13 Mar 2018
20 Best Maxi Skirts
Chiffon Maxi Skirt, £40, ASOS
Make a splash in this pretty bubblegum pink skirt from ASOS. The colour is just right for summer!
Warehouse Pocket Maxi Skirt, £45, ASOS
Go military chic with this army green skirt from ASOS - it’s a catwalk hot look!
Splash Print Maxi Skirt, £18, BooHoo
For the ultimate boho look, try the tye-die effect. Keep it on trend with gold bangles and chunky rings.
Red Tribal Print Maxi Skirt, £30, Dorothy Perkins
This bright red printed skirt is just too fun to resist. We love the pretty floral print!
Merino-wool jersey maxi skirt, £170, Bassike at Net-A-Porter
This is the ultimate investment piece from Bassike! Wear it as a skirt, or pull it up to make a tube dress – who doesn’t love two items of clothing for the price of one?
Bark Print Maxi Skirt, £22, New Look
This maxi skirt is both functional and fashionable. The elastic waistband makes it super comfortable and we love the monochrome print. We’ll wear ours with chunky red accessories.
Lace Gothic Skirt, £60, Oasis
Simple black is so easy to dress up and dress down – we love the versatility of this skirt.
Casablanca Skirt, £50, Oasis
This tribal graphic print is so fun for summer, it’s perfect for days on the beach.
Sequin Maxi Skirt, £49.99, River Island
When you’re going for a glam-rock look, wear this glittery gold number from River Island. Guaranteed to turn heads.
Maxi Slip Skirt, £40, Topshop
When you want to feel super ladylike, this pretty mauve maxi is a great choice. We love the frilly hemline.
11. Boohoo peach
Jersey maxi, £18, Boohoo
Work this simple jersey maxi with a waist-cinching belt and a sleeveless blouse for an up-to-date evening look.
12. Dorothy Perkins stripe
Grey stripe maxi skirt, £25, Dorothy Perkins
If you're bored of Breton tops then change things up with this subtly striped skirt.
13. Warehouse
Floral maxi skirt, £35, Warehouse
Make the most of summer and show off some blossoms with this pretty floral maxi.
14. animal print
Animal maxi skirt, £22, New Look
Max out your skirt length for next season's hottest look and opt in on the animal-print trend to really get ahead of the pack.
15. Dorothy Perkins florals
Multi floral maxi, £30, Dorothy Perkins
Opt for hippie chic in this ditsy floral number. A great option for girlie girls.
16. New look tie-dye
Tie dye maxi skirt, £22, New Look
Go grunge and sport this tie-dye number with a loose fit tee and a denim waistcoat.
17. River Island burn out
Burnout skirt, £24.99, River Island
Go goth-glam and work this burn-out maxi with plenty of embellished jewellery and your favourite leather jacket.
18. RI stripe
Striped maxi skirt, £19.99, River Island
This cute sailor-style number will help you see out the summer in style.
19. Boohoo tie dye
Tie dye maxi skirt, £18, Boohoo
For an easy off-duty look, throw a loose vest over this tie-dye maxi and wear with some studded boots.
20. Warehouse
Swirl feather maxi skirt, £60, Warehouse
Go bold with this feather-printed number. Team it with strappy sandals and plenty of bangles for boho vibes.
