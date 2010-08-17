13 Mar 2018
20 Kitten Heels To Buy Now!
1. Kitten heels
Grey Chelsea shoe boot, £36, ASOS
Chelsea boots are back and so on trend for A/W. Give yours a feminine twist with a cute kitten heel and team with cropped trousers to really show them off.
2. Kitten heels
Jemima plain patent kitten points, £55, Topshop
Perfect with bare legs or next season’s tailored trousers – these patent leather slingbacks will take you from one season to the next. Also available in black, these beauties are both foot-friendly and stylish.
3. Kitten heels
Gladiator kitten heel sandals, £38, ASOS
These gladiator crossover kitten sandals are the perfect shoes to carry you from day to night. Pair with denim shorts for day and a cute jumpsuit for the evening with chunky tribal jewellery.
4. Kitten heels
Jimmy Choo houndstooth kitten heels, £360, Net-a-Porter
If you’re in search of the perfect shoes for the office, then these are just for you! These subtle heels are great for a smart finish on workwear and the heel height won’t have you reaching for the plasters at the end of the day.
5. Kitten heels
Dusty pink kitten heels, £25, Dorothy Perkins
These courts are classic and simple in a gorgeously girly shade. Wear with floaty floral dresses now and team with tights come winter.
6. Kitten heels
Carvela patent peep-toe, £59, Kurt Geiger
You can’t go wrong with Carvela patents. An all season style staple, these peeptoes are perfect for teaming with pencil skirts and tailored trousers.
7. Kitten heels
Christian Louboutin gold sandals, £550, Net-a-Porter
Who can say no to that red sole? These gorgeous Loubous are an A/W must-have and will see you through the season in uber style. Wear yours with your on trend camel coat.
8. Kitten heels
Cream snakeskin courts, £140, LK Bennett
With their gorgeous snakeskin finish, these courts offer a sensible shoe with a luxe edge. They’re begging to be worn with a sophisticated shift and camel coat for understated elegance.
9. Kitten heels
Suede strapped kitten heel, £20, New Look
Who knew kitten heels could look this edgy! Fusing slingbacks with peeptoe and a hint of a shoeboot, these cute kittens are perfect for early autumn.
10. Kitten heels
Black bow kitten heels, £35, Miss Selfridge
The patent sheen, pointed toe and velvet bows make these Miss Selfridge kitten heels utterly irresistible! Team with tights and a shift dress for a totally feminine look.
11. Kitten heels
Ralph Lauren Kitten Heel Court Shoe, £158, Farfetch.com
These classic looking jazz court shoes will keep you dancing until the early hours! If If you’re feeling extra brave then work these a la Erin O’Connor; with a monochrome tuxedo and tie.
12. Kitten heels
Irregular Choice kitten heels, £54.99, Schuh
Not for the faint hearted, this quirky pair comes with a tape measure bow, floral sole and velvet lining. A real statement pair.
13. Kitten heels
Tan leather kitten heels, £57, Office
A delicate t-bar and cut-out detail make these tan heels ultra special. The perfect shoe for when we need something in-between sandals and pumps.
14. Kitten heels
Black bow kitten heels, £28, Next
These pointed kitten heels are simple and sophisticated with the patent lining and bow adding a cute twist. They’ll give your ballet pumps a nice break!
15. Kitten heels
Carvela round toe kitten heel, £39, House of Fraser
Toughened up with the front chain detail, these round toe heels are the perfect amount style and sass. They look just as good in the office as they do on a night out, and provide a pop of colour whenever you need it!
16. Kitten heels
Giambattista Valli bow satin pumps, £585, Net-a-Porter
Work a 60s starlet look by stepping out in these black and beige satin pumps complete with big bow.
17. Kitten heels
Pewter vintage sandal, £40, Miss Selfridge
Need some party shoes without the pain? These vintage style sling backs are easy to walk in and have a gorgeous pewter finish and are the perfect neutral shade to match with anything.
18. Kitten heels
Leopard print kitten heels, £12.50, George @ Asda
Leopard print is the thing for A/W and with bargains like these, why not try the trend! Wear with skinny jeans and a tee for a casual look, or a pencil skirt and blouse for Mad Men sophistication.
19. Kitten heels
Repetto Marlon kitten heel ankle boots, £205, ASOS
A super-luxe investment piece, these gorgeous leather Chelsea boot style kitten heels will look stylish with anything you wear for the new season.
20. Kitten heels
Office Glint In Your Eye, £20 - reduced from £60, Office
What a bargain! A cosy shoe for A/W - it's the perfect work-to-play shoe!
