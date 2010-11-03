White cotton shirt, £59, Aubin and Wills

From a timeless tailored blazer to always-in-style courts, we’ve rounded up the key items your wardrobe needs for this season and beyond. First up: The classic white shirt. Thanks to Phoebe Philo at Celine, the white shirt is back in a major way. It’s not so much that it was out of style in previous seasons but we had forgotten just how versatile it is. Team it with jeans, a maxi-skirt or even layer it over a bikini - we defy you to find a more useful piece in your closet.



