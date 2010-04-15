13 Mar 2018
30 Bikinis Under £30
1. Denim long line bikini, £30, Topshop
Denim long line bikini, £30, Topshop
Get a head start on this season’s head-to-toe denim look with this figure-flattering longline bikini top and panties.
2. Spot bikini, £10, Peacocks
Spot bikini, £10, Peacocks
Get on board with the nautical look and work this dotty Peacocks two piece. At just £10 it would be rude not to!
3. Stripe and heart bikini top, £15; bikini bottoms, £8, New Look
Stripe and heart bikini top, £15; bikini bottoms, £8, New Look
This bikini offers a little more support thanks to its structured top, but still wins out in the girly stakes thanks to its lovely print.
4. Ditsy flora bikini, £25, TopShop
Ditsy flora bikini, £25, TopShop
Get full-on girly glamour with this frilly, floral treat from Topshop.
5. Retro gingham halter bikini, £28, Topshop
Retro gingham halter bikini, £28, Topshop
There’s a touch of fifties glamour to this girly number that we love, and a halter is a great shape to balance out bigger busted ladies.
6. O Beach tribal print bikini top, £8; tribal print hipster briefs, £8, ASOS
O Beach tribal print bikini top, £8; tribal print hipster briefs, £8, ASOS
Tribal is the biggest trend of the season and there’s no reason to be a plain Jane when it comes to swimwear, so make sure you stand out in this O Beach number.
7. Sparkle bikini set, £10, New Look
Sparkle bikini set, £10, New Look
Match a shimmery summer glow to this subtly sparkling DP strappy bikini.
8. Stripe bikini top, £5; stripe brief, £5, Dorothy Perkins
Stripe bikini top, £5; stripe brief, £5, Dorothy Perkins
With its super-flattering stripes and just a subtle hint of neon, this one screams sporty seaside fun.
9. Embellished bikini top, £20; bikini briefs, £10, New Look
Embellished bikini top, £20; bikini briefs, £10, New Look
If you’re not shy of a bit of bling then this one is a definite winner.
10. Lilac ditsy padded bikini top, £10; ditsy briefs, £10, Dorothy Perkins
Lilac ditsy padded bikini top, £10; ditsy briefs, £10, Dorothy Perkins
It’s all in the detail with DP’s lilac bikini – the stunning straps have made it top of our lust list.
11. Pleated frill bandeau bikini top, £10; frill bikini briefs, £10, Warehouse
Pleated frill bandeau bikini top, £10; frill bikini briefs, £10, Warehouse
To catch a killer tan without the strap-marks, snap up this bandeau beauty from Warehouse.
12. O Beach underwired bikini top, £14; fold over briefs, £14, ASOS
O Beach underwired bikini top, £14; fold over briefs, £14, ASOS
Pared down hues are super-chic for this season’s swimwear, and the tummy-skimming skirt on this set is perfect for when we want to keep things a little more under wraps.
13. Miso bikini stud top, £12.99; bottoms, £9.99, Republic
Miso bikini stud top, £12.99; bottoms, £9.99, Republic
Work your rock chick style even at the beach! This ruffled black bikini comes with flattering halterneck and gold stud detail.
14. Twisted bikini, £12.99; brief £9.99, River Island
Twisted bikini, £12.99; brief £9.99, River Island
This twist-front bikini top is just too hot. Love the emerald-green hue.
15. Floral zebra print bikini, £14.99; brief, £9.99, River Island
Floral zebra print bikini, £14.99; brief, £9.99, River Island
Tick off two trends in one bikini – animal prints and florals. We love the hot-pink flowers on this cute zebra bikini.
16. Cherry print bikini, £15, Boohoo.com
Cherry print bikini, £15, Boohoo.com
This adorable cherry print on gingham is one for the girly girls. Team with a huge basket for a cute beachwear look.
17. Polka dot bikini top, £16; brief, £12, Oli.co.uk
Polka dot bikini top, £16; brief, £12, Oli.co.uk
The neon pink bow and frill details on this polka-dot bikini make it one stand-out swimwear option.
18. SoulCal print bikini, £19.99, Republic
SoulCal print bikini, £19.99, Republic
Loving the floral print on this blue bikini from SoulCal… Team with outsized shades for true California style.
19. Miso frill bandeau bikini £12.99; briefs, £9.99, Republic
Miso frill bandeau bikini £12.99; briefs, £9.99, Republic
Go for a bold splash of colour in this frilly purple number.
20. Killah new Holaola bikini, £15, ASOS
Killah new Holaola bikini, £15, ASOS
If you’ve really worked hard on your bikini body this year then this sheer spot two piece will show off your body a treat.
21. Ruffle underwire bikini top, £14; ruffle briefs, £12, ASOS
Ruffle underwire bikini top, £14; ruffle briefs, £12, ASOS
We all know neons look great with a tan, so even if you need to reach for the St Tropez, there won’t be anything better than this frilly treat to don on the beach when temperatures soar.
22. Halter coral bikini, £20; briefs, £12, La Senza
Halter coral bikini, £20; briefs, £12, La Senza
Hot coral colours look a-mazing with a tan and this halterneck style is a flattering shape for all bust sizes.
23. Embellished bikini top, £16.99; briefs £12.99, River Island
Embellished bikini top, £16.99; briefs £12.99, River Island
Scorchio! This white-hot bandeau number comes with multi-coloured studs. This is an on-trend, edgy number for anyone who wants that Rihanna look on the beach.
24. Sorcha crochet trim bikini, £18, Boohoo.com
Sorcha crochet trim bikini, £18, Boohoo.com
Go for a little boho action in this navy-blue crochet trim bikini. Work it a la Sienna with loose, white kaftan and tan leather flip flops.
25. Holly Dotty bikini, £20; short £14, La Senza
Holly Dotty bikini, £20; short £14, La Senza
Go for a classic pin-up look in this sky-blue polka-dot bikini from La Senza.
26. Underwired ruffle bikini, £14.50, Marks and Spencer
Underwired ruffle bikini, £14.50, Marks and Spencer
We love a little ruffle action and this pretty black bikini has sweet edging and bead detail. And all for £14.50!
27. Stripe bandeau bikini top, £14.50; hipster bottoms, £5, Marks and Spencer
Stripe bandeau bikini top, £14.50; hipster bottoms, £5, Marks and Spencer
Go for a twist on the traditional blue/white/red nautical look with this bandeau bikini with turquoise contrast.
28. O Beach Bora Bora tie front bikini, £14; briefs £12, Figleaves.com
O Beach Bora Bora tie front bikini, £14; briefs £12, Figleaves.com
29. Cleopatra halterneck twist detail bikini top, £20; briefs £16, Figleaves.com
Cleopatra halterneck twist detail bikini top, £20; briefs £16, Figleaves.com
Bring a little glamour to your poolside lounging in this raspberry-hued bikini with gold detail. A great colour for English rose complexions.
30. Tropical bandeau bikini top, £12; tropical briefs, £8, Dorothy Perkins
Tropical bandeau bikini top, £12; tropical briefs, £8, Dorothy Perkins
Temperatures might not be at tropical highs just yet, but you can bring on the summer vibes with this jungle number.
