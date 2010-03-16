13 Mar 2018
20 Ways to Instant-Wow Your Wardrobe
-
1. spring accessories clog
The Clog
Top Notch Clog, £89.50, Russell & Bromley
The Clog is the only shoe to be seen in this summer and these suede clog mules from Russell & Bromely tick all our shoe-loving boxes – but you better move sharpish, these fashionable beauties are selling out FAST!
Stockist 0207 629 6903
-
2. spring accessories earring s
Hoop Earrings
22-karat gold-plated earrings, £72, Kenneth Jay Lane
Bling up your springtime looks with this stunning faux-pearl trimmed gold hoops.
-
3. spring accessories socks
Retro Watch
TIMEX80, £50, Net-a-porter.com
Retro watches are all the rage this season; team this bright digital number with pretty day dresses for a tomboy kick.
-
4. spring accessories neon heel
Neon Heels
Neon Heels, £35, ASOS
Bright neon heels are so hot for spring! Celebrities like Leona Lewis have been spotted sported the trend and, whether they're wedge, stiletto or courts you'll be right on the money. We love these sizzling orange bow-embellished peep-toes.
-
5. spring accessories socks
Socks
Bow embroidered ankle socks, £3, Topshop
Add an air of individuality to your springtime looks and layer up your shoes with socks
-
6. spring accessories sequins
Sequins
Sequin embellished cardigan, £89.99, River Island
Top easy tee and jean combos with a sequined cardigan for instant glamour.
-
7. spring accessories satchel
Statement Satchel
Blue body bag, £109, Ted Baker
Go hands free with this bright blue body bag from Ted Baker
-
8. spring accessories sunglasses
Sunglasses
Animal Print Sunglasses, £10, New Look
Pop on a pair of these animal print sunnies for a totally chic springtime look.
-
9. spring accessories hairband
Hair Accessories
Hairband, £25, Marc By Marc Jacobs
This pretty hairband from Marc By Marc Jacobs is sure to add a playful look to all your springtime ensembles.
-
10. spring accessories choker
Statement Choker
Imala necklace, £50, All Saints
This statement choker is sure to get you noticed. Team with bandeau dresses for an elegant evening look.
-
11. spring accessories layered necklace
Layered Necklaces
Layered chain necklace, £25, Miss Selfridge
Top stripy tees with layered chain necklaces for the perfect fashionable finish. We heart this vintage brooch chain from Miss Selfridge
-
12. spring accessories gold belt
Statement Belt
Gold metallic beaded belt, £28, Miss Selfridge
Give a simple shift dress an instant summery update with a metallic statement belt.
-
13. spring accessories feather earrings
Feathered Earrings
Slinky electro feather drop earrings, £7, Accessorize
Isabel Marant put feathered earrings firmly back on the catwalk; follow in the Parisian designer’s footsteps and boho-up your springtime looks with this bright blue pair from Accessorize.
-
14. spring accessories colourful blazer
Coloured Clutch
Disco woven bow bag belize clutch bag, £25, Acessorize
Glam up and finish off your evening looks with this multicoloured bow clutch bag (it’s so Missoni-esque it hurts!)
-
15. spring accessories gold shoes
Gold Shoes
High metallic platform, £40, New Look
Accent your looks with these metallic cage platforms from New Look.
-
16. accessories 160309 asos cuff
Double Cuffs
Spun metal cuff bracelet, £12 each, ASOS
Add some Grecian charm to your springtime looks with a gold cuff, double the impact and wear one on each arm!
-
17. spring accessories blazer
Stripes
Petite Stripe Blazer, £55, Topshop
Top your daytime ensembles with a stripy blazer for instant Parisian prowess.
-
18. accessories 160309 ribbon bracelt
Ribbon Bracelt
Merci ribbon bracelet at Liberty, £20
This unbelievable sweet fabric bracelet from Merci (Paris’ most beautiful concept store) has collaborated with Liberty to bring us a stunning collection of fashion accessories. Pop on this bracelet for the ultimate girlie finish.
-
19. spring accessories scarf
Scarf
Pink Leafy Paisley Scarf, £100, Etro
Wrap this paisley print scarf round your neck, handbag and hair for an instant ethnic update.
-
20. spring accessories owl ring
Cocktail Ring
Crystal Owl Ring, £12, Miss Selfridge
This cute Owl coktail ring with encrusted diamonds is sure to add a kitsch kick to your springtime looks.
1 of 20
spring accessories clog
The Clog
Top Notch Clog, £89.50, Russell & Bromley
The Clog is the only shoe to be seen in this summer and these suede clog mules from Russell & Bromely tick all our shoe-loving boxes – but you better move sharpish, these fashionable beauties are selling out FAST!
Stockist 0207 629 6903