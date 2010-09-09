With Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton and Isabel Marant all working the bow shoe trend, we just had to share these bowed beauties with you!

KG by Kurt Geiger dancer bow front heeled shoes, £100, ASOS

Must-buy alert! KG at its cutest, these sweetheart monochrome stripe print shoes come with a gorgeous satin bow on the toe and are a real must for the party season ahead.