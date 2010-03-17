13 Mar 2018
20 Key Spring Pieces
-
1. Coast Harriet peacock drape dress, £115, John Lewis
Draping
Coast Harriet peacock drape dress, £115, John Lewis
Lanvin, Alberta Ferretti and Roland Mouret all incorporated layering into their S/S 2010 collections. Get the look for (a lot) less with this peacock-blue dress from Coast with waist-cinching black belt. This would make a great spring wedding guest dress too!
-
2. The Wedges
The Wedges
Rambo 5 buckle wedge boot, £79.99, Schuh
Wedges are a footwear wardrobe favourite as they rack up the inches while being a darn sight easier than a stiletto to wear. Schuh's mushroom-coloured buckle wedge boots are just the thing to work the wedge trend while also lending themselves perfectly to this season's military look.
-
3. Bold Prints
Bold Prints
Print dress, £40, Next
Prints were huge on the S/S catwalks. From Peter Pilotto to Mary Katrantzou, bright, look-at-me colours came digitally printed over thigh-skimming dresses. We love this flattering puff-sleeved frock from Next with bold botanical colours.
-
4. The Body
The Body
Sweetheart ¾ sleeve body, £22, Lipsy
If you haven't already got in on the body look, get involved… With dance being such a hot trend in our TV watching schedules and exercise regimes right now, we're loving the concept of introducing a little dancewear into our wardrobes too. Team this cute Lipsy number with jeans or ballerina skirt. It's a great staple for layering too.
-
5. The Satchel bag
The Satchel Bag
Floral satchel, £15, Miss Selfridge
A satchel bag is the last word in must-have arm candy for S/S 2010. If you're over trying to cram your essentials into an outsized clutch or are suffering from fashion elbow (us too!) then these hands free over-the-body bags have been sent from fashion heaven. And yes they may be called 'satchel' but they don't have to be schoolgirl style. Try this floral number from Miss Selfridge for size!
-
6. Fringing
Fringing
Oversize leather holdall, £199.99, River Island
Fringing cropped up on bags and shoes on the S/S catwalks and has made its way onto the high street already. It's a trend that's got us dreaming of summer fests but it can get urban with it too – check out this fab hobo bag from River Island. Search item number 579999
-
7. The Trench Coat
The Trench Coat
Cropped swing trench coat, £65, Topshop
Christopher Bailey at Burberry ensured that a trench coat is on everyone's must-have list for spring/summer 2010. But the trench this time round is anything but traditional. Try coloured or polka-dot versions or a cropped style like this cute number from Topshop.
-
8. The Maxidress
The Maxidress
Dip dye maxidress in black white stripe, £50, Full Circle
Maxidresses are an unstoppable trend for S/S. The latest style of maxi is jersey, sporty and sleek. We saw Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr work this look to perfection teamed with boyfriend blazer and wedges and you can get her look with this cool T-shirt style maxi from Full Circle.
-
9. Kissing doves top, £89, NW3 by Hobbs
Florals
Kissing doves top, £89, NW3 by Hobbs
Florals were huge on the spring/summer catwalks with Erdem and Stella McCartney showing gorgeous flora-inspired prints. Work the trend in muted Liberty-inspired colours. The pretty top from NW3 by Hobbs would look great teamed with this season's denim.
-
10. The Statement Leggings
The Statement Leggings
Nouveau scarf print leggings, £25, Oasis
Statement leggings as inspired by Alexander McQueen are the hottest thing in legwear right now. Wear with sky-high platforms and loose, jersey top for early 90s action.
-
11. The New Leather
The New Leather
Silence + Noise leather ra ra skirt, £100, Urban Outfitters
Leather isn't just for jackets (though we want one of those as well), this season it takes on new forms such as dresses, tops and skirts. Get flirty in this ra ra number from Silence + Noise at Urban Outfitters.
-
12. The Mid Heel
The Mid Heel
Suede mid heel sandals, £39.50, Marks and Spencer
Yes we love our killer heels and yes we find it hard to be parted form our Christian Louboutin 120s. However, we're secretly pleased that the kitten / mid-heel is back on the fashion radar as it's just so nice to give our feet a break! Try this fab suede pair from M&S. The sleek modernist styling will work well with this season's sport luxe look.
-
13. New Nudes
New Nudes
Cream tiered dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
You only have to glance at the celebrities on this year's red carpets to know that nudes are a huge colour trend right now. Make like Penelope Cruz, Chloe Sevigny and Jennifer Aniston and opt for a nude cocktail frock. Grab Miss Selfridge's nude tired dress for a fashion fashion take on the trend.
-
14. The Clogs
The Clogs
Carvela Krista gladiator clog shoes, £75, House of Fraser
The clog is Alexa Chung's new shoe of choice. While we love the look we're not so sure about having to scrunch toes up to keep them on, so go for these 'gladiator clogs' from Carvela – they have the wooden sole and stud action while also having an easy-to-wear ankle strap.
-
15. The One-shoulder dress
The One-shoulder Dress
Laima corset dress, £140, All Saints
The one-shouldered dress is a celebrity fave and a must for spring/summer. Why? It's discreetly sexy as it shows off just a little shoulder but hugs the body, especially with a fab corseted style like this one from All Saints.
-
16. Double Denim
Double Denim
Denim biker jacket, £19.99, Uniqlo
Ripped boyfriend jeans, £28. Dorothy Perkins
Going Western with your denim is what it's all about for S/S 2010. Chloe and Ralph Lauren both showed denims top-to-bottom. Work the look with a denim shirt or jacket teamed with patchwork or ripped jeans. And don't be afraid to mismatch your colours!
-
17. Lace
Romance
Lace bow shell top, £20, New Look
Romance is not dead! It's alive and well and living on a high street near you. The abundance of lace around right now is all about true fashion romance and this pretty grey-blue empire-line top from New Look is a sweet take on the trend.
-
18. Underwear as Outerwear
Underwear as Outerwear
Corset top, £50, Oasis
Showing off your lingerie has never been so fashionable. Make like the models at Dolce & Gabbana and work the underwear as outerwear trend with a corset over peeking out from under your tailored jacket. Team with trousers for daywear and try a pencil skirt come night time.
-
19. The Parka
The Parka
Oversized hooded parka, £40, A|Wear
Not just for festivals, the parka as sported by Kate Moss and Co is a S/S 2010 must-wear. Style it smart for city with skinny jeans and ballet flats or crack out the Hunters for festival chic.
-
20. Military
Military
Peg trousers, £45, Warehouse
The fashion forecast according to Balmain, Celine and Alexander Wang was urban military. Think olive-green, tough edges, studs and epaulettes. Warehouse's Utility collection has got pistol-hole tops, a muted palette of grey and green and a selection of key pieces for this trend. If you buy just one item for this look make it these peg leg trousers.
