13 Mar 2018
20 Best Topshop Sale Picks
1. Tops sale body
Black Rose appliqué body, Was £20, Now £10, Topshop
This GaGa-esque body is so sexy and will look oh-so D&G beneath a mini and a draped jacket.
2. Topshop Sale Picks
Moth print smock dress, was £45, now £25
Wear this pretty smock dress and exude laidback chic.
3. Tops shorts
Multi coloured jungle tiger print shorts, Was £32, Now £15, Topshop
These fierce tiger-print shorts will take you from beach to bar in no time at all; simply swap your flip-flops for 70s platforms and get your booty shaking!
4. Topshop Sale Picks
Tye dye one piece by Pistol Panties, was £59, now £30
Be sexy and brave in this unique swimsuit by Pistol Panties.
5. Topshop sale trench
Grey oversized batwing trench coat, Was £85, Now £40, Topshop
This classic investment piece is an absolute steal and looks like it belongs on the catwalk.
6. Topshop Sale Picks
Hibiscus bandeau bikini, was £25, now £12
This bandeau two-piece has us dreaming of pina coladas on the beach.
7. Tops sale jacket
Brown sleeveless leather biker jacket with asymmetric zip, Was £95, Now £45, Topshop
Sling this sexy rugged biker jacket over a sundress with a pair of huge shades and strut your stuff.
8. Tops sale vest
Truffle draped crop vest, Was £10, Now £8, Topshop
Wear this basic with your whole wardrobe and take it with you into A/W layering and tailoring.
9. Topshop Sale Picks
Grey silk frill smock dress by Boutique, was £75, now £35
This must-have silk basic by Boutique is so versatile and will transition into A/W 2010.
10. Tops sale clogs
Tan leather Lottie clog mules, Was £50, Now £25, Topshop
Make like Alexa Chung in her Chanels and enjoy the clog ‘moment’ this summer!
11. Tops sale sandals
Mustard leather Nelly weaved sandals, Was £22, Now £12, Topshop
These unique sandals have a real head-turn factor! Don with dresses and playsuits for girlie glamour.
12. Topshop sale headband
Cream side embellished headband, Was £20, Now £10, Topshop
A sweet and funky embellished headband for the worst of bad hair days.
13. Topshop Sale Picks
White Western lace maxi dress, was £45, now £20
Forget cowboy boots, all you need is this lacy maxi this summer.
14. Topshop Sale Picks
Vintage boutique print silk slip, was £50, now £30
Kate Moss for Topshop
Slip into this sexy number for a truly unforgettable summer night.
15. summer dresses topshop striped skirt
Striped skirt dress, £30, Topshop
We'll be wearing this with a bright pair of wooden-soled shoes and a tan satchel bag.
16. Top sale scarf
Watercolour silk scarf, Was £22, Now £10, Topshop
This beautiful silk print scarf has luxury splashed all over it.
17. Topshop Sale Picks
Nude Chino Pants by Richard Nicoll, was £60, now £30
We love, love, love these gorgeous nude chinos by Richard Nicoll; tres, tres chic!
18. Top sale stachel
Taupe square leather satchel, Was £60, Now £30, Topshop
A perfect travel accompaniment and back to school/work/uni (delete as appropriate!) essential. We’re all set!
19. Topshop Sale Picks
Huge leaf earrings, was £16, now £8
Team these beauties with a gorgeous maxidress and you’re all set for summer glamour.
20. Topshop Sale Picks
Wing Multi Row Pendant, was £9, now £4.50
Dress up jeans and a cami with this pretty pendant or wear with a Grecian goddess dress for evening elegance.
21. Topshop Sale Picks
Cream silk embroidered cape, was £120, now £70
Kate Moss for Topshop
This gorgeous silk cape has a vintage charm that we just love.
