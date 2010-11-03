13 Mar 2018
30 Closet Classics
-
1. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
White cotton shirt, £59, Aubin and Wills
From a timeless tailored blazer to always-in-style courts, we’ve rounded up the key items your wardrobe needs for this season and beyond. First up: The classic white shirt. Thanks to Phoebe Philo at Celine, the white shirt is back in a major way. It’s not so much that it was out of style in previous seasons but we had forgotten just how versatile it is. Team it with jeans, a maxi-skirt or even layer it over a bikini - we defy you to find a more useful piece in your closet.
-
2. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Kitten heels, £140, LK Bennett
Kittens have made a stunning comeback and all we can say is it’s about time! After seasons of vertiginous stilettos and even more towering platforms, it’s nice to have our feet firmly planted on the ground again. Not that we didn’t have our qualms about these low, skinny heels – what would we be wearing them with, we wondered? The answer is just about anything but they look freshest with drainpipe trousers.
-
3. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Jeans, £236, Current/Eliott at mywardrobe.com
The cut depends very much on your body shape and style but the going trend is the peg-legged jean. The slim, cropped cut means they look equally fabulous with flats, heels or tucked into boots.
-
4. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Chain strap bag, £1,250, Mulberry
Ah, the chain-strap bag. Popularised by Chanel’s iconic 2.55, it’s the Holy Grail of every woman’s handbag collection as it moves seamlessly from day to night. You don’t have to spend a fortune to find one that’s super-chic, just steer clear of cheap imitations.
-
5. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Leather pencil skirt, £380, Freda at Matches
Take the stuffiness out of the pencil skirt by opting for a leather version. The prim knee-length cut keeps it demure enough for the office but the fabric makes it edgy and just the right amount of sexy.
-
6. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Gold watch, £179, Michael Kors at ASOS.COM
We've been pining for a gold watch since the summer and this one by Michael Kors is top of our wishlist. The oversized masculine shape means it's a perfect match for a crisp white shirt and jeans but the subtle diamante detailing means you can dress it up, too.
-
7. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Chunky knit, £625, Stella McCartney at Net-a-Porter
Is it a cardigan? Is it a dress? Who cares when it looks so darn good and keeps us toasty! If your budget doesn’t stretch this far, check out Topshop for pocket-friendlier versions. Another seasonal favourite is the Fair Isle jumper – it’s just too cosy to pass up.
-
8. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Skinny belt, £16, Topshop
The waist is back in a big way so this season we’re belting everything from day dresses to camel coats. Skinny has overtaken wide as the belt width of choice.
-
9. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Tailored blazer, £129, J+ at Uniqlo
You’ve probably got one of these in your wardrobe already so it’s time to dust it off and find it some new partners. Slinging it over a cocktail dress is the perfect day-to-night solution. If you’re in the market for a new jacket, we recommend this exquisitely tailored piece by Jil Sander for Uniqlo – it looks and feels so much more expensive than it is.
-
10. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Cream silk blouse, £470, Chloe at Browns
Nothing could be more chic than a silky blouse. This season you have a host of them to chose from, ranging from feminine pussy-bow numbers to simple, more utilitarian ones. This one by Chloe falls somewhere in between.
-
11. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Drop earrings, £29, Mawi for ASOS.COM
Cocktail hour requires stand-out jewellery, be it a statement necklace or a dramatic earring. Right now we’re all about the drop or chandelier earring. This pair by Mawi for ASOS.COM is the perfect hybrid of classic chic and industrial cool.
-
12. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Shaggy gilet, £100, Warehouse
Embrace your inner hippie chick with a shaggy faux-fur or sheepskin vest. It may seem intimidatingly fashiony but it’s surprisingly versatile. Make like Kate Moss and wear yours with a leather pencil skirt and courts for a totally on-trend look or belt it over a pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers and platforms for more casual days.
-
13. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Printed cocktail dress, £457, Diane Von Furstenberg at Matches
Thanks to designers like Erdem and Peter Pilotto, digital prints are hot, hot, hot. Spice up your evening wardrobe with a bold cocktail dress like this strapless number by DVF, which is guaranteed to turn heads.
-
14. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Leopard clutch, £69.99, Zara
The clutch is the one accessory that pulls your evening outfit together so it’s an absolute must. Leopard is this season’s hottest print but has been looking sleek and chic since the Sixties when starlets like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly sported coats and handbags in the material. This stand-out number would look marvellous against an all-black backdrop.
-
15. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Penny loafers, £55, Topshop
Loafers have overtaken ballet slippers as the flats du jour. We like to wear ours with skinny trousers, a pea coat and a feminine touch like a quilted bag to sweeten up the look.
-
16. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Slim knit, £24.99, Uniqlo
There is a certain art to layering in style and a skinny jumper is the perfect starting place. This season we’re stocking up on black, grey and camel to match up with practically everything we own.
-
17. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Grey tailored trousers, £263, Diane Von Furstenberg at Matches
This season it’s all about the tailored trouser. After years of fussy frocks and power-shouldered minis, clean-cut pants are a welcome change and look anything but boring when worn with chunky knits or girly blouses. Just add a pointy kitten heels and you’ve got yourself a cool and confident new look.
