13 Mar 2018
30 Best Summer Tops
1. Summer Tops
Tattoo Zip Back Vest, £30, Topshop
This top combines a tattoo print with a pretty pink feminine touch – perfect with shorts or leggings at a festival. Pair with black rocker boots for the ultimate combination.
2. Summer Tops
Zip Front Camisole, £22, Asos
Zip-details are ever so cool, and this top is a great pick for the fashion-savvy lady. Pair with straight-leg jeans and oversized handbag, à la Nicole Richie.
3. Summer Tops
Paradise Print Camisole, £15, A|Wear
Take a trip to the tropics with this unique print, reminiscent of those we saw on Christopher Kane’s runway. Perfect to pair with block colours for the office, or mix with other bold prints if you’re feeling like a fashionista.
4. Summer Tops
Lucy Apples Camisole, £35, Monsoon
There’s no reason you can’t wear playful prints this summer – after all, Karl Lagerfeld used them heaps in his S/S ‘10 collection! Jump aboard the bandwagon with this cute apple-print camisole from Monsoon.
5. Summer Tops
Twist frill top, £30, Oasis
Dressing in block colours has been a popular trend, so pair this light-weight top with a solid colour on the bottom to achieve the look yourself. Take from daytime to evening by wearing with sky-high heels and a micro mini skirt.
6. Summer Tops
Paris Print Top, £80, Whistles
This 100 percent silk top has pretty pleating and subtle ruffles for a feminine charm, much like we saw on the runways at Preen and Alice Temperley for S/S ‘10.
7. Summer Tops
Bow Front Blouse, £42, Pins & Needles
Bows were the inspiration for Giambattista Valli and YSL’s Stefano Pilati this summer, now this bow-front blouse can inspire you with its feminine touch.
8. Summer Tops
Top halst, £24.90, Mango
The military look was seen at Balmain and Marc Jacobs, and now this Mango top makes it easy for you to wear the trend. Pair with a structured, studded leather jacket, boots and no shortage of kohl eyeliner.
9. Summer Tops
Layla top, £120, All Saints
As seen at YSL and Valentino, neutral nude colours are ever so popular for summer 2010. This top from All Saints has an added bow at the waist for an extra feminine touch. For an edgier look, detach the belt and pair a chunky studded alternative.
10. Summer Tops
Frill Tie Cami, £28, Oasis
Bows were hot on the runway at Chloe this season, while ruffles were the rage at Giambattista Valli. Combine the two with this cami; it’s perfect to pair with simple denim or dressy trousers at work.
11. Summer Tops
Pins & Needles Ensign Blue '40s Blouse, £38, Urban Outfiffers
Dolce and Gabbana rocked fun, floral prints on the runway this spring, and with this top from Urban Outfitters you can mimic their look while taking a time warp. The 40s-inspired-print and neat pleated details mean it’s the ultimate in pretty and feminine.
12. Summer Tops
Tye Dye Crop Top, £14, New Look
Make like Hayden Panettierre and Fergie and opt for tie-dye prints this summer; perfect for festival wear with micro shorts and boots.
13. Summer Tops
Tie Front Crop Top, £14, New Look
Ahoy, mate! A nautical crop top is a key piece for summer this year. Pair with high-waisted trousers or a skirt, some espedrille deck-shoes, an oversized tote and head to the beach!
14. Summer Tops
Apricot Ruffle Sleeve Top, £24, New Look
Classic black and white – can’t go wrong with that! Easy to mix and match with bottoms, this top from New Look is versatile and practical, with sheer sleeves for hot days.
15. Summer Tops
Sukhi Top, £65, Coast
Look pretty in purple with this top from Coast, and add animal print accessories à la Roberto Cavalli S/S ‘10.
16. Summer Tops
Light wash denim insert shirt, £28, Miss Selfridge
No wardrobe would be complete without a denim shirt, and this chambray number is just a little country, but too cute to resist. We'll be wearing ours with high-waisted shorts.
17. Summer Tops
Lace tee, £34, American Apparel
Sheerly does it when it comes to this season's lace, so this loose fit American Apparel tee is bang on trend and just the right side of sexy.
18. Summer Tops
Silky collar tee, £34, American Apparel
This pretty Peter Pan collar shirt can be worn under simple cotton dresses to give them a high-end 50s look, or to give your casual look a girlie make-over.
19. Summer Tops
Cotton tank, £40, Aubin & Wills
Breton stripes go with everything, so there's always room in your wardrobe for another well-cut take on the trend. We can see Sienna working this out and about with skinnies and simple sandals.
20. Summer Tops
Jag stripe tee, £25, French Connection
We love this simple yet sophisticated striped tee from French Connection.
21. Summer Tops
Graphic rose print top, £29, Miss Selfridge
This pretty rose blouse is just a little Betty Draper. Make like the Mad Men's first lady and team it with a knee-nipping skirt.
22. Summer Tops
House of GaGa t-shirt, £19.99, River Island
If you're GaGa for a certain pop sensation then show your support and sport this burn-out tee.
23. Summer Tops
Gemma silk tee, £94, American Rag
A silk tee is a wardrobe staple. Comfortable and versatile, you can wear it under a blazer at the office or with simple shorts when you're off duty.
24. Summer Tops
Oversized horse t-shirt, £135, Farfetch
Team this horse-print tee with jeans or denim cut-offs for instant downtime chic.
25. Summer Tops
Pussybow top, £32, Topshop
Next season sees a return to classic feminine separates, and this sheer blouse has us sold with its pretty poppy-print.
26. Summer Tops
Pleated cami top, £35, Topshop
In these soaring temperatures a floaty chiffon top is a must, and in a pretty pastel shade this Topshop number is a on trend to boot.
27. Summer Tops
New York mess tee, £40, Truly Madly Deeply
Every casual wardrobe needs a printed monochrome tee, and in these hot weather you'll need a cool sleeveless version too.
28. Summer Tops
Stripe sleeve top, £28, Urban Outfitters
Work seafaring chic in this cute puff-sleeve Urban Outfitters top.
29. Summer Tops
Deco embellished top, £50, Warehouse
Team this embellished tee with peg legs and heels for a winning new season office look.
30. Summer Tops
Sherbert tunic, £65, Whistles
This tunic top will make an effortless evening outfit teamed with leggings and fancy flats.
