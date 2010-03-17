The Satchel Bag

Floral satchel, £15, Miss Selfridge

A satchel bag is the last word in must-have arm candy for S/S 2010. If you're over trying to cram your essentials into an outsized clutch or are suffering from fashion elbow (us too!) then these hands free over-the-body bags have been sent from fashion heaven. And yes they may be called 'satchel' but they don't have to be schoolgirl style. Try this floral number from Miss Selfridge for size!