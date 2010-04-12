13 Mar 2018
20 Best Spring Wedges
1. Carvela Kara snake wedge sandal, £120, Asos
These bright orange wedges are a fab way to add an on-trend pop of colour to your springtime wardrobe.
2. Wilma meadow wedge sandals, £60, Topshop
Go for all out floral with these chintzy wedges from Topshop.
3. Killa Valeria shoe, £32, Asos
These subtle cork wedges feature a hot pink bow and ankle strap detail.
4. Black jewel wedge sandals, £25, Dorothy Perkins
Wedges don't have to be sky high – if you're more of a flatty kinda gal, these bejewelled mini-wedges are for you.
5. Warwick multi buckle wedges, £70, Topshop
How edgy? We'd fully expect to see these wedges gracing the feet of style maven Chloe Sevigny.
6. Ted Baker Evoque mini wedge ankle strap, £85, Asos
Ted Baker's nude and gold embellished mini wedges have a metallic touch making them ideal eveningwear.
7. Bertie San Francisco buckle wedge, £80, House of Fraser
The deep v created by the straps on these fab wooden wedges by Bertie is ultra-flattering; they'll instantly make your legs look longer!
8. Nine West multi strap wedge sandal, £85, Asos
These buckled black numbers are the perfect workwear wedges. Team with tailoring and a pedi for chic 9-5 style.
9. Reiss Lolita multirope wedge, £149, Asos.com
We're a little bit in love with Reiss's nude-coloured rope wedges. They've got a sexy little zip up the back and come in the season's hottest hue.
10. Jaeger peep-toe wedge, £199, Asos
Stack 'em up high! This two tiered wedge is just too fabulous; navy leather on top of wood is finished with a creamy suede shoe with an ankle strap.
11. L'Autre Chose wedge, £79, Yoox
Double denim is a huge trend for S/S so why not go the whole hog and wear denim shoes as well as clothes?
12. Ash mega bound peep-toe wedge, £139, My-wardrobe.com
Go for classic black with these chunky strapped wedges from My-wardrobe.com
13. Strappy low wedge, £45, Oasis
These dark grey wedges would look equally hot with a floral frock as they would with turned up boyfriend jeans.
14. Wicket leather stitch wedges, £65, Topshop
The wedge comes over a little girly with these espadrille numbers with grey-blue detail.
15. Blue cork wedge sandal, £45, Wallis
Wallis's cork wedges come with azure-blue tie fronts… Perfect for that Summer of Love 70s vibe. Wear with outsized shades and a flower in your hair.
16. Canvas T-Bar wedges, £69, Jigsaw
The cool, grey colour of Jigsaw's canvas wedges make them the perfect compliment to this season's nude hues.
17. Redoute Creation gem wedge sandals, £13.30, La Redoute
Go for bold jewelled action with this pair of low wedges with turquoise gems. Great with a tan.
18. Navy bow wedge, £40, Miss Selfridge
These super-high wedges have a cute vintage look with their ribbon tie and striped lining.
19. Peep-toe wedge slingbacks, £25, Marks and Spencer
These glossy, lipstick-red slingbacks would look great with a slinky pencil skirt.
20. Dolce vita multi buckle wedge, £115, Urban Outfitters
How cool are these strappy numbers? Wear with ruched leggings and a loose jersey top for sports luxe perfection.
