13 Mar 2018
25 Ways To Dress Yourself Slim
-
1. Block It Out
Colour-blocking rocks. For s/s 2010, use bright colour to highlight the parts you are happiest with and dark or muted colours to disguise areas you’re less confident about.
-
2. Elongate Your Legs
Who’d notice your flaws when you’re wearing supercharged shoes? The megawatt platform and neutral tones also help to lengthen the leg.
Eleanor Leopard, £140, kurtgeiger.com
-
3. Smooth Those Lumps
Thakoon and Vivienne Westwood led the way with the drape, and the high street, including Warehouse, has some great versions, too. The most figure-fabulous trend of the lot, from dresses to tops, simply pour the drapes over lumps and bumps.
Drape cowl neck top, £20.00, Warehouse.co.uk
-
4. Banish Your Bingo Wings
The three-quarter-length sleeve hides upper arms and accentuates your wrists, the slimmest part of your arm.
Three-quarter-length sleeve top, £35.99, Topshop.com
-
5. Shrink Your Bum
Stylish celebs like Diane Kruger show us how a drop-crotch can totally shrink your bottom. Go for a less extreme harem if you’ve never tried them before.
-
6. Streamline Your Shape
The oversize sports jacket hides a multitude of sins. The lightweight fabric moves with you and the drawstring waist means you won’t look like a sack.
Satin Parka, £85.00, Banana Republic
-
7. Go Natural
“Nude hues are so now and clever nude flats will lengthen the leg,” says Charlie Moore, junior fashion editor.
Milton patent toe cap pumps, £25.00, Topshop.com
-
8. Cause A Diversion
From blurred florals à la Erdem to graphic batiks from Paul Smith, colourful prints are a fab flaw distraction. Tip: smaller prints are more flattering.
Silk dress, £235.50, Hoss Intropia (020 7287 3569)
-
9. Slim Hips Instantly
“Streamline this season’s trousers and blazers by sewing up the pockets,” says Frankie Read, fashion assistant
Silk Blazer, £65.00, Asos.com
-
10. Hide The Muffin Top
“A fold-over waistband and pleats that hang off the hips make the waist look smaller,” says celebrity stylist Annabel Tollman.
-
11. Whittle Down Your Waist
“Larger patterns on the top and bottom with smaller patterns at the waist create a flattering optical illusion,” says Annabel Tollman.
-
12. Distract The Eye
Another savvy trick is to keep the focus on your slim wrists with a wow bangle.
Plastic bangles, £9.00 each, Dorothyperkins.com
-
13. Get Long And Lean
Work the colour of the season with a long scarf that will create vertical lines on the body, giving the illusion of length.
Abstract oval print silk scarf, £10.00, Monsoon.co.uk
-
14. Create An Hourglass
An hourglass dress is a shape-enhancing classic and YSL and Lanvin agree. Opt for a lower neckline if you have a big chest and make sure you wear the right bra. Why not try Asda's new Tummy Tamer dress.
Tummy Tamer dress, £28.00, Asda.co.uk
-
15. Hide Your Hips
A-line skirts and dresses emphasise a small waist and are forgiving over bigger hips and bums. The width of the skirt has the added effect of shrinking your thighs.
-
16. Downsize Your Bust
Shoulders are still out in force – use them to balance out a big bust. This cute dress does the trick.
Floral dress, £59.99, H&M
-
17. Flatten Your Tum
As the gorgeous Jessica Alba shows, a high-waisted bow makes it all about the waist and less about the tum.
-
18. Slim Your Thighs
You’ve just gotta work a short this spring. Keep ’em wide and your legs will look miles slimmer.
Ash coloured shorts, £29.90, Mangoshop.com
-
19. Go A Dress Size Bigger
“When it comes to draping, go for a bigger size. It’s the excess material that makes the trend,” says Eilidh MacAskill, editor
-
20. Get Waisted
Tailoring is loose and fluid for s/s 2010, so the best way to create shape is to wear a belt.
Faux-leather belt, £25.00, Warehouse.co.uk
-
21. Say Goodbye To Cankles
There’s a very simple reason why wedges just don’t go away – their width makes your legs look skinnier! Jennifer Aniston loves ‘em – and so do we!
-
22. Spanx To The Max
If all else fails, grab the Spanx – check out the label’s surprise appearance on this season’s catwalk at DKNY!
-
23. Coat The Pear
Very cool, very Alexa. Trust us, the long blazer will be your s/s life-saver – thanks to the streamlined shape, pears will instantly look more boyish.
Cream blazer, £70.00, Urbanoutfitters.co.uk
-
24. Shrink Your Saddlebags
Next season’s pleated trouser shape is perfect for wider thighs. The pleat avoids those unsightly pull lines across the upper thigh.
Tapered trousers, £32.00, Topshop.com
-
25. Love Your Bust
“Work the ‘V’ on a shirt in this season’s loose tailoring trend for subtly sexy cleavage on a larger chest,” says stylist Nicole Chavez.
