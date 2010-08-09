13 Mar 2018
20 Best White Dresses
Aeson dress, £52.50, Urban Outfitters
The paler sister of the LBD, a white dress is one style staple no wardrobe should be without. This romantic floaty, layered sleeveless dress with herringbone waist tie would look great teamed with chunky jewellery to add a splash of statement.
Grainger’s glitter dress, £170, French Connection
Go for Grecian chic in this luxurious chiffon draped dress with sequin shoulder details. Perfect with gladiators in summer or nude heels into autumn, it’s a real wardrobe must-have.
Rise embellished white dress, £45, Dorothy Perkins
Leighton Meester is a big fan of the LWD and this strapless jewel-embellished bandeau number is definitely something we could see her wearing. Team yours with a tousled updo and smoky eyes, a-la Leighton.
Jesire Dogtooth jaquard short sleeve v-neck dress, £82, John Lewis
Go for a hint of Mad Men secretary chic in this vintage inspired dogtooth jacquard dress. It’s the perfect work-to-dinner dress.
Verona tipped dress, £95, Coast
A neat colour trim really sets off the dazzling white of this stunning dress from Coast. A great investment piece, this dress will see you through plenty of summers and vacations.
Jarlo Valerie dress, £69, Oliver Bonas
This cute minidress is so 60s chic. Wear yours with black accessories for a monochrome mod look.
Preen zip detail dress, £188, Matches
Preen always do dresses to perfection and this beautiful stretch cotton cut-out number with gorgeous gold piping is a guaranteed show-stopper! Keep the styling simple and let the dress speak for itself.
Frill sleeve dress by Annie Greenabelle, £53, Topshop
Stylish and eco-friendly! Go for something a bit more casual and slouchy with this fairtrade organic shirt dress.
Lace rara dress by Rare, £59, Topshop
Treat yourself a pretty white lace dress with this sweet rara version by Rare at Topshop. A gorgeous garden party dress, it’s great for showing off your holiday tan too!
Pleat detail slinky dress, £55, Warehouse
This grey-white pleat detail dress has a touch of Jean Paul Gaultier about the bodice. Team it with killer patent heels and bare legs for ultra glam.
Long line shirt dress, £35, Warehouse
Stock up on your style staples with this great shirt dress from Warehouse. It’s the perfect building block for any outfit for any occasion.
Baby rib cut-out dress, £18, American Apparel
American Apparel are great for wardrobe staples to build outfits around. Dress it up, dress it down, this while dress is so simple but so chic it’s a great canvas for stamping out your own style on.
Polka dot tea dress, £20, Boo Hoo
Bargain alert! This vintage inspired tea dress is great value and super stylish. Wear yours with red lips and a mini-fascinator for the perfect garden party look.
Heidi Klein Formentera dress, £185, Matches
Nothing does delicate style better than a gentle white dress. This pretty lace dress from Heidi Klein would look great on holiday teamed with clog heels – and is perfect for showing off your tan once you’re back!
Firetrap pocketed shirt dress, £75, ASOS
The classic white shirt is going to be huge for A/W and this dress variation of the look will see you well on trend for the new season. Lightweight and cotton, this is another great trend-proof investment piece.
AX Paris lace dress, £12, New Look
Go for some Parisan chic with this great value antique-style lace dress with ruffled arm detail. Keep it simple and go for a neat updo a-la Joan Holloway.
Crochet insert dress by Giles for New Look, £50, New Look
We love this dress from Giles Deacon for New Look. Great for office or eveningwear, the tailoring makes it effortlessly elegant, while the ornate crochet detail and satin effect give it the ultra luxe factor.
Pleat bodice peplum dress, £65, Oasis
January Jones is a fan of strapless white dresses, so take a leaf out of the Mad Men book and go for this neat peplum waist bodice dress to really show off your curves.
Vanessa Bruno ruffle-trimmed silk dress, £137.25, The Outnet
Very Florence Welch chic, this luxe silk dress by Vanessa Bruno is the perfect summer-to-fall dress. Go boho with slouchy heeled boots.
Linen shift dress. £60, Warehouse
Monochrome never fails to make a statement and this bright white shift dress with a black satin sash belt is bound to stop traffic. Wear yours with nude make-up by day, and dress up with red lips for night.
