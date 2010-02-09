13 Mar 2018
20 Hot Valentine's Day Dresses
-
1. Grecian drape dress, £60, Lipsy
Grecian drape dress, £60, Lipsy
For a seriously romantic candlelit date, grab this drape dress – in so-trendy nude – and you’ll be right on the money.
-
2. Ribbon dress, £95, French Connection
Ribbon dress, £95, French Connection
Ooh, we’re in lust! French Connection’s bandage number combines the sexiness of the Herve Leger version, and flashes of one of the new season’s hottest colours: cobalt blue.
-
3. Aqua Couture one shoulder ruffle front dress, £90, Asos
Aqua Couture one shoulder ruffle front dress, £90, Asos
Coral is set to be a big colour hit this summer, so buy this dress now and you’re fashion-forward and super-hot!
-
4. Sequin chevron dress, £70, Lipsy
Sequin chevron dress, £70, Lipsy
Lipsy is fast becoming the high street’s go-to mecca for perfect party dresses. And we just love this sequin number with its cute chevron print.
-
5. Embellished zip dress, £50, New Look
Embellished zip dress, £50, New Look
Work this season’s embellishment – and wow your man with your gorgeous pins and your fashion-forward look.
-
6. Midnight dress, was £85 – now £21.50, French Connection
Midnight dress, was £85 – now £21.50, French Connection
You can’t go wrong with a slinky metallic number – and at £21.50, you’d be daft not to!
-
7. Contrast cup mesh dress, £45, Asos
Contrast cup mesh dress, £45, Asos
Make like Rihanna and snap up this stunning monochrome dress, which channels the underwear as outerwear trend.
-
8. One shoulder pleated satin dress, £60, Lipsy
One shoulder pleated satin dress, £60, Lipsy
We’ve fallen head over heels for this pretty pleated number – so if you don’t grab it fast, we will! Team with patent black heels for sexy perfection.
-
9. Puff sleeve dress, £60, Oasis
Puff sleeve dress, £60, Oasis
Cobalt + puff sleeves + exposed zip = one hot Valentine’s Day date!
-
10. Bubble drape dress, £10, Matalan
Bubble drape dress, £10, Matalan
This jewel-coloured dress is simple yet sexy and sophisticated. Dress it up with a staement necklace and heels for a Valentine’s Day he’ll never forget.
-
11. Trailing blossom drop waist dress, £50, Warehouse
Trailing blossom drop waist dress, £50, Warehouse
This Oriental-inspired floral fancy is ultra-pretty – and bound to fuel any blossoming romance!
-
12. Colour block bandeau dress, £24.99, River Island
Colour block bandeau dress, £24.99, River Island
Work this season’s colour block dress for an entrance that’s sure to make heads turn.
-
13. Leather shift dress, £125, Oasis
Leather shift dress, £125, Oasis
Channel an Angelina Jolie vibe in a super-hot leather dress. Swap out the usual black for a modern grey version and team with a fab choker.
-
14. Vivien spot dress, £135, Coast at House of Fraser
Vivien spot dress, £135, Coast at House of Fraser
Spots and bows an eye-catching combination make! You’ll see, this sophisticated dress will send him polka-dotty.
-
15. Black stripe prom dress, £120, Debenhams
Black stripe prom dress, £120, Debenhams
If you’re going somewhere a it posh, make like Dannii Minogue at the National Television Awards, and don a stripy monochrome dress with statement red heels – divine.
-
16. Bead and floral neck two pocket dress, £25, boohoo.com
Bead and floral neck two pocket dress, £25, boohoo.com
-
17. Flo, £129, Reiss
Flo dress, £129, Reiss
The LWD is taking over the LBD as the staple dress for summer so, although it might be a little bit pricey, Reiss’s eyelet dress is a brilliant investment – and will knock his socks off on Valentine’s Day.
-
18. Black one-shoulder dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
Black one-shoulder dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
There’s two things you can guarantee will work – a gorgeous LBD, and a one-shoulder wonder. So, what are you waiting for?
-
19. Cream love print bow dress, £45, Miss Selfridge.
Cream love print bow dress, £45, Miss Selfridge.
Firstly, this dress features three pretty bows – and we’re loving bows at the mo. But it’s the hearts and the word love printed all over it that we’ve really fallen for. Warning: wear with well-established boyfriend – or he might think you’re coming on a bit strong!
-
20. Feather shoulder dress, £39, Rare at Topshop
Feather shoulder dress, £39, Rare at Topshop
Feathers? Nude? Sounds like the a recipe for a va-va-voom Valentine’s if you ask us!
1 of 20
For a seriously romantic candlelit date, grab this drape dress – in so-trendy nude – and you’ll be right on the money.
Grecian drape dress, £60, Lipsy
Grecian drape dress, £60, Lipsy
For a seriously romantic candlelit date, grab this drape dress – in so-trendy nude – and you’ll be right on the money.