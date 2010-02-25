13 Mar 2018
30 Best Spring Denim Buys
1. Denim pintuck dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
Thought about what you're wearing to this year's festivals yet? This is most definitely coming with us to Glasto!
2. Denim corsage, £16, Topshop
Alice bands are a hot look and this denim corsage cutie with bow detail is just too gorgeous! Very Molly Ringwald in Pretty in Pink.
3. Whistles cropped denim sweatshirt, £50, Asos.com
Get in on the early 90s sportswear trend in cropped denim sweatshirt by Whistles.
4. Light wash jegging, £24, Miss Selfridge
If you're not into skinny jeans but want to get the look opt for a jegging instead.
5. Floral Printed Prom Dress, £40, Miss Selfridge
Who said denim had to be blue? This printed prom-style frock from Miss Selfridge is a riot of pink and purple blooms.
6. Denim wash body, £14, Topshop
Not up for jeans but love a little denim? Work the trend in this soft-as-could-be denim wash body from Topshop.
7. Love Milly tie die denim dress, £35, Asos.com
Tie dye's not as scary as you think! This dress is from the Laden Showroom, the uber-cool East London fashion treasure trove full of young designers such as Love Milly. We heart.
8. Acne denim-look jersey jumpsuit, £160, Brownsfashion.com
You don't get much cooler than Scandi brand Acne when it comes to denim. Wear this strapless jumpsuit in denim-look jersey with statement earrings and high heels for sexy denim style.
9. Lanvin denim dress, £825, matchesfashion.com
Lanvin's one-shouldered bustier dress is just about as far removed from denim's workwear roots as you can get. This to-die-for pale blue dress by Alber Elbaz is a piece you'll treasure forever.
10. Vintage frill skirt, £35, Warehouse
Denim gets flirty with this tiered frill skirt from Warehouse.
11. Deep pocket denim dress, £29.99, River Island
Dresses in denim = instant casual cool. We love this deep pocket bubble hem number from River Island.
12. Paul and Joe wide-sleeve denim shirt, £160, net-a-porter.com
A denim shirt is a modern classic so make this wardrobe essential a good one. This Paul and Joe version has flattering wide sleeves and looks fab with leggings.
13. Denim hooded top, £170, Lacoste 020 7439 2213
We love this denim hoody by French sportswear brand, Lacoste. Beautifully styled, we're packing this to wear over our bikinis on holiday after a long hard day at the beach.
14. Made in Heaven Paris White jeans, £145, matchesfashion.com
White jeans are a summer classic. Team with nude and neutral colours for a luxe look. Just don't spill your coffee!
15. Dungaree dress, £45, Oasis
Make like Alexa Chung and try out a dungaree denim dress. Team with a blouse and ballet pumps for a slice of Chung style.
16. Miso denim dress, £22.99, Republic
This pale denim dress by Miso has a cute frill and embroidered bodice… Perfect if you're packing for winter sun!
17. Chambray Jumper Pant, £36, American Apparel
If you love the peg leg look as much as us, nab a pair of American Apparel's chambray jumper pant. They're high-waisted and have cuffs at the bottom for that harem pant look.
18. C.R.A.F.T black skinny jeans, £225, Matchesfashion
Get your mits on these lovelies, as worn by Kate Moss. C.R.A.F.T's Hell's Angel biker jeans have zips at the ankle and knee-detail for tough girl styling.
19. Toms classic linen pumps, £35, Topshop
For each pair of Toms pumps sold a pair of shoes is given to a child in need. This denim look linen pair could just be our perfect dress-down shoe.
20. Denim jeggings , £18, fashionunion.com
These indigo denim jeggings from Fashion Union are a bargain at £18. Plus, they come in black, blue or grey so there’s a colour to suit every wardrobe.
21. Denim studded bag, £18, Dorothy Perkins
If you're not quite in the market for a Chanel 2.55 snap up this cool quilted chain-handled bag from Dorothy Perkins. In washed-out denim with gold star stud fittings, it may not be a family heirloom but you'll definitely look on-trend!
22. Vintage indigo denim pants £129, Gant
This pair of worn-in denims are a weekend essential. Wear with a boyfriend blazer and Keds for preppy casual style.
23. Wise wide leg, £59, Ascension
Nautical is a huge theme this spring/summer and these wide-legged jeans are just begging to be teamed with a stripy top. Plus, they're by ethical fashion brand by Ascension so they're guilt-free too!
24. Denim studded blazer, £100, Full Circle
Pale 80s-style denim and studded shoulders make this boyfriend blazer an edgy piece.
25. Livy super slim jeans, £160, Diesel
These skinny bleached jeans by Diesel count Kristen Stewart and Katy Perry as fans. The super-slim fit lengthens the legs and the back pockets are placed high for a lean look.
26. Dakota denim waistcoat, £25 A|Wear
Get the Kate Moss look with this denim waistcoat from A|Wear. Team with wide-legged trousers and a cravate for masculine chic.
27. Patchwork skinny jeans, £30, A|Wear
For something a little different, try this pair of patchwork skinny jeans.
28. Whistles colour block denim dress, £95, asos.com
This statement denim dress from Whistles is just too cool. It even features the chevron finish on the back for a nod to the Wild West.
29. Paul Smith bow dress, £170, My-wardrobe.com
This bubble hem dress by Paul Smith is an adorable day-to-evening dress.
30. Current/Elliot majorette, jacket, £288. My-wardrobe.com
Military styling is not going away and this cropped jacket by hot denim label Current/Elliot is a fab take on the trend.
