13 Mar 2018
20 Best Spring Clogs
1. Lottie clog mules, £65, Topshop
While practicality and fashion don’t normally mix, this season’s most coveted shoe combines the two traits effortlessly. Topshop’s Lottie clogs offer a simple take on the trend and we’re sure they’ll be your most worn shoe of the season.
2. Aqua floral tie clog, £45, Miss Selfridge
Miss Selfridge have surpassed themselves with these floral bow numbers, which will be the perfect accompaniment for a double denim look.
3. Jada, £160, Kurt Geiger
Kurt Geiger have really upped the ante with their collection of springy clogs, and these simply stylish numbers are bang on trend with their twin nude straps.
4. Nemets, £80, Aldo
For an understated twist on the clog choose these sporty Aldo heels, the pastel palette ensures they’re a trend checker too.
5. Lia Sandals, £58, Topshop
These lovely nude numbers are a great one for girly girls who still want to tackle the trend.
6. Covered super high heel, £129, Swedish Hasbeens at ASOS
These simply sculpted clogs will make for your comfiest summer heels, and look great teamed with some girly knee high socks. If the look’s good enough for the Chanel models, it’s good enough for us!
7. Wood platform mule, £110, Jeffrey Campbell at Urban Outfitters
These fresh hued Jeffrey Campbell clogs make the perfect summer shoe.
8. Mule heel, £55, Mango at ASOS
A slightly darker wooden heel makes these Mango clogs a great option for completing your downtime look.
9. Mickie, £85, Dune
These suede beauties from Dune will look fab peeking out from under a printed maxi.
10. Justa lotta love clog, £60, Office
Office’s classic clogs are a great style steal for anyone looking to take on the Alexa look at Paris fashion week.
11. Jolan stud, £260, Kurt Geiger
Give your new season wardrobe some real wow factor with these bright red, chain detail clogs.
12. Clog sandal, £245, Stella McCartney at Browns
Who said clogs are clumpy? Stella McCartney’s adorable ribbon-tie numbers won’t be leaving our feet this season.
13. Jacey, £139, Reiss
Reiss brings an elegant touch to the trend with these occasion-worthy clogs, that will be comfy enough to don all day long.
14. Coral wooden heel sandal, £40, Dorothy Perkins
Team these coral-coloured clogs with head-to-toe pastels to rival the S/S Chanel model’s chic.
15. Chunky platform sandal, £230, Marc by Marc Jacobs
Team contrasting colour pop dresses with these bright, studded heels.
16. Duchesse Rondin clog, £315, Miu Miu
Clogs get cute in the form of these satin beauties by Miu Miu, fluttered with a stunning swallow print.
17. Jay, £160, Kurt Geiger
Add some futuristic chic to your footwear with these chunky yet chic KG platforms.
18. Wyldes fringed clog, £119, Hobbs NW3
These charming vintage numbers will make the perfect shoes for smart summer excursions. Team with some city shorts and a sheer blouse.
19. Kungfu, £75, Carvela
If you’re looking to get your holiday wardrobe in order, head straight to Carvela for these criss-cross summer staples.
20. Gypsy, £240, Kurt Geiger
These KG clogs have to be our favourite dressy take on the trend.
