provocateur bikini! Guaranteed to transform all wearers into a vintage pin-up glamourpuss, this spotted bikini top with broderie anglaise frill and cute bow can be worn with or without straps and is available in bra sizes. Perfect for all shapes and sizes!
25. Retro bikini What Katie Did black
Retro
What Katie Did classic bikini, £60, Urban Outfitters
Think Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe in this ultra Hollywood screen siren bikini! The top has padded concealed bra panels and an extra-wide tie back for support and the pants feature draping across the back and front to hide any bumpy bits!
26. Retro bikini Ted Baker
Retro
Ted Baker 40s orchid print bikini, £35 for top, £29 for bottoms, from Asos
It’s a tea dress in a bikini! With frills, flowers and a flattering bust line, this bikini’s a retro-tastic winner in the style stakes.
27. Retro bikni Red or Dead
Retro
Red or Dead print tie bikini, £56 from Oli
Nothing screams 50s glamour louder than a halterneck bikini – especially in cherry red! Just the thing to turn a few heads on the beach, this bikini even has a cute white bow to really show off your bust. Great for curvier figures, the tie neck and back straps are ultra-flattering.
28. Retro bikini Miss Selfridge Gold
Retro
Black and gold bandeau bikini, £25, Miss Selfridge
Ursula Andress eat your heart out... This 70s-inspired black and gold bikini has hot Bond girl written all over it! Perfect for a bit of beach disco glam, this retro bikini can be worn with or without the straps.
29. Retro bikini La Senza dots
Retro
Spot pleat band longline bikini, £12.50 for top and £6 for briefs, La Senza
Polka dots are retro-tastic! This bikini is a must-have for all shapes and sizes as it’s available to buy in cup sizes and has concealed foam cups for added support. It even comes with tummy control shorts. Brilliant for those little holiday indulgences!
30. Retro bikini Net a Porter
Retro
Zimmermann frill Chelsea bandeau bikini, £135 from Net-A-Porter.com
Make a splash on the beach in this vibrant multi-coloured floral-print ruffled 50s style bandeau top with matching frilled briefs. Super-flattering for more athletic figures!
31. Girlie bikini billabong
Girlie
Billabong daisey print string triangle bikini, £55, Billabong at Asos
If you’re less of a saccharine-candy-girl but like a subtle flirty print then opt for this floral and stripe print string bikini with wooden ring detail.
32. Best Bikinis
Girlie
Rose bow push up frill bikini, £28, Topshop
This super-cute rose frill bikini is perfect for girlies with smaller busts as a flirty frill accentuates your curves, so splash around in this one to your heart's content!
33. Girlie bikini print la senza
Girlie
Pleat band bikini; Regular bikini top £22, DD+ bikini top £22, Skirt brief £14, Tie side brief £12, La Senza
Ola! This beauty is so versatile, sizes A-D can boost their bust with foam filled cups and DD+ girls can rest assured that their coconuts will stay put in the unpadded bikini top, No matter what shape you are, put the lime in the coconut and enjoy the tropical sun!
34. Best Bikinis
Girlie
Ditsy floral bikini, £25, Miss Selfridge
A classic triangle bikini is a winner every time and the floral print is oh-so sweet.
35. Bikini Girlie mns
Girlie
Limited Collection floral bandeau bikini top £22, floral print hipster bikini bottoms £15, Marks & Spencer
This paisley print bandeau is so pretty and the metallic gold detail adds a touch of Grecian goddess glamour.
37. Girlie bikini john lewis
Girlie
Pink floral print balcony bikini top £32, briefs £22, Fantasie at John Lewis
Finally! A gorgeously flirty bikini that offers both your tummy and your bust some support. No more covering up in a black one piece and a sack of a kaftan!
38. Girlie river island
Girlie
Chainmail detail bikini top £ 14.99, bikini bottoms £9.99, River Island
This cotton-candy pink frill bikini is utterly delightful, we’re all a flutter!
39. Girlie pistol panties
Brangelina Cherry Print Bikini, £149, Pistol Panties
This super sweet retro inspired push-up halterneck bikini is so sexy and girly, perfect for a confidence boost!
40. Juicy Couture Bikini
Girlie
Juicy Couture Capri print triangle bikini, bikini top £75, bikini bottoms £70, Juicy Couture at Asos
This classy Juicy Couture triangle bikini is so bling and super versatile with removable pads.
