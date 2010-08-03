13 Mar 2018
20 Transeasonal Trousers
Dancin’ Around Trouser, £75, French Connection
These new collection trousers are a real must for a trans-seasonal look. Wear with peeptoes or wedges to see off summer and team with killer heels heading into autumn.
NW3 by Hobbs Holly Walk High Waisted Sanded Twill Trouser, £89, ASOS
Get two-for-one with these Hobbs trousers, which you can wear cuffed or full-length.
Biker Pant, £65, Gap
These biker jeans from Gap’s black trouser line are edgy and cool at the same time. We love Gap’s range of black trousers, out now!
Horn Button Curve Fly Harems, £38, Topshop
This sorbet orange shade is just too yummy to resist! Team with new season neutrals to make sure the trousers make a statement.
Carrot Top Pants, £150, Burberry Brit
These beige cropped trousers are the perfect office-to-play piece. We’ll pair ours with wedges and a breton cardigan.
Sequined Slouch Pants, £160, J.Crew at Net-a-Porter
Who says you can’t wear trousers for a night out with a ladies? Next time you head for cocktails, try these glitter-glam harem pants on for size.
Dundee Print Harem, £125, Whistles
These pure silk trousers have such a funky print, we’ve just added them to our must-have list for autumn!
Jersy Leggings, £30, Whistles at John Lewis
Heading into autumn, every woman’s closet needs a good pair of versatile black leggings. Team with killer heels for leg-lengthening or wear under a minidress for a modern edge.
Limited Collection Harem Trousers with Belt, £29.50, Marks and Spencer
These limited edition trousers from M&S won’t be around for long, so stock up for your autumn collection now!
Blank Front Fold Tapered Trouser, £55, Urban Outfitters
Available in three different shades, we love the blueberry colour – perfect for adding a splash of colour against the A/W camel.
Lutz 3/4 Length Trousers, £315, Yoox
Capri trousers are a must-have piece for your emerging A/W wardrobe. Team these gorgeous golden Lutz trousers with browns and taupes for a stylish shimmer.
Celtic Lace Leggings, £115, Alexander McQueen at Net-a-Porter
Make a statement in these super flash McQueen leggings. Team with a minidress for extra impact in the party season.
Davi Crepe Slouch Pants, £190, Acne at Net-a-Porter
Acne are super hot right now and these trousers will help you bridge the trans-seasonal gap in style. And as the military trend will be big in A/W, pair them with a shearling jacket for effect.
byCORPUS Relaxed Sweat Pants, £45, Urban Outfitters
Go for laidback chic in these relaxed pants and team with heels to make them that little bit more dressy.
Ladies Harem Twill Trousers, £16, Peacocks
When you need something smart for the office, these twill harems from Peacocks will do the trick! The charcoal colour will be huge next season.
Twill Tapered Trousers, £35, Topshop
Go military chic with these army green trousers from Topshop. We’ll wear ours with a structured jacket and lots of gold accessories.
Mango Linen Roll Hem Chino, £39, ASOS
Comfortable and cute, these elastic-waist cropped chinos from Mango are too stylish to pass up. We’ll wear ours with brogue platform heels.
Tokyo Roll Up Pearl Jean, £45, Oasis
When you’re in the mood for demin but it’s still warm outside, opt for these cropped leg jeans from Oasis. Pair with espadrilles and a summery top for a super cute look!
Leopard Peg Leg Trousers, £34.99, River Island
How fun are these leopard print trousers? They look so comfortable and the print is a style-staple for the new season!
Fatal Beauty Trouser, £85.00, French Connection
These trousers are so on trend for autumn 2010. We can’t wait to pair ours with new season must-have leopard print accessories.
