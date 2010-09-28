13 Mar 2018
20 Peeptoe Wedge Boots!
1. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
ASOS TOWER high wedge shoe-boots, £60, ASOS
You can see why these were named ‘Tower’ wedges! Almost sculptural, these peeptoe wedges will add inches to your height and kudos to your style rep.
2. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Cholë Sevigny for Opening Ceremony suede buckle-strap boots, £375, farfetch.com
Designed by queen of cool Cholë Sevigny, these uber buckled wedges are a real style statement. They’re perfectly balanced though with the peeptoe softening the blow of those bold buckles.
3. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Opening Ceremony printed leopard sued peeptoe shoe-boots, £335, ASOS
Bang on the leopard print trend, these shoe boot wedges by Opening Ceremony will add a hit of colour to any outfit. We particularly like the little leopard print tassels – it’s all in the detail!
4. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Acne black multilace shoe, £295, Start London
These super sleek Acne wedges feature corset-style lacing up the front of the boot. Ultra flattering and great with everything – a must buy.
5. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Surface to Air multi buckle pony wedges, £320, ASOS
Not for wet weather days but certainly for every other day, these pony skin wedges are at the top of our lust list! They’re also available in grey and beige suede.
6. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Carvela Kimchee lace-front espadrille, £48, ASOS
With a raffia wedge, suede shoe and over-sized satin ribbon for laces, these shoe-boots play with texture. Available in black or tan, they’re a steal at £48.
7. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Sam Edelman Torin studded suede cut out wedges, £196, mywardrobe.com
With that typically edgy Edelman aesthetic these wedges' clean shape is given that something extra with mini-stud covered straps. Wear underneath a flowing maxi skirt to toughen up the look.
8. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Dune covered wedge with front lace, £85, ASOS
A more demure peeptoe wedge boot, these leather lace-ups can be dressed up or dressed down so make a great day-to-night option.
9. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Acne zipper wedge ankle boot, £340, mywardrobe.com
Acne rocks the shoe trend once again with these zipper wedges. Three zips divide the textured leather and modernise an otherwise classic boot shape.
10. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
B Store Salvatore boots, £245, farfetch.com
A neat lace-up and elasticated ankle strap means there’s a lot going on in these peeptoe wedges. In cool grey wool they’ll be great for Autumn.
11. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Beau Coops wedge peeptoe ankle boots, £120, mywardrobe.com
You’ll stomp through the season in these Beau Coops wedges. Tuck in your skinny jeans and sling on a faux fur jacket and you’re good to go.
12. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
New Look Idol studded wedges, £34.99, New Look
The biker chick of wedges, these will toughen up your look no end. We love the buckled ankle and studding detail around the wedge.
13. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Bertie Superstar multi strap and buckle peeptoe wedges, £110, ASOS
Nine mini buckles hold these suede shoot-boot wedges together! Thankfully there’s a zip up the back. Wear yours with a black leather miniskirt for a tough vs girly contrast.
14. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Dune suede peeptoe wooden wedges, £59, ASOS
A brogue-wedge hybrid, we love these Dune lace-ups. In black and dark brown suede, they’re one of the more practical examples of our favourite peeptoe wedges!
15. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Sam Edelman Wakefield lace-front peeptoe wedge shoe-boots, £169, ASOS
These lace-up boots get a bit of a lift with a mini platform and a maxi heel. Pair these lace-ups with cigarette pants and a billowing white shirt.
16. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
ASOS HONOR cut out wedge, £20, ASOS
These cut out wedges will make you stand tall. They’ll give your legs a work out while you’re walking too!
17. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Opening Ceremony lace front peeptoe wedge shoe-boots, £275, ASOS
Bold golden eyelets and a big bow give these black leather Opening Ceremony wedges that something extra. Not too high, they’re a good day-to-play option.
18. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Quiz black suede wedge platform shoes, £29.99, Quiz
These shoes should come with a warning! With a wedge height of nearly 5 inches these suede shoe-boots will give you a killer walk – if you dare!
19. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
ASOS RAQUEL leather laser-cut wedges, £29, ASOS
Another brick of a wedge, you’ll grow by 12.5cm in these – and they’re platform which makes them more manageable to walk in! The wicker effect created by the laser-cut leather breaks up the bulky wedge and creates an ultra-cool look.
20. 20 Peeptoe Wedges
Tasha tan wooden wedges, £40, Boohoo
If you’re bored of black boots then go for these in tan with a wooden wedge. They’re incredibly versatile and will look great with jeans.
