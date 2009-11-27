13 Mar 2018
20 Party Jewels Under £20
Chunky bangle with metal bow detail, £10, Asos
Flowers on pearl necklace, £20, Topshop
Adjustable flower ring, £8, Evans
Harlequin chandelier earrings, £10, Accessorize
Gemini catwalk statement cuff, £14, Accessorize
Peacock jewel earrings, £10, Accessorize
Gemini catwalk statement necklace, £18, Accessorize
Tonal rhinestone bracelet, £18, Evans
Grey sequin bib necklace, £20, Wallis
Ribbon through chain bangle, £12, Miss Selfridge
Facet stone bangle, £12, Evans
Feather chain necklace, £20, Miss Selfridge
Facet cuff, £20, French Connection
Spray necklace, £18, Oli.co.uk
Diamonte detail ring, 14, Oli.co.uk
Stone feather earrings, £16, Topshop
Stone domed ring, £10, Dorothy Perkins
Fishscale chandelier earrings, £10, Evans
Leaves clamp bangle, £12, Oasis