-
18. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Roomy tote, £295, Reiss
Any working woman needs a roomy bag to stash all her kit and they don’t come any cooler than this snake print tote. Steer clear of black to add a dash of colour to your outfit but opt for a print that’s still neutral.
-
19. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Lace LBD, £170, Sandro at Net-a-Porter
You probably already own a little black dress or ten but we’ve fallen head-over-heels for this little lace number by French fashion label Sandro. Lace is back in a big way and somehow manages to look both naughty and nice for night time.
-
20. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Ladylike courts, £445, Lanvin at Browns
When Marc Jacobs sent out a parade of models in circle skirts and bow-festooned courts we instantly knew the age of grown-up glamour was back. If you’re a girly-girl then wear these covetable Lanvin pumps with fitted skirts, otherwise toughen them up with a tailored trouser to pay homage to the trend.
-
21. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Black cigarette pants, £230, Moschino Cheap and Chic at Net-a-Porter
You already know the merits of a perfectly-fitted pair of black trousers (they’re slimming, go with everything, etc ) so all that’s left to discuss is length. This season they should be worn cropped just about the ankle and paired with killer courts.
-
22. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Camel coat, £399, Jaeger
If you buy only one piece this season, make it a camel coat. The beauty about this piece is that it will last you for seasons to come – camel is just as timeless and classy as black but the warm, rich hue is more flattering, especially in the cold, pale winter months. Opt for a trench style and wear it over everything, from jeans a la Chloe catwalk to a LBD.
-
23. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Elbow-length leather gloves, £39.99, Zara
What might initially seem like an old-fashioned piece of clothing is actually surprisingly practical (and beyond stylish) when you pair it with the right duds. Knee-length gloves are the perfect partners for capes, bracelet-sleeved coats and jackets, but can also be worn with a chunky jumper with the sleeves pushed right up.
-
24. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Ankle boots, £240, Mentor at mywardrobe.com
Ankle boots have been all the rage for several seasons and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. They’re so versatile, they look great with skirts of all lengths as well as trousers and are available in every shape, colour and heel height imaginable. Right now we’re crushing on wedge booties, like this cute pair from Mentor.
-
25. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Aviator jacket, £78, Topshop
Yes, the aviator is everywhere this season thanks to a certain Mr Bailey at Burberry, but we maintain that it’s more than just a one hit wonder. In fact, most leather aviators will only look better with age. Try layering yours over a pretty printed tea dress for country-cool style. if you’re more of a biker chick, fear not, a cropped leather jacket will do the same job. And, as luck would have it, the biker jacket is the cornerstone of Burberry’s spring/summer collection, meaning you can wear yours right through the warmer months.
-
26. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Black shorts, £19.99, Gap
If Alexa Chung has taught us anything it’s that black shorts can be worn day or night, summer or winter – just add or subtract a pair of tights. The key to getting this look right is by counter-balancing the sexiness of the shorts with a demure top. We love them with sheer black stockings and an oversized tuxedo jacket or cape for extra drama.
-
27. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Black cape, £199, Reiss
Guaranteed to add drama to any look, the cape is ideal for autumn when the weather is crisp and cool but does not yet require full-on bundling. Playing with proportions is key – when working a cape, opt for a skinny lower half (a short, fitted dress or narrow trousers) to balance out the volume.
-
28. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Fit-and-flare dress, £199, Hobbs
You won’t believe what a fit-and-flare dress can do to your figure. It slims the waist, elongates the torso and flatters legs, especially when worn with sky-high courts. Designers who have embraced the Fifties shape include Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton and we’re using Scarlett Johansson and January Jones in Mad men as our celebrity inspiration. Check out the dramatic shawl collar on this taffeta number by Hobbs, who does the best vintage-inspired frocks in the business.
-
29. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Maxi skirt, £20, Topshop
Contrary to popular belief, maxi skirts aren’t just for summer. Pair it with a leather jacket and chunky boots for day and with a crisp white shirt and a statement necklace by night.
-
30. WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
Printed scarf, £158, Diane Von Furstenberg at my-wardrobe.com
It all started with THAT leopard print scarf by Louis Vuitton several seasons ago and since then the cult of the statement scarf has only grown. Buy yours in a bold colour and print to bring life to your basic black, navy, camel or grey coat.
1 of 30
From a timeless tailored blazer to always-in-style courts, we’ve rounded up the key items your wardrobe needs for this season and beyond. First up: The classic white shirt. Thanks to Phoebe Philo at Celine, the white shirt is back in a major way. It’s not so much that it was out of style in previous seasons but we had forgotten just how versatile it is. Team it with jeans, a maxi-skirt or even layer it over a bikini - we defy you to find a more useful piece in your closet.
WARDROBE STAPLES 261010
White cotton shirt, £59, Aubin and Wills
From a timeless tailored blazer to always-in-style courts, we’ve rounded up the key items your wardrobe needs for this season and beyond. First up: The classic white shirt. Thanks to Phoebe Philo at Celine, the white shirt is back in a major way. It’s not so much that it was out of style in previous seasons but we had forgotten just how versatile it is. Team it with jeans, a maxi-skirt or even layer it over a bikini - we defy you to find a more useful piece in your closet.