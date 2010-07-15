13 Mar 2018
30 Best A/W Essentials
1. Trench Topshop
Premium godet check coat, £195, Topshop
A shower-proof trench is a great all-year-round staple, and with country club chic becoming one of autumn/winter's most sought after styles, the plaid inserts on this Topshop number mean it's an ideal investment.
2. Indy C belt
Leopard print leather belt, £30, Indy C at Bunnyhug
The Hollywood fashion pack have been rocking leopard-print accessories everywhere from the red carpet to the fields of Glasto. Slip this Indy C belt on with jeans or denim-cut offs to give your look an instant edge.
3. Horse scarf
Silk scarf, £45, Aspinal of London
Update smart neutrals with equestrian-style accessories like this silk scarf .
4. Awear dress
Ruffle dress, £45, A|Wear
While camel colours ruled the catwalks for next season, flirty red statement pieces also shone through, so a lipstick-hued cocktail dress or two should be top of your shopping list.
5. Next boots
Grey faux fur lace-ups, £40, Next
Ok, so it's not quite the weather for faux fur just yet, but it's set to be huge for next season, with Chanel, D&G and Erdem all debuting looks bound for the ski chalet. As well as being super-cute the sturdy heel on these Next beauties makes them practical too.
6. KG loafer
Ethel, £130, Kurt Geiger
Sensible heels are back on the style radar, and loafers were one of last fashion week's most celebrated shapes.
7. Miss s maxi
Charcoal maxi skirt, £18, Miss Selfridge
The skirt is huge next season, and after coveting the maxi dress for spring/summer, we'll be rocking a floor-skimming skirt through the rest of the year.
8. MnS leather dress
Leather cap sleeve dress, £149, Marks & Spencer
A leather dress may seem daunting, but they're uber flattering thanks to their shapely panelled cut.
9. KG dot heels
Janison, £120, Kurt Geiger
If your disappointed to see so many pragmatic heels emerging, then snap up some ladylike bow-embellished T-bars to wear with your kick-skirted frocks.
10. Marks Lace insert dress
Semi floral dress, £39.50, Marks & Spencer
Sheer and lace details are super-feminine but still subtle, and with a vogue for slightly longer skirt lengths emerging, this has to be next season's ultimate dress.
11. New Look chinos
Khaki patch trousers, £28, New Look
Jessica Alba has barely been seen out of her tapered Houlihan combats of late, and they're set to be the ultimate downtime staple for the rest of the year.
12. Next heels
Chelsea boots, £50, Next
70s prep is one of the hottest looks for next season, and these next boots will look super-sleek poking out from under wide-leg work trousers.
13. New look velvet
Velvet bodycon dress, £16, New Look
For a modern gothic look, velvet is just the ticket, and gives a soft take on the bodycon fit.
14. Next leather shorts
Belted faux leather shorts, £28, Next
Leather shorts will create a sleek silhouette tucked into a simple tee, or jumper when temperatures drop.
15. Reiss waistcoat
Carly black waistcoat, £89, Reiss
Sleek tailored pieces are ideal workwear. Choose soft satin pieces for a feminine take.
16. Next camel shorts
Belted flannel shorts, £28, Next
Camel is next season's new black, and these mid-length shorts will make an ideal work staple now and can be layered with knits and boots come autumn.
17. RI dress
Floral waisted dress, £39.99, River Island
Autumn/winter fashion is all about super-feminine shapes, and with 50s inspired silhouettes wowing on the Louis Vuitton catwalk, this River Island frock is bang on the money with its vintage-print and just-over-the-knee length.
18. Reiss dress
Fit and flare dress, Reiss
A modern take on the 50s silhouette will give your shape a feminine outline that's perfect for cocktail, or any, hour!
19. Steve flats
Leopard flats, £120, Steve by Steve Madden at My-Wardrobe
Next season's accessories are super-tactile, and with a reigning 50s influence emerging, a little pony skin is a must on shoes, bags and belts.
20. Topshop joggers
Tapered joggers, £20, Topshop
These super-comfy tapered joggers are the next big thing in terms of legwear, bu they're not fot the gym. Team them with buckle wedges and a blazer for effortless city girl chic.
21. River island jumper
Vintage style cable knit, £34.99, River Island
Borrowed-from-your-boyfriend knits are an a/w essential for capturing that country chic look.
22. Topshop sheer shirt
Sheer blouse, £40, Topshop
Ladylike blouses are a wardrobe staple for next season. Slip a cami under this sheer number and wear with shorts now and some boot-cut trousers come autumn.
23. Uo ladybag
Reptile handbag, £38, Urban Outfitters
Your 50s-style frock won't be complete without the addition of a diddy ladybag.
24. very aviator
Faux fur aviator jacket, £65, Very
In between weather come autumn will call for a chic cold-weather-warmer, and an aviator jacket is top of next season's hot list. We'll be wearing ours with layers of tweed and some sky-high lace-ups.
25. Topshop waistcoat
Chiffon waistcoat, £28, Topshop
This flirty frilly waistcoat is gothic yet girlie and will help soften tailored trousers and shirts a treat.
26. Uniqlo shirt
Gray light cotton shirt, £14.99, Uniqlo
Plaid will be huge again for the cold weather season, layer it up with leathers and jersey for an edgy casual look.
27. UO knit
Textured dimple cardigan, £45, Sparkle & Fade
This boyfriend cardi will make a great evening throw-on now, and will look great layered with smart tweed next season.
28. Whistles jumper
Slubby shoulder sweat, £60, Whistles
This jersey is undeniably wearable and will look effortlessly cool paired with unlikely pieces like a leather skirt or smart shorts.
29. UO shirt
Lace insert shirt, £19.99, Urban Outfitters
Lace will still be a huge trend next season, and subtle inserts add a hint of seduction to this Urban Outfitters blouse.
30. All saints jacket
Datya jacket, £275, All Saints
From rockabilly to goth-glam leather is the key to all of next season's hottest looks, and this draped beauty will serve you well on cool evenings now too.
