13 Mar 2018
20 Bow Shoes!
1. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
With Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton and Isabel Marant all working the bow shoe trend, we just had to share these bowed beauties with you!
KG by Kurt Geiger dancer bow front heeled shoes, £100, ASOS
Must-buy alert! KG at its cutest, these sweetheart monochrome stripe print shoes come with a gorgeous satin bow on the toe and are a real must for the party season ahead.
2. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Office friendly bow fuschia suede, £82, Office
Bold, big and bow-tastic these hot pink suede heels from Office are so Joan Holloway! Available in black – in case pink isn’t your thing – these feet-candy are every bow-lover’s dream.
3. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Melissa by Vivienne Westwood, £69, Far Fetch
No bow collection would be complete without Vivienne Westwood goodies! These rubber bow ballet pumps come in a variety of different shades and are the perfect wet weather flat!
4. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Chloe bow heels, £395, Matches
The classic Chloe camel-caramel shade looks stunning on these gorgeously luxe suede bow pumps. Team yours with a miniskirt and crisp white shirt to really channel this season's mega trend - minimalist chic.
5. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Valentino Bater black fabric ladies shoe, £560, Harrods
The ultimate in timeless luxury – Alexa Chung and Jennifer Aniston are huge fans – you really can’t put a foot wrong in a pair of Valentino heels. The mega-bow combined with the lace body of the shoe will have all eyes falling at your feet!
6. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Oasis stab stitch bow ballerina pumps, £35, ASOS
Perfect for dressing up skinny jeans with a girly edge, these red ballet pumps from Oasis will give your A/W look a pop of colour!
7. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Carvela Apostle, £140, Kurt Geiger
Tower above the crowd in these uber platforms from Carvela. They bows make them girly enough to veer away from the dreaded Slade platform look, and the heels are practical enough to wear on a night out for killer pins!
8. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Miu Miu suede bow ballerina pumps, £215, Net-A-Porter
Miu Miu do bows to perfection and these suede bow pumps are no exception. Amazingly comfy, the deep purple shade is so on trend for A/W. Team yours with a leather mini to add a extra luxe to the look.
9. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Roberto Vianni large side bow dressy shoe boot, £60, Debenhams
Bows have hit boots as well as shoes this season! These Roberto Vianni classics are ultra feminine meaning they can be worn with skirts or trousers. Perfect!
10. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Carla Patent pump by Salvatore Ferragamo. £265, Harrods
No one does bows quite like Ferragamo and these classic pumps are a timelessly elegant all-season wardrobe staple.
11. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Killah Loira bow back heeled ankle boots, £70, ASOS
If you're unsure about the whole bow trend, try these back-bow boots. They’ve got just the right amount of girly undertones to work the bow trend without going overboard.
12. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Black oversized bow shoe, £40, Miss Selfridge
Thick heels are hot on trend – think Louis Vuitton’s to-die-for A/W collection! These 40s-style, extra chunky heels from Miss Selfridge are just the right size to comfortably walk in and come in a range of different shades.
13. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Carvela Grow Court shoes, £150, House Of Fraser
Old-school Hollywood glamour alert! These luxe jewel-encrusted bow platforms are super cute and effortlessly elegant – they’re perfect for glamming up your partywear.
14. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Carvela Lucy leopard print pumps. £85, Selfridges
The leopard print trend is HUGE this season and these pumps are a great first foray into the trend if you’re not sure where to start.
15. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Lanvin bow-embellished satin pumps, £565, Net-A-Porter
Just when we thought we couldn’t love Lanvin any more, we spotted these feet-treats! Ultra stylish and effortlessly luxe, these navy and black bowed pumps have an extra thick heel, making them way more easy to walk in! What more does a girl need!
16. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Office Take A Bow in black suede, £65, Office
A take on the classic tap-dancing shoe, these elegant suede shoes are the perfect work companion!
17. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Marc by Marc Jacobs round-toe navy courts, £270, Selfridges
Classic, comfortable and cute, these courts from Marc by Marc Jacobs are a must for the new season. Navy patent’s not always easy to find – so snap yours up now!
18. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Grey Mer pumps, £55, Yoox
Work the girly bow trend with these cutesy Barbie-esque purple peeptoes from Grey Mer. With their hourglass heel they’ll add a feminine twist to any outfit.
19. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Bow front wedge, £16.99, New Look
A different take on the classic bow pump, these super sweet wedges are a must for those of us who find heels a struggle. Their neutral shade makes them extra versatile to team with all outfit palettes.
20. EDS PICKS BOWS 090910
Ego Alberto Gozzi closed slip-ons, £25 were £75, Yoox
If thin kitten heels aren’t your thing but you like the height, these thick stacked heels from Ego Alberto Gozzi are perfect. This pretty shade of pink would look fab with low denier white tights a la Kate Bosworth.
